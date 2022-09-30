International Translation Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance & other details

International Translation Day 2022 theme: The world celebrates International Translation Day every year on September 30 to recognize the work of the translators who help in connecting countries all over the world. International Translation Day 2022 on September 30 is also the day that celebrates the feast of St. Jerome, a Bible translator who is also considered to be the patron saint of translators. International Translation Day 2022 theme also highlights the role of the language professionals and their contribution to building culture, understanding, and lasting peace.

On International Translation Day 2022, know more about the history, and significance of the Translation Day which is celebrated on September 30 every year.

International Translation Day 2022 Date

International Translation Day is observed every year on September 30 to highlight the contribution of translators in bringing various cultures together.

Translation facilitates dialogue, understanding & cooperation across the world, contributing to the achievement of the #GlobalGoals.



International Translation Day 2022 Theme

The theme of International Translation Day 2022 is ‘A World Without Barriers: The Role of Language Professionals in Building Culture, Understanding and Lasting Peace’.

International Translation Day 2022 History

The International Federation of Translators in 1991 launched the idea of an officially recognized International Translation Day globally. The day aimed to pay tribute to and acknowledge the work of the language professionals, who play a significant role in verbal understanding and cooperation.

Later in 2017, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution 71/288 declaring September 30 every year as International Translation Day to recognize the role of translators.

International Translation Day 2022 Significance

International Translation Day raises awareness about language and translation which play a significant role in the overall development of society.

As per the United Nations, International Translation Day is meant as an opportunity to pay tribute to the work of language professionals. Their work plays a significant role in bringing the countries together, understanding and cooperation, facilitating dialogue, strengthening world peace and security, and contributing to development.

International Translation Day 2022: List of books translated into English that you can check

1. Tomb of Sand by Geetanjali Shree (Hindi)

2. Kafka on the Shore by Haruki Murakami (Japanese)

3. My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante (Italian)

4. Things we Lost in the Fire by Mariana Enriquez (Spanish)

5. Delhi: A Soliloquy by M Mukundan (Malayalam)

