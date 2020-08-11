Rahat Indori Biography: Birth, Death, Last Rites, Age, Wife, Children, Career, Bollywood Songs, Books, Famous Shayari and More
Celebrated Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away after suffering two cardiac arrests at 5 pm. He earlier tested COVID-19 positive. He was also suffering from 60% pneumonia, as per the doctors at Sri Aurobindo Hospital. His last rites will be performed at Choti Khajrani cemetery (Indore) at 9:30 pm today.
राहत साहब को आज रात 9.30 बजे छोटी खजरानी (इंदौर) कब्रस्तान में दफनाया जाएगा.— Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020
आप सबसे गुज़ारिश है के अपने-अपने घरों से ही दुआ करें....
Rahat Indori was an Indian Bollywood lyricist and a poet in the Urdu language. Prior to this, he was an Urdu professor and a painter.
Irrfan Khan Biography: Early Life, Death, Family, Education, Films, Awards, Unknown Facts, Controversies and More
Rahat Indori: Birth, Early Life and Education
Rahat Indori was born as Rahat Qureshi on January 1, 1950, in Indore to Rafatullah Qureshi (father) and Maqbool Un Nisa Begum (mother). His father was a cloth mill worker and his mother was a housewife.
Rahat Indori completed his schooling from Nutan School. In the year 1973, he did his graduation from Islamia Karimia College, Indore. In the year 1975, he did his post-graduation in Urdu Literature from Barkatullah University, Bhopal.
In the year 1985, he was awarded a PhD in Urdu literature from Bhoj University, Madhya Pradesh for his thesis 'Urdu Main Mushaira'.
Rahat Indori: Personal Life
Rahat Indori married Seema Rahat on May 27, 1986. The couple had a daughter Shibil and two sons-- Faisal Rahat and Satlaj Rahat. He then married Urdu and Hindi language poet Anjum Rehbar in the year 1988 and the couple separated in 1993.
Rahat Indori: Career
Before becoming a full time poet and lyricist, Rahat Indori taught Urdu Literature at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya for 16 years. He was also a painter and painted several Bollywood posters and banners.
From the last 40-45 years, Rahat Indori was actively performing in Mushairas and Kavi Sammelans. Rahat Indori was not only a celebrated poet in India but was also a recognised Urdu poet internationally. He has given numerous performances in the USA, UK, UAE, Canada, Singapore, Mauritius, KSA, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal etc.
Rahat Indori: Death
Rahat Indori took his last breathe on August 11, 2020, at Aurobindo Hospital, Indore, after suffering two cardiac arrests at the age of 70 years. He tested COVID-19 positive a day before his death.
Rahat Indori: Books
1- Rut
2- Do Kadar Or Sahi
3- Mere Baad
4- Dhoop Bahut Hai
5- Chand Pagal Hai
6- Maujood
7- Naraz
Rahat Indori: Bollywood Songs
1- Mere Khayal for the film Main Tera Aashiq.
2- Tuta hua dil tere hawaale for the film Aashiyan.
3- Zindagi naam ko hamari hai for the film Aashiyan.
4- Aaj humne dil ka har kissa for the film Sir.
5- Dil jigar ke jaan achchha hai for the film Janam.
6- Tumsa koi pyaara koi masoom for the film Khuddar.
7- Khat likhna humein khat likhna for the film Khuddar.
8- Tum mano ya na mano for the film Khuddar.
9- Raat kya maange ek sitaara for the film Khuddar.
10- Dil ko hazaar baar roka for the film Murder.
11- M Bole to for the film Munnabhai MBBS.
12- Chan Chan for the film Munnabhai MBBS.
13- Dekhle Aankhon Mein Aankhien Daal for the film Munnabhai MBBS.
14- Dhuan Dhuan for the film Mission Kashmir.
15- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for the film Meenaxi.
16- Chori Chori Jab Nazrein Mili for the film Kareeb.
17- Dekho Dekho Jaanam Ham for the film Ishq.
18- Neend Churayee Meri for the film Ishq.
19- Murshida for the film Begum Jaan.
20- Koi jaye to le aye for the film Ghatak.
Rahat Indori: Famous Poems/Shayri
1- Bulati hai magar jane ka nai,
Wo duniya hai udhar jane ka nai.
2- Mai mar jaun to meri alag pehchan likh dena,
Lahu se meri peshani pe hindustan likh dena.
3- Ankh me pani rakho, hontho pe chingari rakho,
zinda rehna hai to tarkeebein bahut sari rakho.
4- Kisne dastak di, dil pe, ye kaun hai?
Aap to andar hain, bahar kon hai?
5- Ye hadsa to kisi din guzarne wala tha,
Mai bach bhi jata to ek roz marne wala tha.
6- Sabhi ka khoon shamil hai is mitti me,
Kisi ke baap ka hindustan thori hai.
Sushant Singh Rajput Biography: Birth, Death, Education, Acting Career, Films, Last Movie and Awards