Who Was KK? Real Name, Early Life, Bollywood Singing Career, Hit Songs, Wife, Death: Complete Biography

Bollywood singer and performer KK passed away at 53, last night. He delivered a stage show, a live concert precisely, and reportedly fell down the stairs of the hotel later in the night of May 31, 2022. The singer was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors. The singer has left a void in the Hindi film industry.

His songs would always remain in the playlist of all the people of the 90s. Let us take a look at KK's biography below.

KK Biography: Early Life

KK or Krishnakumar Kunnath was born on 23rd August 1968. He was born in a Malayali family to Kunnath Kanakavalli and CS Menon. He was, however, brought up in New Delhi.

He completed his studies at Delhi's Mount St Mary's School and graduated from Kirori Mal College, DU. KK was married to Jyothy in 1991. The couple had a son named Nakul Krishna Kunnath and a daughter named Tamara Kunnath.

KK Biography: Bollywood Career

Playback singing for KK began when he gave his demo tape to Loius Banks, Ranjit Barot and Lesle Lewis for a break in the music industry. He started singing jingles thereafter. He was called by UTV when he sang a jingle for Santogen Suiting ad.

He sang more than 3500 jingles in 4 years then in 11 different languages. His first break in Mumbai with UTV for jingles itself. Lesle Lewis was considered a mentor by him for giving him his first Indian jingle and making his way through Bollywood.

But it was AR Rahman who brought KK to the forefront of playback singing. He sang the famous song, "Kalluri Saaley" and "Hello Dr." from Kadir's Kadhal Desam and then "Strawberry Kannae" from AVM Productions' musical film Minsara Kanavu.

Big Bollywood Break: Tadap Tadap

The song which broke all records in 1999 was Tadap Tadap from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which was sung by KK. Before that he lent his voice to Gulzar's song Chhod Aye Hum from Maachis movie but that hardly got him any accolades. That year, also Sony Music was looking for a new artiste and entered KK. He was selected as the artist of the year and came out with his debut solo album titled Pal with Lesle Lewis.

KK Famous Songs:

The list is long, inclusive of:

"Aasman Ke"

"Dekho Na"

"Yeh Kahan Mil Gaye Hum"

"Rain Bhai Kaari (Maajhi)"

English Rock Ballad "Cineraria"

"Humsafar"

Television serial songs like Just Mohabbat, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kuch Jhuki Si Palkein, Hip Hip Hurray, Kkavyanjali, and Just Dance.

KK's untimely demise has left a void in the Hindi Film Industry. Even Prime Minister Modi consoled his death. Many took to Twitter to express their condolence. Take a look below.

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

KK was an artist you'd discover in private. His best works were all about personal moments of loss & vulnerability.



Sach Keh Raha Hai, Tadap Tadap Ke, Yaaron, Awarapan Banjarapan, Maine Dil Se Kaha.



His voice was a candle in a dark room, a ग़म-गुसार.



Goodbye and thanks, sir. pic.twitter.com/p28vA8zoDD — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) May 31, 2022