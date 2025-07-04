IQ Test: Only Someone With High IQ Can Find the Mistake in 5 Seconds!

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
IQ tests are simple tools to test your intelligence and critical thinking skills. These tests assess your logical and analytical abilities. Do you have a high IQ? Test your intelligence by finding the mistake in the picture of a desk in 5 seconds!

Mrigank Chakraborty
ByMrigank Chakraborty
Jul 11, 2025, 22:06 IST
What's wrong here?
What's wrong here?

IQ tests are simple puzzle games that boost brainpower. In IQ tests readers are presented with problems in the form of picture puzzles, and the reader needs to solve the picture puzzle within a time limit. These puzzles are excellent workouts for the brain and enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. Practising these tests helps one to build a sharp brain with superior problem-solving skills.

IQ Test: Can You Find the Mistake in the Picture in 5 Seconds?

find the mistake desk picture

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above depicts a vintage picture of a desk with a chair, telephone, calendar and documents.

There is one mistake in the picture, and the challenge for the readers is to spot the mistake in the picture in 5 seconds. 

Your time starts now!

This IQ test is going to test your intelligence and attentiveness.

Look at the image and study it carefully.

If you possess excellent eyesight and a keen eye for detail, you may find the mistake in the picture quickly.

Have you spotted the mistake in the picture?

Act quickly, as time is limited.

Scan the image properly and look for anything unusual in the picture.

Did you spot it?

Keep looking; it is right there.

And...

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find the mistake in the picture?

Congratulations to readers who have solved the IQ test with their exceptional intelligence and keen attention to detail.

Some of you might still be wondering what could possibly be wrong with the picture, right?

Well, it’s time to reveal the mistake for the readers.

Check out the solution provided below.

IQ Test with Solution

The mistake in the picture is that the calendar shows the month of September having 31 days.

find the mistake desk picture solved

If you loved solving this IQ test in the form of a picture puzzle, share it with your friends and family and see who solves it first.

Also, before you leave, check out another puzzle to find the vampire hiding among humans.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Assistant Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

