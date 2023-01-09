Like A Strange Alternate Universe, Universal Crossword Clue Of January 9th

Nowadays, one of the most popular online pastimes is solving puzzles. Puzzles that test a person's creativity, intelligence, and problem-solving skills are extremely popular. One such popular puzzle is the Universal Crossword published by the Globe and Mail on a daily basis.

Figuring out the answers to the Universal Crossword can be tough. Even the most experienced crossword fanatics can find themselves stumped by some of the clues.

We have solved one of the most difficult clues, the “Like a strange alternate universe” for today's 9th January Universal Crossword.

Read on to find the answer to the Like a strange alternate universe clue.

Like A Strange Alternate Universe Universal Crossword Clue Answer

This clue is particularly daunting to figure out. But veteran crossword solvers can figure it out easily. If you couldn't figure out the answers to the clue “Like a strange alternate universe” keep reading to find out.

The answer to this clue is:

BIZZARO

Other Crossword Clues |

Fish Out Of Water Universal Crossword Clue Of January 7th

Some Future-Tripping? Universal Crossword Clue January 6th

Jacobson Of “Broad City” Universal Crossword Clue January 5

“H-Huh” Universal Crossword Clue For January 4th

”Five” or “Flat” Follower Universal Crossword Clue 3rd January

Door To Door Beauty Service, Universal Crossword Clue For 2nd January

Word Before “Humbug” Universal Crossword Clue

"Ab Fab” Network, Once, Universal Crossword Clue For December 28th









