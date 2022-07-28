Bank Holidays in August 2022: Check the complete list here!
Bank Holidays in August 2022 in India: The lenders across all the public and private sectors of India are set to enjoy another month that will be full of holidays as the festive season is kicking in slowly. While there were 14 bank holidays in the last month of July, the list of bank holidays in August 2022 is going to be longer than that as there are as many as 18 holidays in the eighth month of the year.
Bank Holidays in August 2022 will include the leaves on the weekdays as well as on the weekends. There are 18 bank holidays in August out of which six are weekend leaves.
On the other hand, there are also 13 regional holidays whereby the lenders in some specific areas remain closed due to the occasions in those particular areas. The Reserve Bank of India fixes the Bank Holidays each year under three categories- Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Account.
Check the Bank holidays in August 2022 list below. Also, find the holidays on weekdays, and weekends.
Bank Holidays in August 2022
Leaves as per the Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
August 1, 2022
|
Monday
|
Drupka Tshe-zi (Banks are closed in Sikkim and Srinagar)
|
August 8, 2022
|
Monday
|
Muharram (Ashoora) (Banks closed in Jammu and Kashmir)
|
August 9, 2022
|
Tuesday
|
Muharram (Ashoora) Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, New Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand
|
August 11, 2022
|
Thursday
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
August 12, 2022
|
Friday
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
August 15, 2022
|
Monday
|
Independence Day (All over India)
|
August 16, 2022
|
Tuesday
|
Parsi New year (Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur)
|
August 18, 2022
|
Thursday
|
Janmashtami (Bhubaneshwar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow)
|
August 19, 2022
|
Friday
|
Janmashtami (Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jammu, Jaipur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla)
|
August 29, 2022
|
Monday
|
Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (Assam)
|
August 31, 2022
|
Wednesday
|
Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/ Vinayakar Chathurthi (Belapur, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji)
Bank Holidays in August 2022 on weekends
|
Date
|
Day and Holiday
|
August 7, 2022
|
First Sunday
|
August 13, 2022
|
Second Saturday + Patriot’s Day in Manipur
|
August 14, 2022
|
Second Sunday
|
August 20, 2022
|
Saturday (Shri Krishna Ashtami – Hyderabad)
|
August 21, 2022
|
Third Sunday
|
August 27, 2022
|
Fourth Saturday
|
August 28, 2022
|
Fourth Sunday
Check the complete list of Bank Holidays in August 2022. The list of the holidays along with the days and dates will help you in your bank visits in advance. The table also mentions the regions in which banks will be closed on particular dates and days.