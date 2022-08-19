Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Know Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook & Whatsapp Status Here

Janmashtami Quotes: Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated in India on August 18 as well as on August 19. The day marks the birth of Lord Krishna and symbolized the victory of light over darkness. Janmashtami 2022 will be celebrated on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha or the 8th day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadon, which is why the dates of this auspicious festival vary every year.

Janmashtami 2022 for all the Hindus living in India and around the world, holds special significance and therefore is celebrated with great vigor and fervour. The devotees of Lord Krishna worldwide visit temples, organize prayers and assemble and decorate the altars in their homes on Janmashtami 2022.

On Krishna Janmashtami 2022 on August 18 and 19, we are here with quotes, wishes, and messages that you can share with your family and friends at this festival.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022

Janmashtami 2022 will be marked on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada (July-August) in India. In 2022, there has been a lot of confusion about whether Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 18 and on August 19.

As per the Vedic Panchang, Ashtami Tithi will begin from 9.21 PM on August 18 and will end at 10.59 PM on August 19, 2022.

Janmashtami 2022 Wishes and Messages

May all the paths lead home and all your worries are taken care of by Lord Krishna. Happy Krishna Janmashtami wishes to you and your family! It is the day when Makhan chor is born. May this day he steals all your worries and bless you with the sweetness of Makhan and mishri in life. A very Happy Janmashtami to you! May the blessings of Lord Krishna always be with you and your family. Wishing you and your family a very happy Janmashtami. Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna who enchants with his playful mischiefs. Happy Krishna Janmashtami. Let’s celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with full fervour and enthusiasm. Happy Janmashtami. May this Janmashtami bring happiness to your life and hatred will be far apart from your life. Enjoy the festival with love in your heart and good wishes for others. Happy Janmashtami. Happiness is a state of mind, that has nothing to do with the external world. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

Janmashtami Quotes

“The world's most powerful word is Hare Krishna” ― Ansuman Bhagat, Your Own Thought : A Lot of Thoughts “You must worship the Self in Krishna, not Krishna as Krishna"- Swami Vivekanada “Forgive all before you go to sleep, you'll be forgiven before you get up. – Lord Krishna.” ― Vikrmn, You By You “The truth is, Krishna was born much ahead of his time. All great persons are born ahead of their time, and all insignificant people are born after their time. It is only mediocre people who are born in their time.” - Osho “If you fail to achieve your goal, change the strategy, not goal.” ― Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita

