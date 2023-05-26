Indian Politicians As Toddlers: Check AI-Generated Images of Amit Shah, Lalu Yadav & More Politicians As Kids

If you’ve ever wondered how Indian politicians would look if they were younger but with their current persona, your wish is fulfilled. AI-generated images of Indian politicians as toddlers are trending all over the web. From Arvind Kejriwal and Lalu Yadav to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, artificial intelligence doesn’t spare anyone. An Instagram user, @sahixd, has created toddler avatars of several big-name politicians in India. You can check them out below.

Related: Check AI-Generated Images Of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni & Other Indian Cricketers as Toddlers

Artificial Intelligence has taken the world by storm these days. Around last year, several generative AI technologies were launched, like Midjourney, DALL-E 2 and Craiyon. These tools work on a text-to-image conversion model and can create any type of image based on the user’s prompts.

From generating AI avatars of Indian cricketers as kids to global leaders as rockstars, artificial intelligence is capable of doing pretty much anything. Today, we bring you the AI-generated images of several Indian Politicians as toddlers. You can check them out below.

Cuteness Overload! Indian Politicians Reimagined As Toddlers Using AI

Artificial intelligence is touted as the next big thing in tech. AI has been in development for several decades, but it’s finally reached a point where it can be implemented for everyday use. From self-driving cars, and automated manufacturing to intelligent chatbots, AI has gone wide. But not everything is boring and geeky with AI. It can also be used to have fun.

For instance, AI has been used to create toddler avatars of Indian politicians as little kids. You can check them out below.

1. Amit Shah

2. Rahul Gandhi

3. Sonia Gandhi

4. Shashi Tharoor

5. Nirmala Sitharaman

6. Arvind Kejriwal

7. Akhilesh Yadav

8. Mamata Banerjee

9. Lalu Yadav

10. Narendra Modi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAHID (@sahixd)

What is Midjourney AI?

Midjourney is a text-to-image generative artificial intelligence tool created by San Francisco-based independent research lab Midjourney, Inc. Its main function is to create pictures from the text that the users input, called prompts.

Midjourney follows a similar working model to other AI image generators like OpenAI’s DALL-E and Stable Diffusion but is more accessible and error-free. Many of the fun AI images you see nowadays of politicians as bodybuilders, and historical figures as rappers are made using Midjourney.

Midjourney was launched on July 12, 2022, with an open beta model. It used to have a free trial but currently works on a subscription basis, offering three price tiers.

Also Read: World Turtle Day 2023: Check ‘Life of A Turtle’ Through the Lens of AI