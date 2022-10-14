It's so cold out there! Find the hidden bear in this wintry optical illusion.

God has been a little biased toward bears. While we all shiver in the cold, bears have their natural thermal on their skin.

Their soft, bushy fur is enough for them to safeguard them against all the cold.

The bears are lucky in one more sense as well.

They are perhaps the most notorious animals.







They take really long snoozes for seasons and then show up in their desirable seasons.

In case you don't know, there is a lot to envy from bears, especially if it is concerned with the winter season.

While you and we wake up early in the cold, wintry mornings with a frown, skip bathing, and rush to our workplace to work with shivering hands in the cold, bears are lucky enough to take long sleeps throughout the winter season.







Well, the reason behind this privilege is that animals, unlike humans, cannot survive the harsh winter seasons.







Adding to the woes, the food is scarce too. This makes it crucial for these beings to hide and sleep in the chilling season.







Contrary to popular belief, bears do not practice very strong hibernation. Instead, they prefer hiding and sleeping in the winter season.

But hey, one bear is still out there in the chilling weather. We don't know this place, but it seems that the temperature is about to fall.

Maybe, just maybe, the cute bear is so naive that it does not know the survival rule.







Find the hidden bear in just 10 seconds so that it gets back to its home







The steps are pretty simple.







Set an alarm for 10 seconds on your phone. Start the alarm and zoom into the picture to find the hidden bear.

The image





Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)









Could you spot the bear?







Here is the naive animal!



Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)











Oh, bear! Why are you standing alone? Rush to your home. It's your sleeping time!