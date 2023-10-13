National Cinema Day 2023: Know the History and Other Important Facts of Our Cinema

National Cinema Day is a celebration of cinema all over the world and all the people who make it possible. It is a day for cinephiles to come together and enjoy their favourite movies on the big screen.

In India, National Cinema Day is celebrated on October 13, 2023. On this day, movie theatres across the country offer discounted tickets and other special promotions. This is a great opportunity to see your favourite movie or to try a new one.

National Cinema Day is a reminder of the power of cinema to bring people together and to transport us to different worlds. It is a day to celebrate our love of film and to appreciate all the hard work that goes into making movies.

What Is the History of National Cinema Day? 

National Cinema Day was first celebrated in India on September 23, 2022, by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) to commemorate the reopening of cinema halls after the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The event was scheduled for 16 September 2022 at first but it was later postponed to 23 September 2022 due to requests from various stakeholders to maximise participation.

The event was a success, with over 6.5 million people going to the movies on that day.

Important Facts About Cinema 

On National Cinema Day, here are some important facts and statistics about our Indian Cinema: 

  • The first movie that was made in India was Raja Harishchandra. It was a silent film and was released in 1913 by Dadasaheb Phalke. 
  • According to Statista: “The Indian film industry was valued at over 180 billion rupees in fiscal year 2019, and it was estimated to reach up to 260 billion rupees by the end of fiscal year 2024.” 
  • In the 1970s, Indian cinema surpassed America to become the world's largest film producer, and the name "Bollywood" was coined, according to India Glitz. 
  • Inder Sabha, a Bollywood movie released in 1932, holds the record for the most songs in a film, with 70 songs.
  • Statista mentions the biographical film Dangal had grossed nearly 233 million U.S. dollars at the box office outside of India as of March 2022.
