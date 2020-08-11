Rahat Indori Biography: Birth, Death, Last Rites, Age, Wife, Children, Career, Bollywood Songs, Books, Famous Shayari and More

Celebrated Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away after suffering two cardiac arrests at 5 pm. He earlier tested COVID-19 positive. He was also suffering from 60% pneumonia, as per the doctors at Sri Aurobindo Hospital. His last rites will be performed at Choti Khajrani cemetery (Indore) at 9:30 pm today.

राहत साहब को आज रात 9.30 बजे छोटी खजरानी (इंदौर) कब्रस्तान में दफनाया जाएगा.



Rahat Indori was an Indian Bollywood lyricist and a poet in the Urdu language. Prior to this, he was an Urdu professor and a painter.

Rahat Indori: Birth, Early Life and Education

Rahat Indori was born as Rahat Qureshi on January 1, 1950, in Indore to Rafatullah Qureshi (father) and Maqbool Un Nisa Begum (mother). His father was a cloth mill worker and his mother was a housewife.

Rahat Indori completed his schooling from Nutan School. In the year 1973, he did his graduation from Islamia Karimia College, Indore. In the year 1975, he did his post-graduation in Urdu Literature from Barkatullah University, Bhopal.

In the year 1985, he was awarded a PhD in Urdu literature from Bhoj University, Madhya Pradesh for his thesis 'Urdu Main Mushaira'.

Rahat Indori: Personal Life

Rahat Indori married Seema Rahat on May 27, 1986. The couple had a daughter Shibil and two sons-- Faisal Rahat and Satlaj Rahat. He then married Urdu and Hindi language poet Anjum Rehbar in the year 1988 and the couple separated in 1993.

Rahat Indori: Career

Before becoming a full time poet and lyricist, Rahat Indori taught Urdu Literature at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya for 16 years. He was also a painter and painted several Bollywood posters and banners.

From the last 40-45 years, Rahat Indori was actively performing in Mushairas and Kavi Sammelans. Rahat Indori was not only a celebrated poet in India but was also a recognised Urdu poet internationally. He has given numerous performances in the USA, UK, UAE, Canada, Singapore, Mauritius, KSA, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal etc.

Rahat Indori: Death

Rahat Indori took his last breathe on August 11, 2020, at Aurobindo Hospital, Indore, after suffering two cardiac arrests at the age of 70 years. He tested COVID-19 positive a day before his death.

Rahat Indori: Books

1- Rut

2- Do Kadar Or Sahi

3- Mere Baad

4- Dhoop Bahut Hai

5- Chand Pagal Hai

6- Maujood

7- Naraz

Rahat Indori: Bollywood Songs

1- Mere Khayal for the film Main Tera Aashiq.

2- Tuta hua dil tere hawaale for the film Aashiyan.

3- Zindagi naam ko hamari hai for the film Aashiyan.

4- Aaj humne dil ka har kissa for the film Sir.

5- Dil jigar ke jaan achchha hai for the film Janam.

6- Tumsa koi pyaara koi masoom for the film Khuddar.

7- Khat likhna humein khat likhna for the film Khuddar.

8- Tum mano ya na mano for the film Khuddar.

9- Raat kya maange ek sitaara for the film Khuddar.

10- Dil ko hazaar baar roka for the film Murder.

11- M Bole to for the film Munnabhai MBBS.

12- Chan Chan for the film Munnabhai MBBS.

13- Dekhle Aankhon Mein Aankhien Daal for the film Munnabhai MBBS.

14- Dhuan Dhuan for the film Mission Kashmir.

15- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for the film Meenaxi.

16- Chori Chori Jab Nazrein Mili for the film Kareeb.

17- Dekho Dekho Jaanam Ham for the film Ishq.

18- Neend Churayee Meri for the film Ishq.

19- Murshida for the film Begum Jaan.

20- Koi jaye to le aye for the film Ghatak.

Rahat Indori: Famous Poems/Shayri

1- Bulati hai magar jane ka nai,

Wo duniya hai udhar jane ka nai.

2- Mai mar jaun to meri alag pehchan likh dena,

Lahu se meri peshani pe hindustan likh dena.

3- Ankh me pani rakho, hontho pe chingari rakho,

zinda rehna hai to tarkeebein bahut sari rakho.

4- Kisne dastak di, dil pe, ye kaun hai?

Aap to andar hain, bahar kon hai?

5- Ye hadsa to kisi din guzarne wala tha,

Mai bach bhi jata to ek roz marne wala tha.

6- Sabhi ka khoon shamil hai is mitti me,

Kisi ke baap ka hindustan thori hai.

