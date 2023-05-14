What is the future of Online Publishing Industry with Google coming up with AI advancements?

In its annual developer conference in Mountain View, California, the search engine giant Google, on Wednesday, declared a myriad of brand new features. These included fresh writing tools in Gmail, a smarter Bard, and advanced features in Google Maps.

One more change that is expected in the coming times is that Google aims at changing the manner in which search engine results are presented, and it will do so with the help of artificial intelligence. In the process, the company is expected to change the narrative of the online publishing industry.

On Wednesday, the world saw how the search engine giant Google is aiming to make the maximum use of generative AI in its search engine results. This feature is not released yet to the general public, but people can very well expect it in the near future.

Working on Generative AI

The generative Artificial Intelligence is designed in a way that it is very well trained to actually "read" everything that is there on the open web. It then makes use of that information in order to create answers to questions in atone that appear to be conversational.

How may this adversely affect the online publishing industry?

All these changes may prove to be bad for the online publishing industry as Google is mainly formulating answers to difficult questions by making use of all of the content available on the open web. This way, people who use Google Search won't require to visit the pages that actually hold the information they are looking for. The modern online publishing industry, however, needs users to visit a page in order to make profits.

Google explains that in case the searcher wishes to dig deeper into the answer, he may click on the links given beside the answer. However, will these links placed on the right of the generative Ai-designed answer ever get the clicks?

Google further explains that these links will get clicks as the company is aiming to be transparent about the sources of its information. However, many tech critics still believe that when Google Search users will be getting the answers crisp and ready, they may not be interested to click on the sources of such information.

This is definitely a piece of alarming news for other websites and content creators. Currently, Google Search already has around 94 percent market share in the whole world with roughly 89% in the United States. Google Search is a convenient way for users to get quick answers to their everyday questions.

When will Google launch its new Search capability?

Well, it is hard to answer this question. Google said that it will launch the feature on a trial basis in the upcoming weeks. It confirmed that it will be going gradually with the process. However, with competitors like ChatGPT enhancing their popularity day by day, it is difficult to assume that Google will be taking a long time in the process.

What do the critics of AI say?

Some AI critics state that the mistakes and errors made by AI advancements like ChatGPT can't be missed. These critics also doubt that a few of the promises made regarding technology may not make the mark.

