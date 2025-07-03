Optical Illusion: Only 1% Can Count All the “m”s Among “n”s in 11 Seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions are not only fun to solve but can also be a great way to boost your creativity and mental wellbeing. Regular practice of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Ready to test the sharpness of your eyes?

Check out the challenge presented below.

Only 1% of people with high visual acuity can find all the “m”s among the group of “n”s in 11 seconds in this optical illusion picture. Are you one of them? Find out now!

