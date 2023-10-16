What Is WhatsApp’s Protect IP Address Feature?

WhatsApp is rolling out a new "Protect IP address in calls" feature to make it harder for hackers to infer users' location.

The feature is available in a new "Advanced" section of the privacy settings screen. When enabled, the feature will route WhatsApp calls through WhatsApp servers instead of directly connecting to the other person's device.

This makes it more difficult for malicious actors to track users' locations or intercept their calls.

WABetaInfo, a reliable source for tracking WhatsApp's upcoming enhancements, has discovered this new feature.

This feature is currently available in the most recent WhatsApp beta releases for Android and iOS.

WhatsApp's new Protect IP Address in Calls feature may have a slight impact on call quality, due to the encryption and routing procedures involved in relaying calls through its servers. However, WhatsApp expects this impact to be minimal for most users.

The Protect IP Address in Calls feature is currently only available to a select group of users using the beta version of the app. WhatsApp plans to roll out the feature to all users in the future, but has not yet announced a specific release date for the stable version.

Why is the Protect IP Address in Calls feature important?

The Protect IP Address in Calls feature can help to protect your privacy by hiding your IP address from the other person in your call. This can be helpful if you are concerned about being tracked or if you use WhatsApp for work or other professional purposes.

How to enable the Protect IP Address in Calls feature?