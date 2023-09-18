[Updated] Jos Buttler Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

All Jos Buttler records: Check the key highlights of English batsman Jos Buttler’s career, key achievements, stats and records in International Cricket and the 2023 World Cup.
Get here the latest details about Jos Buttler's stats, total centuries and runs
Get here the latest details about Jos Buttler's stats, total centuries and runs

Jos Buttler Stats 2023: England is the current ICC Cricket World Cup title holder and looks to defend it at the upcoming 2023 Cricket World Cup. Much of the success of the England cricket team can be credited to a few experienced players who were also selected in the 2023 World Cup squad.

One such player is Jos Buttler. He will be leading the England squad as captain and also serve as the opener. Buttler is a beloved player by cricket fans and is known for his composure and fine batting skills. He’s considered one of the best players in the ODI format.

Buttler was also the vice-captain in the 2019 World Cup and made the crucial run out in the super over during the final between England and New Zealand that sealed the team’s victory. After Eoin Morgan’s retirement, Buttler was appointed captain of England and led the team to victory in the 2022 T20 World Cup. He is also an accomplished wicket-keeper, but that duty will likely be with Jonny Bairstow.

However, anything is possible in cricket, and the way limited-overs cricket is becoming more exciting by the day, fans should keep their hopes high for the coming ICC World Cup too. Another wonderful tournament is in the fray, and Jos Buttler-led England are among the favourites to win it.

Today, we take a look at Jos Buttler’s records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.

Related:

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets

ICC World Cup 2023 All Team Squads

Jos Buttler Stats and Key Achievements

Jos Buttler is often considered the best the English cricket has to offer. He is a proficient batsman, a good wicket-keeper and has experience captaining teams. He served as vice-captain under Eoin Morgan for years and is known for his smart tactics and composure during games. He comes out to bat in the top order.

FORMAT

Test

ODI

T20I

Match

57

169

109

Inning

100

142

100

Not Out

9

26

21

Runs

2907

4823

2766

Highest Score

152

162*

101*

Average

31.94

41.57

35.01

Balls Faced

5365

4087

1912

Strike Rate

54.18

118

144.66

100s

2

11

1

50s

18

25

20

Fours

340

392

244

Sixes

33

162

117

Catch

153

211

60

Stumpings

1

35

11

Jos Buttler ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Batting

Innings

14

Not Outs

1

Aggregate

453

Highest Score

103

Average

34.85

50s

3

100s

1

Ducks

0

Scoring Rate

126.54

Opened Batting

0

 

Wicketkeeping

Catches

20

Stumpings

2

Most Catches in Innings

4

Most Dismissals in Innings

4

Jos Buttler Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match, India - A Level)

Jos Buttler has scored 14 international centuries - 2 in Test, 11 in ODI and 1 in T20 Cricket.

Jos Buttler Total Runs

Jos Buttler has scored 10,496 runs in total in International Cricket.

FORMAT

Test

ODI

T20I

Match

57

169

109

Inning

100

142

100

Runs

2907

4823

2766

Jos Buttler Highest Scores in All Format

The highest score of Jos Buttler is 152 in test cricket, 162* in ODI, and 101 in T20I. He is a top-order batsman and usually opens alongside Jason Roy or Jonny Bairstow. 

FAQ

How many centuries does Jos Buttler have?

Jos Buttler has 14 centuries in International cricket which includes 11 ODI Centuries, 2 Test centuries and 1 T20I hundred.

What is the highest score of Jos Buttler in ODI and World Cup?

Jos Buttler’s highest score is 162 in ODI and 103 in the ICC World Cup.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next