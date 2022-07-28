Bank Holidays in August 2022: Check the complete list here!

Bank Holidays in August 2022 in India: The lenders across all the public and private sectors of India are set to enjoy another month that will be full of holidays as the festive season is kicking in slowly. While there were 14 bank holidays in the last month of July, the list of bank holidays in August 2022 is going to be longer than that as there are as many as 18 holidays in the eighth month of the year.

Bank Holidays in August 2022 will include the leaves on the weekdays as well as on the weekends. There are 18 bank holidays in August out of which six are weekend leaves.

On the other hand, there are also 13 regional holidays whereby the lenders in some specific areas remain closed due to the occasions in those particular areas. The Reserve Bank of India fixes the Bank Holidays each year under three categories- Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Account.

Check the Bank holidays in August 2022 list below. Also, find the holidays on weekdays, and weekends.

Bank Holidays in August 2022

Leaves as per the Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act

Date Day Holiday August 1, 2022 Monday Drupka Tshe-zi (Banks are closed in Sikkim and Srinagar) August 8, 2022 Monday Muharram (Ashoora) (Banks closed in Jammu and Kashmir) August 9, 2022 Tuesday Muharram (Ashoora) Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, New Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand August 11, 2022 Thursday Raksha Bandhan August 12, 2022 Friday Raksha Bandhan August 15, 2022 Monday Independence Day (All over India) August 16, 2022 Tuesday Parsi New year (Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur) August 18, 2022 Thursday Janmashtami (Bhubaneshwar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow) August 19, 2022 Friday Janmashtami (Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jammu, Jaipur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla) August 29, 2022 Monday Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (Assam) August 31, 2022 Wednesday Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/ Vinayakar Chathurthi (Belapur, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji)

Bank Holidays in August 2022 on weekends

Date Day and Holiday August 7, 2022 First Sunday August 13, 2022 Second Saturday + Patriot’s Day in Manipur August 14, 2022 Second Sunday August 20, 2022 Saturday (Shri Krishna Ashtami – Hyderabad) August 21, 2022 Third Sunday August 27, 2022 Fourth Saturday August 28, 2022 Fourth Sunday

Check the complete list of Bank Holidays in August 2022. The list of the holidays along with the days and dates will help you in your bank visits in advance. The table also mentions the regions in which banks will be closed on particular dates and days.

