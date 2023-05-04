King Charles III Coronation: Date, Time, Crown Jewels, List of Indian Attendees & All You Need To Know

The United Kingdom is glad and prepared for King Charles III's coronation. After his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away in September 2022, Prince Charles, the next in line, was crowned king. King Charles is already the monarch of England, but with the coronation, he will be officially regarded as "the king" of England. It will signal the beginning of their privileges and title.

What is Coronation?

A monarch is physically crowned at a coronation, which also includes the symbolic religious service that takes place before the ceremony. It commemorates the transfer of the monarch's title and authority and formalises the monarch's position as the head of the Church of England. The coronation is conducted by Canterbury Archbishop.

You might be surprised to learn that the coronation ceremony hasn't altered much in over a thousand years. And the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 was the first to be broadcast on television, and millions of people throughout the world, including 27 million viewers in the UK witnessed the royal affair.

King Charles III Coronation: Date, Time and Place

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Westminster Abbey, a church where 39 monarchs of England and Britain have been crowned.

The coronation ceremony for King Charles III will begin at 11 a.m. local time and end at 1 p.m. For the ceremony, all of the royals will make their way in procession from Buckingham Palace. The procession of the King and the Queen Consort will be followed by a parade of religious and ecumenical leaders, realms, and the choir before the coronation.

Charles and Camilla will ride in the eight-horse Gold State Coach, which has been used for every coronation since King William IV in 1831, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, a vehicle that was first used in 2014.

What are the 5 most important elements of King Charles III Coronation?

The coronation service for Charles and Camilla will be shorter than that of his mother in 1953 and will differ from previous British coronations in that it will honour a variety of religions, cultures, and people from around the United Kingdom. Charles will first be anointed, signifying his spiritual accession to the throne, followed by his crowning and enthronement, signifying his assumption of temporal authority and duties.

The five most important elements of King Charles III Coronation are:

Recognition & Oath Anointing Investiture and Crowning Enthronement and Homage Coronation of Queen Consort Camilla.

Various public festivities and celebrations have been planned in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the British Crown Dependencies and overseas territories in addition to the coronation ceremony to honour the occasion. The United Kingdom is set to host the Coronation Big Lunch on May 7, allowing the public to celebrate with street gatherings. On the same day, a Coronation Concert will be held at Windsor Castle, featuring attendees from Charles and Camilla's charities as well as members of the general public.

What will the King and Queen wear for the coronation ceremony?

The crimson robe of the state of King George VI will be worn by King Charles III, while the Queen Consort Camilla will don the crimson robe of the state of Queen Elizabeth II.

About the Crowns of King Charles III and Queen Consort

Charles will be crowned with the almost 360-year-old St. Edward's Crown, which stands over a foot tall and weighs close to five pounds. The 22-carat gold crown is embellished with 444 precious and semiprecious stones, including 345 aquamarines with rose cuts, 37 white topaz, 27 tourmalines, 12 rubies, seven amethysts, six sapphires, two jargoons, one garnet, one spinel, and one carbuncle.

Source: TIM Graham Photo Library Getty Images

However, the King will have to don a different set of crowns as he removes the St. Edward Crown to greet Londoners from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. This will be the Imperial State Crown with a Cullinan II diamond embedded, commonly known as the second star of Africa, gifted to Edward VII on his 66th Birthday.

Source: Alamy Photos

Camilla will be crowned with Queen Mary's crown, which includes a silver frame with a gold lining, 2,200 diamonds, and Elizabeth II's Cullinan III, IV, and V diamonds, which are 94.4, 63.6, and 18.8 metric carats in weight, respectively. The crown also features an ivory sceptre.

List of jewels King Charles III will receive at the coronation:

Sovereign's Orb: A golden globe that is adorned with a cross, emeralds, rubies, sapphires, rose-cut diamonds, and a row of pearls to symbolise moral and religious authority.

Sovereign’s Scepter with Cross: The 530.2-carat Cullinan I diamond, along with other diamonds, emeralds, rubies, and an amethyst monde, is set in a golden rod.

Sovereign’s Scepter with Dove: It is a gold rod that is adorned with diamonds, rubies, sapphires, and emeralds and mounted with a dove that has its wings spread to symbolise justice and mercy.

Who will attend the King Charles III Coronation?

First Lady Jill Biden will attend the coronation in place of President Joe Biden. French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, as well as foreign royals such as Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia, and Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, are among the notable world leaders as well as members of the Royal Family, including Prince Harry, are scheduled to attend are among the 2000 guests who received invitation coronation ceremony.

List of Indian Guests who will attend King Charles III Coronation:

Jagdeep Dhankar: A politician and lawyer from India, Jagdeep Dhankhar has been the Republic of India's 14th Vice President since 2022. He will attend the British coronation as a representative of the Indian government.

Sonam Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, a well-known fashionista in Bollywood, will attend the coronation on Saturday. The actress will participate in a series of pre-recorded video tapes where she will unveil one of the "little-known facts about the new king" at the coronation, according to the entertainment website Variety.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy: Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and Akshata Murthy, the First Lady, will attend the too attend the royal ceremony. According to The Daily Mail report, he is the only Cabinet member who is getting a guest along to the coronation.

Mumbai Dabbawalas: According to the ANI, the British Consulate and British Embassy (in India) gave the dabbawalas a special invitation. The well-known Mumbai dabbawalas have also purchased a Warkari shawl and a Puneri Pagadi (a turban made in Pune) to celebrate the new monarch of the UK.

Manju Malhi: Manju Malhi, an Indian-origin cook who was granted the British Empire Medal (BEM) by the late Queen for services to the community in London during Covid, is one of 850 BEM recipients invited to the coronation.

Saurabh Phadke: The 37-year-old architect from Pune graduated from The Prince's Foundation's Building Craft Programme as well as The Prince's Foundation School of Traditional Arts. He was among the students that finished the "live build" of the summerhouse at the heart of Hillsborough Castle's walled garden in 2018-19, and he has long been involved with King Charles' charity.

Gulfsha: Gulfsha, who was born in India and received The Prince's Trust Global Award in 2022 for her participation in the Get Into programme in India, will also attend the coronation service on May 6.

Jay Patel: Jay Patel, an Indo-Canadian who graduated from the Prince's Trust Canada's Youth Employment programme in May 2022, is also among those invited to the coronation event.

According to the Palace, he is "a resilient individual who overcame isolation and low confidence after moving from India to Canada in 2021."

How and Where to Watch King Charles III Coronation?

In addition to American media outlets, including CBS News, NBC News, ABC News, Fox News, and CNN, the ceremony will be carried out by British media, including the BBC News channel, and will start at 11 a.m. British Standard Time (6 a.m. EST).

On the official coronation website run by the British government, more than 3,300 public events and 526 private street parties have been registered for the UK, the Commonwealth, and many other locations across the world. The coronation celebrations, which can cost millions of dollars, are covered by the U.K. government. Also, the Royal Family created an emoji inspired by St. Edward's Crown to mark the first royal coronation of the social media era.