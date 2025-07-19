INS Nistar: India’s First Indigenous Diving Support and Submarine Rescue Vessel Commissioned

India's maritime aspirations moved into a new depth with the commissioning of INS Nistar, the nation's first indigenously constructed and designed Diving Support Vessel (DSV). Filled with the latest technology and equipped for sophisticated underwater operations, INS Nistar is as much an engineering success as an operational breakthrough for the Indian Navy. Only a handful of navies in the world have such advanced capabilities, and the ship puts India among the world's best submarine rescue and deep-sea diving operations. Key Specifications Specification Details Length 118 – 120 meters Displacement Over 10,000 tonnes Endurance 60+ days at sea Max Diving Depth 300 meters (saturation diving) Max ROV Depth 1,000 meters Crew/Personnel Capacity Not publicly disclosed Indigenous Content 75–80% Cost Rs 2,393 crore Builder Hindustan Shipyard Limited Commissioned July 2025 Home Command Eastern Naval Command Major Equipment DSRV, ROVs, Side Scan SONAR, Helipad, 15-tonne subsea crane

Design and Capabilities Mother Ship for DSRVs: INS Nistar is the "Mother Ship" of Deep Submergence Rescue Vessels (DSRVs) responsible for the rescue and evacuation of submarine crews that are stuck deep under water.

Sophisticated Diving Gear: Positioned with saturation diving systems to 300 meters depth and a side diving stage for operations to 75 meters depth.

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs): They are able to dive to depths of 1,000 meters, and extend the ship's ability for rescue, search and salvage work.

Dynamic Positioning Systems: Even in challenging maritime conditions, Nistar is able to maintain position during complex underwater operations thanks to sophisticated systems like Dynamic Positioning (DP-II).

Multi-Mission Flexibility: The ship has a 15-ton subsea crane, helipad facilities, side-scan sonars for surveying the seafloor, and an onboard hospital with hyperbaric medical therapy and critical care.

Indigenous Powerhouse With more than 75% of its parts made in India, INS Nistar is the pinnacle of the country's Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission. More than 120 Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) participated in the project, proving that India can produce highly complex platforms that meet international standards. Strategic Significance Force Multiplier: The vessel enhances India's submarine rescue and deep-sea operational capacity, which makes her a sought-after submarine rescue ally in the Indian Ocean Region.

Regional Security: By facilitating higher interoperability and providing crucial rescue capabilities to regional partners, INS Nistar strengthens India's role as a net security provider under the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision.

Legacy: The origin of the name 'Nistar' is from an older rescue ship that performed a pivotal function during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, representing a legacy of operational superiority and naval salvation.