Optical Illusion: Only 1% Can Count All the “m”s Among “n”s in 11 Seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.
Optical illusions are not only fun to solve but can also be a great way to boost your creativity and mental wellbeing. Regular practice of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.
Ready to test the sharpness of your eyes?
Check out the challenge presented below.
Only 1% of people with high visual acuity can find all the “m”s among the group of “n”s in 11 seconds in this optical illusion picture. Are you one of them? Find out now!
Optical Illusion: Find All “m”s in 11 Seconds!
Source: X (Formerly Twitter)
The mind-bending optical illusion challenge shared above challenges users to spot all the m’s hiding within the grid of n’s in 11 seconds.
Only someone with excellent observation skills will be able to find all the m’s within the time limit.
Are you one of those sharp-eyed individuals?
Find out now!
The clock is ticking.
Check the image carefully.
Have you spotted all the m’s?
Look carefully; finding the m’s among n’s can be a tough ask as they appear to blend with each other.
Did you manage to spot the m’s in the picture?
Hurry up!
Final few seconds to go!
Look at the image one final time.
And…
Time’s up.
So, how many of you have spotted all the m’s in the picture?
Congratulations if you are among those who did; you people have the highest level of visual acuity.
Those who couldn’t find the different number can check out the solution below.
Find All m’s in 11 Seconds: Solution
There are a total of 8 m’s in the image, and they are marked with circles below.
If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to check out another exciting math puzzle below.
