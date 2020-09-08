Jaya Prakash Reddy Biography: Birth, Death, Age, Films and More
On September 8, 2020, Jaya Prakash Reddy died due to cardiac arrest at the age of 73 in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. He was at his residence at the time of his death. His death has left the Telugu film industry in pieces. Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Prakash Raj, amongst others took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the versatile actor.
Jaya Prakash Reddy
Jaya Prakash Reddy was born on October 10, 1946, in Sirvel, Andhra Pradesh as Turpu Jayaprakash Reddy. He completed his studies from Andhra Christian College. He was a Telugu actor who came into limelight after playing the character of Veera Raghava Reddy in the feature film Samarasimha Reddy. Jaya Prakash played the role of a villain in the blockbuster Jayam Manade Raa and Chennakesava Reddy. He was the recipient of Nandi Award for Best Villian.
Films of Jaya Prakash Reddy
Jaya Prakash Reddy has so far acted in more than 100 films. These are as follows:
1- Brahma Puthrudu - 1988
2- Shatruvu - 1990
3- Lorry Driver - 1990
4- Bobbili Raja - 1990
5- Chitram Bhalare Vichitram - 1991
6- Jamba Lakidi Pamba - 1993
7- Preminchukundam Raa - 1997
8- Samarasimha Reddy - 1999
9- Jayam Manade Raa - 2000
10- Vijayaramaraju - 2000
11- Narasimha Naidu - 2001
12- Anandam - 2001
13- Seema Simham - 2002
14- Avunu Valliddaru Ista Paddaru - 2002
15- Sontham - 2002
16- Chennakeshava Reddy - 2002
17- Palnati Brahmanayudu - 2003
18- Swetha Naagara - 2003
19- Nijam - 2003
20- Seetayya - 2003
21- Anjaneya - 2003
22- Kabaddi Kabaddi - 2003
24- Shiva Shankar - 2004
25- Evadi Gola Vaadidi - 2005
26- Chatrapati - 2005
27- Aaru - 2005
28- Chinna - 2005
29- Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana - 2005
30- Narasimhudu - 2005
31- Kithakithalu - 2006
32- Dharmapuri - 2006
33- Vikramarkudu - 2006
34- Julayi - 2007
35- Thiru Ranga - 2007
36- Dhee - 2007
37- Godava - 2007
38- Ready - 2008
39- Siddu From Sikakulam - 2008
40- King - 2008
41- Satya in Love - 2008
42- Krishna - 2008
43- Parugu - 2008
44- Citizen - 2008
45- Raju Maharaju - 2009
46- Maa Nanna Chiranjeevi - 2009
47- Anjaneyulu - 2009
48- Bangaru Babu - 2009
49- Kick - 2009
50- Kasko - 2009
51- Seeta Ramula Kalyanam Lankalo - 2010
52- Prasthanam - 2010
53- Uthama Puthiran - 2010
54- Namo Venkatesa - 2010
55- Bindass - 2010
56- Madatha Kaja - 2011
57- Oosaravelli - 2011
58- Seema Tapakai - 2011
59- Kandireega - 2011
60- Betting Bangaraju - 2012
61- Gabbar Singh - 2012
62- Naayak - 2013
63- Baadshah - 2013
64- Shadow - 2013
65- Adda - 2013
66- Masala - 2013
67- Legend - 2014
68- Race Gurram - 2014
69- Manam - 2014
70- Jump Jilani - 2014
71- Rabhasa - 2014
72- Autonagar Surya - 2014
73- Pataas - 2015
74- Akhil - 2015
75- Temper - 2015
76- LOL - 2015
77- Mosagallaku Mosagadu - 2015
78- Shivam - 2015
79- Bruce Lee - The Fighter - 2015
80- Tripura - 2015
81- Sarrainodu - 2016
82- Supreme - 2016
83- Hyper - 2016
84- Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu - 2016
85- Khaidi No. 150 - 2017
86- Radha - 2017
87- Nene Raju Nene Mantri - 2017
88- Jai Lava Kusa - 2017
89- Raja the Great - 2017
90- Inttelligent - 2018
91- Jai Simha - 2018
92- Jamba Lakidi Pamba (2018 film) - 2018
93- MLA - 2018
94- Chethilo Cheyyesi Cheppu Baava - 2018
95- Pantham - 2018
96- Nela Ticket - 2018
97- Lover - 2018
98- Silly Fellows - 2018
99- Amar Akbar Anthony - 2018
100- Crazy Crazy Feeling - 2019
101- Sarileru Neekevvaru - 2020
