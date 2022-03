Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

IPL 2022 RR Full Schedule: Rajasthan Royals (RR), the inaugural IPL winner, will start their IPL 2022 campaign against the 2016 winner Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the night match on March 29 at MCA Stadium.

During IPL 2022 retention, Rajasthan Royals (RR) retained Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Yashasvi Jaiswal and bought 21 players in the IPL 2022 Auction.

The team led by Sanju Samson will look forward to lifting the IPL 2022 trophy again under the direction of former Sri Lankan Cricketer Kumar Sangakkara. The team is owned by Royal Multisport Pvt. Ltd.

TATA IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Schedule

S.No Match Date Time Venue 1 SRH vs RR 29 March 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 2 MI vs RR 2 April 2022 03:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 3 RR vs RCB 5 April 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 4 RR vs LSG 10 April 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 5 RR vs GT 14 April 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 6 RR vs KKR 18 April 2022 07:30 PM Cricket Club of India 7 RR vs DC 22 April 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 8 RCB vs RR 26 April 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 9 RR vs MI 30 April 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 10 KKR vs RR 2 May 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 11 PBKS vs RR 7 May 2022 03:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 12 RR vs DC 11 May 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 13 LSG vs RR 15 May 2022 07:30 PM Cricket Club of India 14 RR vs CSK 20 May 2022 07:30 PM Cricket Club of India

RR IPL 2022 Squad

Sanju Samson (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Karun Nair, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garhwal, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna, Tejas Baroka, Trent Boult, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

