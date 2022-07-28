India’s first underwater train in Kolkata is all set to be fully completed by March 2023. The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) has made a way to pass under the Hooghly River in Kolkata and the east and west corridor will be connected via this twin tunnel over 500 meters. India’s first underwater train will be 13 meters below the Hooghly River. India’s first underwater train will help in reducing the duration as well as the time taken for travelling. Currently, the Kolkata Green Line runs between Phoolbagan and Sector V in just in 6.97 meters. It will further help in reducing the travel distance between Sector V to Howrah.

In which city India’s first Underwater Train Project is planned?

The first underwater Train Project all set to be launched in Kolkata. The project is expected to be completed by March 2023. As per the reports, the underwater train project in Kolkata will be completed at a cost of roughly Rs. 8,600 crores.

India’s first Underwater Train Project: What do we know about it?

The underwater train in India is one-of-its-kind and is being compared to a Eurostar, which connects London and Paris. If estimates are to go by, India’s first underwater train will be traveling at a depth equivalent to a 10-storey structure while submerged.

Twin tunnels for the train have been built of 1.4 m wide concrete rings, which will make up the underwater portion of the metro train. In order to prevent the water from entering the tunnels, they have been equipped with hydrophilic tunnels.

West Bengal |Construction underway at India's first underwater river tunnel metro-rail station in Kolkata



Station is being built under Hooghly river at a depth of 33mtr.80% work completed while 20% yet to be finished. It'll start functioning by 2023:Mithun Ghosh, Site Supervisor pic.twitter.com/HseZEI44Yb — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2022

What is the significance of India’s first underwater train project?

The new line in Kolkata is expected to ease traffic congestion, enhance urban connectivity and provide a cleaner mobility solution to lakhs of daily commuters.

Howrah Metro Station: Know details

Howrah Metro Station will be 33 m deep and will be the deepest in the country. Currently, the Hauz Khas metro station in New Delhi is the deepest in India with a depth of 29 m. Additionally, the tunnels will have exits for the emergencies like earthquakes.

Recently, a new underground metro station for the East-West Corridor was also opened. It was inaugurated by Union Minister Smriti Irani. Four additional underground stations Mahakaran, Esplanade, Howrah, and Howrah Maidan will also be added to the Railway. Between the stations of Mahakaran and Howrah, the tunnel will cross the Hooghly River in just under a minute.