Who is the owner of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2023? Name, Net Worth, Background

PBKS Owner 2023: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a popular cricket tournament that is one of the most watched and profitable sports leagues in the world. Millions of viewers tune in to watch the IPL every year. IPL is a T20 cricket championship, so the games are short, intense and exhilarating. This is the main appeal of IPL but another major reason why it’s so beloved is due to the many teams.

Ten teams participate in IPL and represent various cities or states of India. The Punjab Kings is a notable IPL franchise that has been part of the tournament since 2008. PBKS was the runner-up team in 2014 and has a devoted fanbase, especially in the state of Punjab. But do you know who is the owner of Punjab Kings? Dive in to find out.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Owner 2023

Punjab Kings is a famed Indian Premier League franchise based out of Mohali, Punjab and was established in 2008. It’s one of the original IPL teams.

It was previously called Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), but the name was changed to Punjab Kings in 2021.

The team is jointly owned by Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta, Karan Paul and Mohit Burman.

Originally in 2008, the Kings XI Punjab was bought by Burman, Wadia and Zinta in a 2:1:1 ratio. Saptarishi Dey of Dey & Dey Group held a minor stake.

The group acquired Punjab Kings for $76 million.

As of 2022, the Punjab Kings is the ninth most valuable IPL Team with an estimated value of ₹925 million.

Who is Preity Zinta, the owner of Punjab Kings?

Preity Zinta is a Bollywood actress and entrepreneur who is one of the co-owners of Punjab Kings.

She was born in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India on January 31, 1975, in a military family.

Zinta ventured into modelling after her graduation and soon entered the film industry.

She won over many fans with her natural charm, comedic timing and powerful screen presence.

Over her career, Zinta starred in many acclaimed movies like Koi Mil Gaya, Veer Zaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Lakshya.

The latest net worth of Preity Zinta is estimated to be $15 million or 118 crore rupees.

Who is Ness Wadia?

Ness Nusli Wadia is an Indian businessman from the prominent Wadia family.

He is the son of Nusli Wadia, the chairman of the Wadia Group and owner of Britannia Industries.

Ness Wadia serves the managing director of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation.

He is the co-owner of Punjab Kings and was in a relationship with Preity Zinta from 2005 to 2009.

Who is Mohit Burman?

Mohit Burman is a famous Indian businessman who serves as chairman of the FMCG company Dabur Ltd.

The company provides employment to more than 7000 people and operates in over 120 countries. It’s known for its traditional and Ayurvedic products.

Burman also sits on the Board of Aviva India, Eveready Industries, Universal Sompo, and Burman Hospitality.

He owns the majority stake in the Punjab Kings IPL franchise.

Punjab Kings in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings are known for their explosive playing but have made it to the playoffs only twice in the history of IPL. However, Punjab Kings remains a fan-favourite team of IPl and draws huge crowds, especially from North India. Hopefully, the team will fare better in the 2023 IPL season. The coach of PBKS in 2023 is Trevor Bayliss, while Shikhar Dhawan is the captain. The home ground of the Punjab Kings is the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

You can check the full 2023 squad of Punjab Kings below.

