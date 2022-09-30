King Charles III Featured On The UK Coins: Here’s What You Need To Know

King Charles III: The Royal Mint of Britain revealed the first coins bearing the image of King Charles III as the formal period of mourning for the late Queen Elizabeth II drew to an end. Before the end of the year, the coin is anticipated to be in public use.

The coin has the letter R and the letter C interwoven to represent the Latin word for king, Rex. In the middle of the R, a crown and the Roman numeral III are shown.

Image Source: Bloomberg

In accordance with a custom wherein each succeeding monarch switches profiles, King Charles is shown on the coin facing left, as opposed to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who faced right.

Image Source: Bloomberg | King Charles III faces left on the new coin

The portrait of the coming monarch was made by British sculptor Martin Jennings and has Charles' personal approval.

The new coin features the new king in an uncrowned state. “King Charles III, Defender of the Faith, by the Grace of God,” can be seen inscribed on the coin.

The Royal Mint is the official coin maker of the United Kingdom. They have been minting coins for the British monarchy for over 1,100 years.

We are proud to unveil the first official coin portrait of King Charles III which has been designed by Martin Jennings FRSS and personally approved by His Majesty.



The first coins to feature the effigy are part of a memorial collection for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/umrUBbUCBr — The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) September 29, 2022

“It is our honour to now strike the first UK effigy of His Majesty King Charles III on a coinage collection honouring the life and legacy of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II,” said the Royal Mint.

King Charles succeeded to the throne after the death of his mother, the former monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II.

The late Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8. She was the Queen of the UK for 70 years, the longest reigning monarch in the history of the UK.

The new monarch, King Charles III's coronation is expected to take place next summer.