World Turtle Day 2023: Check ‘Life of A Turtle’ Through the Lens of AI

World Turtle Day 2023: World Turtle Day is annually observed on May 23rd over the globe. It began in 2000 by American Tortoise Rescue to help people celebrate and protect turtles and tortoises and their disappearing habitats. Also, this day aims to promote human action to aid in their survival and well-being.

The fact that turtles are a "keystone species" indicates that they play a significant role in shaping the ecosystem around them. And a habitat's natural order might be disrupted if a keystone species goes extinct. So we thought to get a sneak into ‘Life of Turtles’ through Artificial Intelligence(AI).

AI has reached all corners, technology, education, science and art as well. It has bestowed artists with a wide window to experiment with thoughts and creativity. Here, this collection named ‘Life of Turtles’ reimagined turtles in different spheres of life.

‘Life of Turtles’ Through AI

Turtles and Different Professions

The first section of 'Life of Turtles' shows turtles in a different profession. A profession here refers to the different field of work that helps one to earn money.

Professor Noble is giving some important lessons to the coming generation of the kingdom Hydra.

The AI tool here has captured a superhero without a cape fighting evil humans to protect humans and humanity. Ohh...the courage and determination in his eyes are just exemplary.

The third image of the series 'Life of Turtles' comprises selfless traffic police standing in the scorching heat for the service of mankind. You just can miss his red helmet, you can't.

I wasn't really a fan of pizzas before I saw Masterchef Turtle. He surely is a seasoned chef, just look at that colour of pepperoni and perfectly glazed crust.

It does not just look cute but astonishing altogether. A giant turtle on a mission to find life to save his kind from human intervention. Surely, a great plot for Disney's next film.

The AI-generated super adorable turtle has got all one needs for the kitchen.

There's nothing a Turtle can't do. Teacher, sheriff, chef, doctor, hawker and now a handsome hunk acing his move on a red carpet.

Turtle As Common Man

The second section of 'Life of Turtles' shows the ordinary yet the most relatable phases of a common man's life. This AI-generated image collection shows day-to-day affairs, emotions, celebrations and more.

Ohh I know the one on the left, he is Mr. Samson. He is getting married next week. But why he is fighting in the middle of a busy road?

Ohh, it is the D-day. Mr and Mrs Samson together look so dreamy, a match made in heaven. Her necklace looks regal with her wedding gown.

It's their first outing after marriage. Mrs Samson surely looks happy with all her shopping, maybe she grabbed some good deals. Though Mr Samson does not look happy with all the expenses. Huh! All Men are the Same.

Ohhhhh My God! Baby turtles are all grown up. The AI image shows a father turtle dropping their kids at the School Bus stop. It looks like their first day at school.

The final image of the collection is a perfect conclusion of human emotions. A family enjoying their time and celebrating their bond in the lap of mother nature.

I am sure this image collection would have made you giggle. Yes, then do not forget to contribute to saving their kingdom. As of continuous human efforts to protect nesting beaches, reduce bycatch in fisheries, and outlaw the killing of sea turtles and the harvest of their eggs more green turtles are nesting in the United States as a result of efforts