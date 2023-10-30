Why Is the United States Flag at Half Mast on October 30, 2023

The United States flag is flown at half mast today, October 30, 2023, as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on October 25, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine.

On 25th October 2023, a gunman opened fire in a crowded restaurant in a bowling alley and a restaurant. According to Aljazeera, there were 18 deaths and 13 people were injured. The suspect Robert Card was eventually found dead after a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

To honour the victims, President Biden released a proclamation that the flag be flown at half-mast on October 26, 2023, and the order remains in effect until sunset on October 30, 2023.

The order applies to all federal buildings, grounds, and naval vessels in the United States and its territories and possessions, as well as all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad.

The proclamation on The White House website mentioned: “As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on October 25, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, October 30, 2023.

“I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations,” it added.

On What Occasions Does the American Flag Fly at Half-Mast?

According to the USA.Gov, the American flag flies at half-mast or half-staff when there is a tragedy. It is a tradition that dates back centuries and is used by many countries around the world.

In the United States, the president, a state governor, or the mayor of the District of Columbia can order flags to fly at half-staff. Most often, this is done to mark the death of a government official, military member, or first responder, or to commemorate a national tragedy or day of remembrance.