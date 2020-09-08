Jaya Prakash Reddy Biography: Birth, Death, Age, Films and More

On September 8, 2020, Jaya Prakash Reddy died due to cardiac arrest at the age of 73 in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. He was at his residence at the time of his death. His death has left the Telugu film industry in pieces. Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Prakash Raj, amongst others took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the versatile actor.

Jaya Prakash Reddy

Jaya Prakash Reddy was born on October 10, 1946, in Sirvel, Andhra Pradesh as Turpu Jayaprakash Reddy. He completed his studies from Andhra Christian College. He was a Telugu actor who came into limelight after playing the character of Veera Raghava Reddy in the feature film Samarasimha Reddy. Jaya Prakash played the role of a villain in the blockbuster Jayam Manade Raa and Chennakesava Reddy. He was the recipient of Nandi Award for Best Villian.

Films of Jaya Prakash Reddy

Jaya Prakash Reddy has so far acted in more than 100 films. These are as follows:

1- Brahma Puthrudu - 1988

2- Shatruvu - 1990

3- Lorry Driver - 1990

4- Bobbili Raja - 1990

5- Chitram Bhalare Vichitram - 1991

6- Jamba Lakidi Pamba - 1993

7- Preminchukundam Raa - 1997

8- Samarasimha Reddy - 1999

9- Jayam Manade Raa - 2000

10- Vijayaramaraju - 2000

11- Narasimha Naidu - 2001

12- Anandam - 2001

13- Seema Simham - 2002

14- Avunu Valliddaru Ista Paddaru - 2002

15- Sontham - 2002

16- Chennakeshava Reddy - 2002

17- Palnati Brahmanayudu - 2003

18- Swetha Naagara - 2003

19- Nijam - 2003

20- Seetayya - 2003

21- Anjaneya - 2003

22- Kabaddi Kabaddi - 2003

24- Shiva Shankar - 2004

25- Evadi Gola Vaadidi - 2005

26- Chatrapati - 2005

27- Aaru - 2005

28- Chinna - 2005

29- Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana - 2005

30- Narasimhudu - 2005

31- Kithakithalu - 2006

32- Dharmapuri - 2006

33- Vikramarkudu - 2006

34- Julayi - 2007

35- Thiru Ranga - 2007

36- Dhee - 2007

37- Godava - 2007

38- Ready - 2008

39- Siddu From Sikakulam - 2008

40- King - 2008

41- Satya in Love - 2008

42- Krishna - 2008

43- Parugu - 2008

44- Citizen - 2008

45- Raju Maharaju - 2009

46- Maa Nanna Chiranjeevi - 2009

47- Anjaneyulu - 2009

48- Bangaru Babu - 2009

49- Kick - 2009

50- Kasko - 2009

51- Seeta Ramula Kalyanam Lankalo - 2010

52- Prasthanam - 2010

53- Uthama Puthiran - 2010

54- Namo Venkatesa - 2010

55- Bindass - 2010

56- Madatha Kaja - 2011

57- Oosaravelli - 2011

58- Seema Tapakai - 2011

59- Kandireega - 2011

60- Betting Bangaraju - 2012

61- Gabbar Singh - 2012

62- Naayak - 2013

63- Baadshah - 2013

64- Shadow - 2013

65- Adda - 2013

66- Masala - 2013

67- Legend - 2014

68- Race Gurram - 2014

69- Manam - 2014

70- Jump Jilani - 2014

71- Rabhasa - 2014

72- Autonagar Surya - 2014

73- Pataas - 2015

74- Akhil - 2015

75- Temper - 2015

76- LOL - 2015

77- Mosagallaku Mosagadu - 2015

78- Shivam - 2015

79- Bruce Lee - The Fighter - 2015

80- Tripura - 2015

81- Sarrainodu - 2016

82- Supreme - 2016

83- Hyper - 2016

84- Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu - 2016

85- Khaidi No. 150 - 2017

86- Radha - 2017

87- Nene Raju Nene Mantri - 2017

88- Jai Lava Kusa - 2017

89- Raja the Great - 2017

90- Inttelligent - 2018

91- Jai Simha - 2018

92- Jamba Lakidi Pamba (2018 film) - 2018

93- MLA - 2018

94- Chethilo Cheyyesi Cheppu Baava - 2018

95- Pantham - 2018

96- Nela Ticket - 2018

97- Lover - 2018

98- Silly Fellows - 2018

99- Amar Akbar Anthony - 2018

100- Crazy Crazy Feeling - 2019

101- Sarileru Neekevvaru - 2020

