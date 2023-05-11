Meta explains how users can manage spam international calls on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp users from around the world are receiving fraudulent international WhatsApp calls. Most of these international calls have codes like +84 (Vietnam), +62 (Indonesia), +237 (Cameroon, Africa), and +251 (Ethiopia, Africa). While the frauds behind these calls are not revealed yet, WhatsApp warns the users of such numbers and recommends they block and report them as soon as possible.

Users complaining about fraud WhatsApp calls from international numbers

WhatsApp users are increasingly complaining about receiving spam WhatsApp international audio calls. These calls have numbers that show that they originate from countries such as Kenya and Ethiopia. Many also complain that they are receiving such spam calls even though they have not disclosed their contact numbers on any online platform. Many users also complain about receiving sweet-talking messages from such numbers, which makes the situation even more distressing.

What does WhatsApp recommend?

WhatsApp suggests immediately blocking and reporting such calls. The company’s spokesperson said in a statement that, “At WhatsApp, the safety of our users is at the core of everything we do and we have devoted efforts to empower users with resources and tools that equip them to safeguard themselves from scams."

The spokesperson also mentioned that blocking and reporting spam messages and calls like these is a crucial step onward in combating scams. WhatsApp offers an easy way to block and report potentially spamming accounts. The spokesperson reminded us that it is very essential to report such suspicious accounts so that WhatsApp can not only ban them from using the platform but also take harsh actions against them.

Some additional recommendations by the platform to the users…

The social media platform suggests users make use of WhatsApp’s privacy controls and keep their personal details visible only to their WhatsApp contacts. This method can shield their accounts against potentially dangerous account holders.

What steps has the company taken?

In order to protect users from such fraudulent calls and messages and enhance the security of users, WhatsApp says that it has enhanced its ML and AI systems.

