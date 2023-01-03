“Five” or “Flat” Follower Universal Crossword Clue 3rd January

Nowadays, one of the most popular online pastimes is solving puzzles. Puzzles that test a person's creativity, intelligence, and problem-solving skills are extremely popular. One such popular puzzle is the Universal Crossword published by the Globe and Mail on a daily basis.

Figuring out the answers to the Universal Crossword can be tough. Even the most experienced crossword fanatics can find themselves stumped by some of the clues.

We have solved one of the most difficult clues, the “Five” or “Flat” Follower, for today's 3rd January Universal Crossword.

Read on to find the answer to the Five or Flat Follower clue.

“Five” or “Flat” Follower Universal Crossword Clue Answer

This clue is particularly daunting to figure out. But veteran crossword solvers can figure it out easily. If you couldn't figure out the answers to clue five or flat follower keep reading to find out.

The answer to this clue is:

IRON

Also Try | Door To Door Beauty Service, Universal Crossword Clue For 2nd January

Also Try | Word Before “Humbug” Universal Crossword Clue

Also Try | "Ab Fab” Network, Once, Universal Crossword Clue For December 28th









