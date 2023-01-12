Know Yourself Test What Your Palm Lines Say About Your Personality?

Know Yourself Test: Palm reading, also called palmistry, practiced since the ancient ages across the world gives true insights into a person’s personality traits, intelligence, mentality, health, love life, and relationship aspects. We shall cover 4 major lines in our palms namely the life line, heart line, fate line, and head line.

For an in-depth study of your palm lines, one should always consult professional practitioners who study palms in detail analysis.

Different lines in our palms reveal different personality traits:

Life Line: Indicates your general well-being and health as well individual path

Heart Line: Indicates your emotional level and behavior, how you are as a person in relationships

Fate Line (also known as Money Line): Indicates your fortune and career

Head Line: Indicates your intellectual strength, thinking process, skills

#1 What your life line says about you?

A big, long life line curving in a semi-circle indicates high levels of enthusiasm, strength, and a never-give-up attitude. A person is vibrant, good at sports or adventures, and a go-getter.

A short, shallow life line indicates you can be easily manipulated. It does not mean death. It shows low levels of vitality or energy. People with a short life line get tired quickly.

More than one life line indicates exceptionally high levels of optimism, strength, and extra vitality.

A straight life line with not much visible curve indicates being guarded in relationships. Person is cautious and wary of other people’s intentions.

Markings on the life line such as islands, circles, crosses, or several tributaries indicate major life events, trials, accidents, sickness, traumas or life-changing time periods.

#2 What your heart line says about you?

A longer heart line indicates understanding nature, romantic, expressive, and cooperative in relationships and love life.

A shorter heart line indicates a lack of interest in romance or an inability to express emotions.

A heart line that runs parallelly with the head line indicates a strong grip over emotional outbursts, maturity, and a stable approach in relationships.

A heart line starting below the index finger indicates contentment in your love life.

A heart line starting below the middle finger indicates a selfish attitude in relationships.

A heart line starting between the middle finger and ring finger indicates one falls in and out of love easily.

#3 What your fate line says about you?

A strong, straight fate line indicates fortune and luck in career and money matters. A person finds stability from a young age. A person finds himself among the right places, the right people at the right time.

A weak, shallow fate line indicates struggle, difficulties, and disappointments in attaining wealth or success. A person faces obstacles and recognition less than he or she may deserve.

A fate line originating from the life line indicates high levels of self-independency, ambition, and self-confidence.

Two fate lines indicate the presence of more than one income source. A person usually runs a side hustle or pursues two professions simultaneously.

#4 What your head line says about you?

A strong, long head line indicates a clear head, decisiveness, great memory, intelligence, intuition, willpower, smartness, potential, self-learning abilities, and wisdom to react appropriately to information or situations.

A short head line indicates impulsive thinking, difficulty in focusing, short attention span, and jumping from idea to idea. A person may tend to be practical and prefer mental tasks that do not require quick solutions and results.

A head line separated from the life line indicates an adventurous and explorer personality. A person exhibits high levels of enthusiasm for life and loves to pursue interests that he or she finds adventurous.

