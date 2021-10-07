Jim Corbett National Park may be renamed as Ramganga National Park: All you need to know 

Jim Corbett National Park name change: Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park is likely to be renamed Ramganga National Park after the river that flows through the tiger reserve. The news has invited a strong protest by a large number of people as they disagree with the name change of the national park.

While some users are of the view that name changing tradition does not solve any problems, others have pointed out that it invalidates the work of Jim Corbett and his efforts for tiger conservation in the country.

News Agency ANI quoted the Director of Jim Corbett National Park as saying, “Union Forest and Environment Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey who visited Jim Corbett National Park on October 3 said that the name of this national park will be changed to Ramganga National Park.”

Uttarakhand | Union Forest and Environment Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey who visited Jim Corbett National Park on October 3 said that the name of this national park will be changed to Ramganga National Park: Director of Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021

However, after the name change news caused an outcry, the state government and forest department have issued an official statement that the park’s name will remain unchanged.

Jim Corbett National Park: History and naming

Jim Corbett National Park is India’s oldest national park and was established in 1936. Initially, it was named after Sir Malcolm Hailey who was the Governor of the United Province and was called Hailey National Park. The park was renamed Ramganga National Park for a brief period (1954-55), after the name of the river that flows through it and was rechristened to its present name in 1956.

The rechristening of Ramganga National Park after an Englishman in Independent India was upon the insistence of the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Govind Ballabh Pant. Pant wanted to honour his friend, Jim Corbett, for the conservation efforts undertaken by him.

About Jim Corbett National Park

Located in the Himalayan foothills near Nainital, Jim Corbett National Park is spread over 520 km and is rich in flora and fauna. The national park is known for tigers, leopards, elephants, deer, bears and several species of other wild animals, reptiles and birds. and is a part of the Corbett Tiger Reserve which is over 1,288 sq km.

The place is an ideal tiger territory due to its hills, grasslands and streams and is famous for the launch of Project Tiger that took place in 1973. The place is home to 163 tigers, 600 elephants and a number of other species, thereby drawing tourists attention.

According to the Director of Jim Corbett National Park, Rahul, around three lakh tourists visit the reserve and the park earns around Rs. 10 crores from tourism every year.

Who was Jim Corbett? Edward James Corbett, famously known as Jim Corbett, was born in 1875 in Nanital. He left India post Independence for Kenya where he breathed his last in 1955. He is best known for tracking down and killing a number of man-eating tigers and leopards. Apart from being a hunter, Corbett was also a storyteller and a conservationist.

Also Read | Jim Corbett National Park the Paradise of Tigers: A Fact File