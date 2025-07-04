IQ Test: Only Someone With High IQ Can Find the Mistake in 5 Seconds!

IQ Test: Can You Find the Mistake in the Picture in 5 Seconds?

IQ tests are simple tools to test your intelligence and critical thinking skills. These tests assess your logical and analytical abilities. Do you have a high IQ? Test your intelligence by finding the mistake in the picture of a desk in 5 seconds!

IQ tests are simple puzzle games that boost brainpower. In IQ tests readers are presented with problems in the form of picture puzzles, and the reader needs to solve the picture puzzle within a time limit. These puzzles are excellent workouts for the brain and enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. Practising these tests helps one to build a sharp brain with superior problem-solving skills.

The image shared above depicts a vintage picture of a desk with a chair, telephone, calendar and documents.

There is one mistake in the picture, and the challenge for the readers is to spot the mistake in the picture in 5 seconds.

Your time starts now!

This IQ test is going to test your intelligence and attentiveness.

Look at the image and study it carefully.

If you possess excellent eyesight and a keen eye for detail, you may find the mistake in the picture quickly.

Have you spotted the mistake in the picture?

Act quickly, as time is limited.

Scan the image properly and look for anything unusual in the picture.

Did you spot it?

Keep looking; it is right there.

And...

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find the mistake in the picture?

Congratulations to readers who have solved the IQ test with their exceptional intelligence and keen attention to detail.