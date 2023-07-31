List of Indian Banks and Their Headquarters

There are 12 public sector banks in India. Here we have compiled the complete list of all banks and their headquarters.
Indian Banks and Headquarters
Indian Banks and Headquarters

In the world of finance, Indian banks play a vital role in the nation's economic stability. One essential aspect of these financial institutions is their headquarters, which act as the core of their operations. 

As a result of the Mega-Merger, India's Public Sector Banks now stand at a total of 12. Among these, six banks have been merged, while the remaining six continue to operate as independent public sector banks. This significant restructuring has reshaped the banking landscape, consolidating strengths and resources to drive the nation's economic growth.

In this article, we will take a look at the list of Indian Banks, their headquarters, and their taglines. 

Indian Banks and Headquarters

Here is the complete list of all Indian Banks, their headquarters, taglines, and CEOs:

Bank Name

Headquarter(s)

Tagline

CEO

Andhra Bank

Hyderabad

Where India Banks

J Packirisamy (MD & CEO)

Axis Bank

Mumbai

Badhti Ka Naam Zindagi

Amitabh Chaudhry (MD & CEO)

 

Bank of Baroda (Vijaya Bank & Dena Bank)

Vadodara

India’s International Bank

Sanjiv Chadha (MD & CEO)

Bank of India

Mumbai

Relationship beyond Banking

Atanu Kumar Das (MD & CEO)

Bank of Maharashtra

Pune

Ek Parivaar, Ek Bank (One Family, One Bank)

A.S. Rajeev

Bandhan Bank

Kolkata  

Aapka Bhala, Sabki Bhalai  

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh (MD& CEO)

 

Canara Bank (Syndicate Bank)

Bengaluru

Together We Can

L V Prabhakar (MD & CEO)

Central Bank of India

Mumbai

Central to You Since 1911, Build a better life around us

Pallav Mohapatra

Corporation Bank

Mangalore

Prosperity for all

P V Bharathi

Citi Union Bank

Tamil Nadu

Trust And Excellence since 1904 

Dr N. Kamakodi

Dhanlaxmi Bank

Kerala 

Tann Mann Dhan

Sunil Gurbaxani (MD & CEO)

Federal Bank

Kerala

Your Perfect Banking Partner 

Shyam Srinivasan 

HDFC Bank

Mumbai 

We understand your world 

Aditya Puri

IDBI Bank

Mumbai

Banking for All, Aao sochein Bada

Rakesh Sharma

Indian Bank

(Allahabad Bank)

Chennai

Your Own Bank, Banking That's Twice As Good

Padmaja Chundru

Indian Overseas Bank

Chennai

Good People to Grow With

Karnam Sekar (MD & CEO)

ICICI Bank

Mumbai

Hum hai na, Khayal Apka 

Sandeep Bakhshi

IDFC Bank

Mumbai 

Banking Hatke

V. Vaidyananthan (MD & CEO) 

IndusInd Bank

Mumbai 

We Make You Feel Richer

R. Seshasayee (Chairman)

 Romesh Sobti (CEO) 

Karnataka Bank

Mangaluru 

Your Family Bank, Across India. 

M S Mahabaleshwara 

Karur Vysya Bank

Tamil Nadu

Smart way to Bank 

N. S. Srinath (MD & CEO)

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Mumbai 

Let's make money simple 

Uday Kotak

Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Chennai 

The Changing Face Of Prosperity 

S Sundar

Punjab National Bank (Oriental Bank of Commerce &  United Bank of India)

New Delhi

The Name You Can Bank Upon

S Hari Shanker

Punjab & Sind Bank

New Delhi

Where Service is a Way of Life

Vishwavir Ahuja 

RBL Bank (Ratnakar)

Mumbai 

Apno ka Bank 

Rajnish Kumar

State Bank of India

Mumbai

The Banker to Every Indian, The Nation Banks on us, A Bank of Common Man, With You all the Way, Pure Banking Nothing Else

Ajay Vipin Nanavati (Chairman)

Mrutyunjay Mahapatra (MD & CEO)

Syndicate Bank

Manipal, Karnataka

Faithful and Friendly

V G Mathew 

South Indian Bank

Thrissur, Kerala

Experience Next Generation Banking 

Atul Kumar Goel (MD & CEO)

UCO Bank

Kolkata

Honours Your Trust

Rajkiran Rai G.

Union Bank of India

Mumbai

Good People to Bank with

Ravneet Singh Gill

Yes Bank

Mumbai 

Experience our expertise 

S Hari Shanker

 

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

Next