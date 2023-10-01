International Day of Non-Violence 2023: Theme, When and Why is it celebrated?

International Day of Non-Violence 2023: International Day of Non-Violence is observed globally on October 2. It honours the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi and his role in India’s struggle for Independence. The day also serves as a reminder of his legacy and principles of non-violence that gained him respect and acknowledgement all over the world.

The messages by UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “ Let us remember Gandhi’s wise counsel: “Our ability to reach unity in diversity will be the beauty and the test of our civilisation.” Let us heed his words today and re-commit ourselves to this essential purpose. “ Also, there is no special theme to observe the day but a resolution “to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence.”

What is the history of International Day of Non-Violence?

International Day of Non-Violence is observed every year on October 2. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the pioneer of non-violence philosophy. The purpose of the International Day, as stated in General Assembly resolution A/RES/61/271 on June 15, 2007, which established the observance, is to "disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness." The resolution reiterates "the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence" and the intention "to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding, and non-violence."



Anand Sharma, India's Minister of State for External Affairs, introduced the resolution to the General Assembly on behalf of 140 co-sponsors. He said that the wide-ranging and diverse support of the resolution was a reflection of the respect that people around the world have for Mahatma Gandhi and the enduring value of his philosophy. He quoted the late leader saying, "Non-violence is the greatest force at mankind's disposal. It is more powerful than the most powerful destructive device ever created by man.

Why is International Day of NonViolence celebrated?

The United Nations General Assembly established the International Day of Nonviolence in 2007. Gandhi, who assisted in bringing about India's freedom, served as an inspiration for nonviolent civil rights and social change campaigns around the globe. Gandhi upheld his commitment to nonviolence throughout his life, despite terrible circumstances and seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

His acts, which included advocating widespread defiance of British law, such as during the renowned Salt March of 1930, were motivated by the idea that "just means lead to just ends" and that it is illogical to try to create a peaceful society by the use of force. In his view, Indians should not struggle against colonialism with violence or hatred.

The nonviolent concept, commonly referred to as nonviolent resistance, forbids the use of physical force to bring about social or political change. This style of social conflict, which is frequently referred to as "the politics of ordinary people," has been embraced by large populations around the globe in struggles for social justice.

International Day of Non-Violence 2023 will focus on the pivotal role that non-violence plays in promoting peace, justice and sustainability in our world. It will advocate the idea that violence is just not ethical but also the most ineffective means to address global challenges.

Happy International Day of Non-Violence 2023!!

