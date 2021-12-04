Indian Navy Day Wishes 2021: Quotes, Slogans, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, and More

Indian Navy Day Wishes 2021: This year marks the 50th anniversary of victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Every Year December 4 is observed as Indian Navy Day to acknowledge and honour the achievements of the Indian Navy. It is a well-balanced 3-dimensional force that safeguards our national interests.

Indian Navy Day 2021: Quotes

1. "A good Navy is not a provocation to war. It is the surest guaranty of peace." - Theodore Roosevelt

2. "The Navy is much more than a job; much more than service to the country. It is a way of life. It gets in your blood." - Albert F Pratt

3. “The soldier is the Army. No army is better than its soldiers. The Soldier is also a citizen. In fact, the highest obligation and privilege of citizenship is that of bearing arms for one’s country." - George S. Patton Jr.

4. “Pain was their body's way of telling them that they'd pushed themselves to their limits -- which was exactly where they were supposed to be.” - Richard Marcinko

5. “The world is a navy in an empty ocean." - Dejan Stojanovic

6. "War is not just the shower of bullets and bombs from both sides, it is also the shower of blood and bones on both sides.” - Amit Kalantri

7. “The Marine Corps is the Navy's police force and as long as I am President that is what it will remain. They have a propaganda machine that is almost equal to Stalin's.” - Harry S Truman

8. “Those who do not appreciate the soldiers and instead pompously talk about peace, should try to live a single day without the soldiers.” - Abhijit Naskar

9. “To the men, families, and the loss of 1st Battalion, 5th Marines OIFII: You are the fabric of the red, white, and blue! You are in my heart forever.” - Donnelly Wilkes

10. “In life, one can choose to go up, down, or standstill. I choose to move up.” - Linda Jo Heffner

Indian Navy Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Freedom in mind and words. Pride in our hearts. Memories in our souls. Let’s salute the nation on Navy Day!

2. It is the love for the nation and the people of the nation that inspires the Indian Navy to be such a strong and inspiring force. Happy Indian Navy Day!

3. Indian Navy Day dependably helps us to remember all our saints who remain steadfast to protect us. Happy Indian Navy Day!

4. Praying each day for the well-being of the ones who keep our waters safe. Happy Navy Day!

5. Let us celebrate Indian Navy Day by saluting all the women and men in the navy for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism

6. On the occasion of Navy Day, we extend our warm wishes to our navy who is always there to protect us and our country from enemies. Happy Indian Navy Day!

7. Freedom in mind & words, Pride in our hearts, Memories in our souls, Lets salute, the nation on Navy Day!

8. On the occasion of Indian Navy Day, let us thank the Indian Navy to their dedication and protection. Happy Indian Navy Day!

9. Indian Navy Day always reminds us of all our heroes who stand strong to keep us safe.

10. We are safe because we have our Navy protecting us each and every moment. Salute to our Navy and best wishes on Indian Navy Day.

11. Being in a ship is being in a prison, with the possibility of being suffocated. They go there, risk life just so that we live a happy life. We are grateful and Happy Navy Day.

12. The Navy dispatch returned flame in the wake of being terminated upon. Nobody wants war. They guard us to have peace in the nation. Happy Indian Navy Day!

13. No matter what happens, the Indian Navy won’t be found resting. They are the heroes guarding us when we sleep in peace. Thank you and Happy Navy Day!

14. A country can be free if it has men guarding it with love for the nation in their hearts. Best

wishes on Indian Navy Day.

15. It is our day to beam with pride for our courageous men in white! Happy Indian Navy Day!

Indian Navy Day 2021: Slogans

1. Prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

2. Submarine arm, the silent warriors.

3. Always pack your bags ready to move.

4. Protecting the Seas Defending our Motherland.

5. Indian Navy defines patriotism for all of us.

6. On Indian Navy Day, we salute our heroes.

7. Till the time Indian Navy is guarding our waters, we are safe.

8. They are the real heroes. They are the Indian Navy.