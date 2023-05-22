Look at the mesmerizing see through sculpture by Julian Voss- Andreae. Read on to know more about the artist.

The internet is going crazy over the mesmerizing see-through glass sculpture created by Julian Voss- Andreae, a physicist turned artist.

Video Source: Daily Mail

In order to create this masterpiece, Julian Voss- Andreae makes use of stainless steel panels. These panels are polished in a way that they appear to be glass.

The optical illusion effect created through this art resembles the artist's unique way of looking at the world. The masterpiece is a pure amalgamation of art and science.

Sometimes, life takes us to a career path that makes us successful but is different from our inner calling. Something like this happened with the artist, Julian Voss- Andreae. Let's get to know the man better.

Who is Julian Voss-Andreae?

Julian Voss-Andreae is an internationally recognized artist known for his excellent imagination, the skill of blending art and science just perfectly, and commendable creativity, all displayed through his out-of-the-world sculptures. The work of the artist is proudly exhibited at galleries and art fairs. Many of his works are part of major collections in Asia, Europe, Australia the United States. Have a look at some of his undeniably out-of-the-world pieces of art.

Image Source: My Modern Met

Image Source: Inspiration Grid



The man was born in the year 1970 in Hamburg, Germany. He studied subjects like philosophy and physics in Edinburg and Berlin, under Anton Zeilinger, a notable Nobel prize winner. In order to study fine arts ahead, the man then went to Portland, USA. He currently lives and works in Portland.

What is so special about his art?



Not many artists in the world understand the ways to catch the interaction between mankind and the environment, but Julian Voss Andreae is an expert in the skill. What makes his art exemplary is the way he showcases a subjective view of reality. The sculptures he creates are mainly made from metal plates. The art seems super seamless and easy to comprehend, however, they require an advanced level of complex procedures and unimaginable creativity. These subjective art pieces give the liberty to look at the way in whatever ways one wishes. Look at any of his art pieces and you will find a minimum of two different perspectives to comprehend it, one would be that of human figures, while the other moment the same human figure will disappear.

Perhaps his profound knowledge and knack to amalgamate physics and art is what makes his works super engaging.

