51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI): All you need to know

51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI): From 16 January to 24 January, 2021, the 51st Edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is going to be held in Goa. It is Asia's oldest and India's biggest festival. During the festival. a line-up of programmes is announced that will be showcased on the OTT platform.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the International Film Festival of India is commencing its first-ever 'hybrid' Film festival. Also, this year IFFI will organise some events on the OTT platform for its audience.

The festival will comprise both online and in-person modes of participation. Therefore, cine enthusiasts, film students, media persons, and the general public can watch the film screenings, master classes, and film appreciation classes by FTII from their homes also.

On 11 January, 2021, the International Film Festival of India announced this edition's Country in Focus. For the 51st IFFI, the Country in Focus is Bangladesh.

As per the press release, four films from Bangladesh have been included in this section to recognise the cinematic excellence and contribution of the country.

Four Films are:

1. Jibondhuli by TanvirMokammel

2. Meghmallar by Zahidur Rahim Anjan

3. Under Construction by Rubaiyat Hossain

4. Sincerely Yours, Dhaka by Nuhash Humanyun, Syed Ahmed Shawki, and 9 other individual directors.

About Jibondhuli

It tells the story of a drummer and his family during the Liberation War of Bangladesh against Pakistan in 1971.

About Meghmallar

It is an adaption of writer Akhtaruzzaman Elias's story Raincoat. It is a sensitive film that portrays an ordinary family that goes through a life-altering experience due to the conflict of the 1971 liberation war of Bangladesh. In the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival, it was screened in the Discovery section.

About Under Construction

The story is focused on a modern Muslim woman that struggles to find a place in the urban sprawl of Bangladesh.

About Sincerely Yours, Dhaka

The story revolves around the life of people living at the margins in the capital city of Bangladesh, Dhaka.

The film is directed by 11 directors from Bangladesh. At the 93rd Academy Awards, it was selected as Bangladesh's entry for Best International Feature Film.

51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI): Highlight autism spectrum disorder

On 18 January, 2021, In Our World, a documentary by award-winning filmmaker Shreedhar B.S. will premiere at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The film highlights the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) through the lives of three children. It is produced by Mr. Shreedhar's Shred Creative Lab Private Ltd. It is a 51-minute documentary, without any voice-overs. In this, an attempt has been made to unpack the world of autistic children, their families and bring about a nuanced understanding of ASD.

The film consists of candid interviews of parents and therapists; their day-to-day activities like swimming classes, horse-riding, and music lessons; and their special moments with parents.

According to Mr. Shreedhar, “I have tried to move away from clinical analysis and understanding. There is too much of it everywhere, anyway. Rather, my take was to show them as regular kids who do have certain behavioural issues but nothing that cannot be handled or tackled to bring them within the folds of ‘normal’ society."

He further stated that "I chose three students who were autistic; followed them in their daily lives along with their parents in an effort to document their daily lived experiences and bring to the world snapshots of their lives that are extraordinary in all its ordinariness. Where simple acts of eating fruit on his own, or asking for food on his own, completing school homework without help, become little victories."

The film was the result of four to five months of research, six months of shooting and post-production. Also, in the film interviews together with the activities and the therapy sessions are showed to bring out the correct message.

He added, “One world, our world, where each one has a unique role to play can pave the way for a more inclusive society and that is the essence of the movie.” Mr. Shreedhar said he might make a documentary on adult autistic persons to highlight their challenges.

In India, around 23 of every 10,000 children suffer from autism. And according to the research, about 1 in 100 children in the country under the age of 10 has autism and nearly 1 in 8 has at least one neurodevelopmental condition.

51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI): Feature and Non-Feature Film

During the 8 days festival in Goa, the selected films are going to be showcased on the big screen for all the registered delegates and representatives. The films are selected from a wide pool of 183 contemporary Indian Films, the collection of films reflects the vibrancy and diversity of the Indian film Industry.

The eminent Jury Panels, both feature, and non-feature exercise their individual expertise and contribute evenly to the consensus that leads to the selection of Indian Panorama films.

The Feature Film jury comprises 12 members and was headed by acclaimed Filmmaker, Screenwriter, and Producer, Shri John Mathew Matthan.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that 20 non-feature and 23 feature films, including “Saand Ki Aankh” and Sushant Singh Rajput’s “Chhichhore”, are going to be screened as a part of the Indian Panorama section at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The jury’s choice for the opening Non-Feature film of Indian Panorama, 2020 is Paanchika directed by Ankit Kothari.

For the 51st International Film Festival of India, 2020, under the Indian Panorama section, three Mainstream films are also selected by an Internal Committee of DFF based on the recommendations of the Films Federation of India (FFI) and producer's Guild.

About International Film Festival of India (IFFI)

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) was founded in 1952. It is one of the most significant festivals in Asia.

It takes place annually and currently it will going to be held in the state of Goa.

The objective of the festival is to provide a common platform for the cinemas of the world to show the excellence of the film art, that contributes to the understanding and appreciation of the culture of the films of various nations related to their social and cultural ethos. It also fosters friendship and cooperation among people of the world.

The International Film Festival of India is conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals (under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and therefore the state Government of Goa.

Hence, the 51st Edition of the International Film Festival of India is scheduled in Goa from 16 January- 24 January, 2021.

Source: pib, the Hindu

