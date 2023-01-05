Jacobson Of “Broad City” Universal Crossword Clue January 5

Nowadays, one of the most popular online pastimes is solving puzzles. Puzzles that test a person's creativity, intelligence, and problem-solving skills are extremely popular. One such popular puzzle is the Universal Crossword published by the Globe and Mail on a daily basis.

Figuring out the answers to the Universal Crossword can be tough. Even the most experienced crossword fanatics can find themselves stumped by some of the clues.

We have solved one of the most difficult clues, the Jacobson of "broad city”, for today's 5th January Universal Crossword.

Read on to find the answer to the Jacobson of "broad city" clue.

Jacobson of "broad city" Universal Crossword Clue Answer

This clue is particularly daunting to figure out. But veteran crossword solvers can figure it out easily. If you couldn't figure out the answers to the clue Jacobson of "broad city" keep reading to find out.

The answer to this clue is:

ABBI

