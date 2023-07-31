List of Indian Banks and Their Headquarters
In the world of finance, Indian banks play a vital role in the nation's economic stability. One essential aspect of these financial institutions is their headquarters, which act as the core of their operations.
As a result of the Mega-Merger, India's Public Sector Banks now stand at a total of 12. Among these, six banks have been merged, while the remaining six continue to operate as independent public sector banks. This significant restructuring has reshaped the banking landscape, consolidating strengths and resources to drive the nation's economic growth.
In this article, we will take a look at the list of Indian Banks, their headquarters, and their taglines.
Indian Banks and Headquarters
Here is the complete list of all Indian Banks, their headquarters, taglines, and CEOs:
|
Bank Name
|
Headquarter(s)
|
Tagline
|
CEO
|
Andhra Bank
|
Hyderabad
|
Where India Banks
|
J Packirisamy (MD & CEO)
|
Axis Bank
|
Mumbai
|
Badhti Ka Naam Zindagi
|
Amitabh Chaudhry (MD & CEO)
|
Bank of Baroda (Vijaya Bank & Dena Bank)
|
Vadodara
|
India’s International Bank
|
Sanjiv Chadha (MD & CEO)
|
Bank of India
|
Mumbai
|
Relationship beyond Banking
|
Atanu Kumar Das (MD & CEO)
|
Bank of Maharashtra
|
Pune
|
Ek Parivaar, Ek Bank (One Family, One Bank)
|
A.S. Rajeev
|
Bandhan Bank
|
Kolkata
|
Aapka Bhala, Sabki Bhalai
|
Chandra Shekhar Ghosh (MD& CEO)
|
Canara Bank (Syndicate Bank)
|
Bengaluru
|
Together We Can
|
L V Prabhakar (MD & CEO)
|
Central Bank of India
|
Mumbai
|
Central to You Since 1911, Build a better life around us
|
Pallav Mohapatra
|
Corporation Bank
|
Mangalore
|
Prosperity for all
|
P V Bharathi
|
Citi Union Bank
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Trust And Excellence since 1904
|
Dr N. Kamakodi
|
Dhanlaxmi Bank
|
Kerala
|
Tann Mann Dhan
|
Sunil Gurbaxani (MD & CEO)
|
Federal Bank
|
Kerala
|
Your Perfect Banking Partner
|
Shyam Srinivasan
|
HDFC Bank
|
Mumbai
|
We understand your world
|
Aditya Puri
|
IDBI Bank
|
Mumbai
|
Banking for All, Aao sochein Bada
|
Rakesh Sharma
|
Indian Bank
(Allahabad Bank)
|
Chennai
|
Your Own Bank, Banking That's Twice As Good
|
Padmaja Chundru
|
Indian Overseas Bank
|
Chennai
|
Good People to Grow With
|
Karnam Sekar (MD & CEO)
|
ICICI Bank
|
Mumbai
|
Hum hai na, Khayal Apka
|
Sandeep Bakhshi
|
IDFC Bank
|
Mumbai
|
Banking Hatke
|
V. Vaidyananthan (MD & CEO)
|
IndusInd Bank
|
Mumbai
|
We Make You Feel Richer
|
R. Seshasayee (Chairman)
Romesh Sobti (CEO)
|
Karnataka Bank
|
Mangaluru
|
Your Family Bank, Across India.
|
M S Mahabaleshwara
|
Karur Vysya Bank
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Smart way to Bank
|
N. S. Srinath (MD & CEO)
|
Kotak Mahindra Bank
|
Mumbai
|
Let's make money simple
|
Uday Kotak
|
Lakshmi Vilas Bank
|
Chennai
|
The Changing Face Of Prosperity
|
S Sundar
|
Punjab National Bank (Oriental Bank of Commerce & United Bank of India)
|
New Delhi
|
The Name You Can Bank Upon
|
S Hari Shanker
|
Punjab & Sind Bank
|
New Delhi
|
Where Service is a Way of Life
|
Vishwavir Ahuja
|
RBL Bank (Ratnakar)
|
Mumbai
|
Apno ka Bank
|
Rajnish Kumar
|
State Bank of India
|
Mumbai
|
The Banker to Every Indian, The Nation Banks on us, A Bank of Common Man, With You all the Way, Pure Banking Nothing Else
|
Ajay Vipin Nanavati (Chairman)
Mrutyunjay Mahapatra (MD & CEO)
|
Syndicate Bank
|
Manipal, Karnataka
|
Faithful and Friendly
|
V G Mathew
|
South Indian Bank
|
Thrissur, Kerala
|
Experience Next Generation Banking
|
Atul Kumar Goel (MD & CEO)
|
UCO Bank
|
Kolkata
|
Honours Your Trust
|
Rajkiran Rai G.
|
Union Bank of India
|
Mumbai
|
Good People to Bank with
|
Ravneet Singh Gill
|
Yes Bank
|
Mumbai
|
Experience our expertise
|
S Hari Shanker