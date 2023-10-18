Cyclone Tej Alert in Mumbai: When Is it Expected to Hit

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about weather changes in Mumbai, India due to a cyclonic storm that may develop in the Arabian Sea.

The IMD’s weather update on Monday, outlined that a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea in the next 48 hours.

This low-pressure area has the potential to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central Arabian Sea around October 21. The IMD has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea along and off the Maharashtra coast and the south Gujarat coast.

Residents along the coast of Maharashtra and south Gujarat are advised to be aware of the latest weather updates and to follow the instructions of local authorities.

If there is any development of a tropical storm then it will be named “Tej” according to the naming process.

A PTI report, according to Mint, mentions: “As of now, the probability of this system intensifying into a cyclonic storm is not very high. The models have yet to confirm it. There is no unanimity in the model forecasts so far. We will have to wait for a few more days for a clear picture to emerge."

A low pressure area has formed over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea in the morning of 18th october. To move West-Northwestwards and intensify into a Depression around 21st october. pic.twitter.com/2NEvxANrFo — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 18, 2023

