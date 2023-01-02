Door To Door Beauty Service, Universal Crossword Clue For 2nd January

Nowadays, one of the most popular online pastimes is solving puzzles. Puzzles that test a person's creativity, intelligence, and problem-solving skills are extremely popular. One such popular puzzle is the Universal Crossword published by the Globe and Mail on a daily basis.

Figuring out the answers to the Universal Crossword can be tough. Even the most experienced crossword fanatics can find themselves stumped by some of the clues.

We have solved one of the most difficult clues, the Door To Door Beauty Service, for today's 2nd January Universal Crossword.

Read on to find the answer to the door-to-door beauty service clue.

Door To Door Beauty Service, Universal Crossword Clue Answer

This clue is particularly daunting to figure out. but veteran crossword solvers can figure it out easily. If you couldn't figure out the answers to the first clue in this door-to-door beauty service keep reading to find out.

The answer to this clue is:

AVON

Avon Products is an American-British cosmetics company that sells directly to the public, hence the clue Door to Door Beauty Service.

