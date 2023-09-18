[Updated] Jos Buttler Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

Jos Buttler Stats 2023: England is the current ICC Cricket World Cup title holder and looks to defend it at the upcoming 2023 Cricket World Cup. Much of the success of the England cricket team can be credited to a few experienced players who were also selected in the 2023 World Cup squad.

One such player is Jos Buttler. He will be leading the England squad as captain and also serve as the opener. Buttler is a beloved player by cricket fans and is known for his composure and fine batting skills. He’s considered one of the best players in the ODI format.

Buttler was also the vice-captain in the 2019 World Cup and made the crucial run out in the super over during the final between England and New Zealand that sealed the team’s victory. After Eoin Morgan’s retirement, Buttler was appointed captain of England and led the team to victory in the 2022 T20 World Cup. He is also an accomplished wicket-keeper, but that duty will likely be with Jonny Bairstow.

However, anything is possible in cricket, and the way limited-overs cricket is becoming more exciting by the day, fans should keep their hopes high for the coming ICC World Cup too. Another wonderful tournament is in the fray, and Jos Buttler-led England are among the favourites to win it.

Today, we take a look at Jos Buttler’s records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.

Jos Buttler Stats and Key Achievements

Jos Buttler is often considered the best the English cricket has to offer. He is a proficient batsman, a good wicket-keeper and has experience captaining teams. He served as vice-captain under Eoin Morgan for years and is known for his smart tactics and composure during games. He comes out to bat in the top order.

FORMAT Test ODI T20I Match 57 169 109 Inning 100 142 100 Not Out 9 26 21 Runs 2907 4823 2766 Highest Score 152 162* 101* Average 31.94 41.57 35.01 Balls Faced 5365 4087 1912 Strike Rate 54.18 118 144.66 100s 2 11 1 50s 18 25 20 Fours 340 392 244 Sixes 33 162 117 Catch 153 211 60 Stumpings 1 35 11

Jos Buttler ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Batting Innings 14 Not Outs 1 Aggregate 453 Highest Score 103 Average 34.85 50s 3 100s 1 Ducks 0 Scoring Rate 126.54 Opened Batting 0

Wicketkeeping Catches 20 Stumpings 2 Most Catches in Innings 4 Most Dismissals in Innings 4

Jos Buttler Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match, India - A Level)

Jos Buttler has scored 14 international centuries - 2 in Test, 11 in ODI and 1 in T20 Cricket.

Jos Buttler Total Runs

Jos Buttler has scored 10,496 runs in total in International Cricket.

FORMAT Test ODI T20I Match 57 169 109 Inning 100 142 100 Runs 2907 4823 2766

Jos Buttler Highest Scores in All Format

The highest score of Jos Buttler is 152 in test cricket, 162* in ODI, and 101 in T20I. He is a top-order batsman and usually opens alongside Jason Roy or Jonny Bairstow.