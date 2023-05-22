Let's talk about a rare species of wildflower, the Kelso Creek Monkeyflower.

The world is full of astonishments, and one of them is the rare wildflower species, Kelso Creek Monkeyflower. The Mimulus shevockii, also known as the Kelso Creek Monkeyflower. is actually a rare species of monkeyflower. The species is native to the southern Sierra Nevada, Kern County, California. The beautiful wildflowers frows in Joshua tree woodlands and alluvial soils in dry washes. The species is an annual herb. It is around 10 centimeters tall, having a red, slender stem. The oval leaves may be of a length around 1 centimeter.

The base of the flower is often tubular and is enclosed in red sepals. One may also find a narrow tube throat in the flower, and a wider face which may be around a centimeter long. The corlla of the flower is divided into a maroon upper lip and a yellow-colored wider lower lip. Sometimes, the plant may hybridize with Mimulus androsaceus.

