Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

IPL 2022 SRH Full Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin their IPL 2022 offensive against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at MCA Stadium on March 29 at 7:30 pm. Both the teams have won atmost one IPL title. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be led by Kane Williamson and former Australian Cricketer Tom Moody will coach the team. The team is owned by SUN TV Network.

The team last lifted the IPL trophy in 2016 under the captaincy of David Warner and is striving to bag the coveted IPL 2022 trophy.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue

TATA IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Schedule

S.No Match Date Time Venue 1 SRH vs RR 29 March 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 2 SRH vs LSG 4 April 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 3 CSK vs SRH 9 April 2022 03:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 4 SRH vs GT 11 April 2022 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 5 KKR vs SRH 15 April 2022 07:30 PM Cricket Club of India 6 PBKS vs SRH 17 April 2022 03:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 7 RCB vs SRH 23 April 2022 07:30 PM Cricket Club of India 8 GT vs SRH 27 April 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 9 SRH vs CSK 1 May 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 10 DC vs SRH 5 May 2022 07:30 PM Cricket Club of India 11 SRH vs RCB 8 May 2022 03:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 12 KKR vs SRH 14 May 2022 07:30 PM MCA Stadium 13 MI vs SRH 17 May 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 14 SRH vs PBKS 22 May 2022 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

SRH IPL 2022 Squad

Kane Williamson (Captain), Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Philips, Nicholas Pooran, Vishnu Vinod, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Pandey, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, T Natarajan, and Umran Malik.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Time Table, Players List and Venue