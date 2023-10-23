What Is Cyclone Hamoon? Know All the Details Here

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected in India's southern states this week as Cyclones Hamoon and Tej brew over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, respectively.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Tej will form in the Arabian Sea and cyclone Hamoon in the Bay of Bengal. However, The Weather Channel has reported that Cyclone Tej has strengthened into an extremely severe cyclonic storm and has moved its course to the Middle East.

According to The Weather Channel, Cyclone Hamoon is currently in a deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal. It is expected to intensify during the next 12 hours and move northwards.

This means that Cyclone Hamoon is likely to become a more severe storm in the next few hours. It is also likely to move towards coastal areas of Bangladesh and West Bengal.

Following its formation, the cyclonic storm named 'Hamoon' by Iran is projected to move in a north-northeast direction, eventually making landfall along the Bangladesh coast between Khepupara and Chittagong on October 25 after weakening into a deep depression once more. Despite its reduced intensity, Hamoon is expected to bring rainfall to parts of India.

Yellow Alert: Heavy rainfall likely in northeastern India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rains (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) in the northeastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, south Assam, and Meghalaya until October 26.

This means that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in these states in the next few days. People are advised to be prepared for possible flooding and landslides.

The (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for coastal districts in Odisha and West Bengal due to the expected impact of Cyclone Hamoon. The alert is for moderate showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This warning is majorly for West Bengal districts like Howrah and Hoogly on Tuesday. Fishermen have been strongly advised against venturing into the sea along and off the Odisha and West Bengal coasts until October 25 due to strong winds and ‘rough to very rough’ sea conditions.