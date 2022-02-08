What is Internet and its Features?

Internet and its Features: The Internet is a system that connects various networks, computer systems across the globe. In today's world internet is a common term used worldwide and plays a significant role in everyday life. Nowadays, without the internet life is incomplete. Internet not only empowers its users with instantaneous access to a huge pool of data, tools but also helps to access the information to accomplish various tasks. It is also used for business and other works.

What is the Internet?

It is the wider network that allows computer networks across the globe run by companies, governments, universities, and other organisations to talk to one another. Therefore, we can say that the internet is a global system of interconnected computers, that uses standardised Internet Protocol for communication and sharing information.

Internet carries a vast range of information resources and services, including the interlinked hypertext documents and applications of the World Wide Web (WWW), electronic mail, telephony, and file sharing. The system of the Internet carries an extensive range of information resources and services like WWW, technology, electronic mail, etc. Standard Internet protocols are used including TCP/IP and HTTP, etc.

Internet: Origin and Development

The first computer networks including SABRE (an airline reservation system) and AUTODIN I (a defense command-and-control system) were dedicated special-purpose systems both designed and implemented in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Computer manufacturers had begun by the early 1960s to use semiconductor technology in commercial products. And also with both conventional batch-processing and time-sharing systems that were placed in various large, technologically advanced companies. The time-sharing feature allowed resources of a computer to be shared in rapid succession with several users, cycling through a queue of users quickly, and computer appeared dedicated to each user's tasks despite the existence of various accessing the system "simultaneously". This led to the notion of sharing computer resources over an entire network.

On 29 October 1969, the first host-host network connection was established. It was developed by the Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA) of the U.S Department of Defense. One of the first general-purpose computer networks was an ARPANET.

Also, tools and applications emerged including SMTP (Simple Mail Transfer Protocol) and FTP (File Transfer Protocol).

New technology was also employed by ARPANET namely packet switching. It takes large messages and breaks them into smaller and manageable ones.

In the 1970s, commercial packet networks were introduced and were designed to provide efficient access to remote computers by dedicated terminals.

Long-distance modem connections were replaced by less-expensive "virtual" circuits over packet networks.

Initiatives for ground-based and satellite-based packet networks were supported by DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) formerly known as ARPA. Because of the introduction of packet radio, connecting a mobile terminal to a computer network become easy or feasible.

Features of Internet

Major features of the Internet are listed below:

Easy to Use

The software that is used to access the Internet or web browser is designed in such a way that is very simple and can be easily learned and used. Also, it is easy to develop.

Flexibility

Flexibility in terms of transfer of data. Basically, the internet network carries information in digital form in a majority of cases instead of voice information in analog form.

Accessibility

Internet service is a worldwide service and access to all. People located in remote or anywhere interior can also use the Internet. Therefore, information through the internet flows across the networks in a standardised manner.

Interaction with Media and Flexibility of Communication

Businesses are expanding with the help of the Internet. There is a high degree of interaction with the media due to internet service. Like, News, magazines, publishing houses, etc. have extended their business with the help of Internet service. Also, communication is flexible due to internet service. With the help of text voice, video people can communicate easily.

Low Cost and Security

The maintenance and development costs of Internet service are comparatively low. Also, Internet service helped the security system both at an individual and national levels. For example CCTV cameras, etc.

Internet Applications

World Wide Web

It is a part of the internet and supports hypertext documents, allowing users to view and navigate various types of data. A web page is a document that is encoded with hypertext markup language (HTML) tags. Each web page has an address, URL (Uniform Resource Locator).

Electronic mail (e-mail)

One of the most popular reasons that people use the internet is e-mail. And to create, send, and receive e-mail messages people need an e-mail programme and an account on an internet mail server with a domain name.

File Transfer Protocol (FTP)

It is the internet tool that is used to copy files from one computer to another. Using this, a person can log into an ETP host Computer over the internet and copy files onto its computer. It is handy for finding and copying software files, articles, and other types of data.

Telnet

It is a specialised service with which a person can use a computer to access the contents of another computer, a telnet host. It is largely used by libraries to allow visitors to look up information, find articles, etc.

Internet Relay Chat (IRC) (Real-time video chatting)

This service allows users to communicate in real-time by typing text in a special window.

