Beaches or Mountains? The discussion is never-ending and to make your choice even more arduous two more beaches in India are part of Blue-Flag Certification. But do you know what is Blue Flag Certification?

What is Blue-Flag Certification?

The "Blue Flag" is a distinctive eco-label or certification program run by the nonprofit Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). It is given to coastal communities all over the world as a symbol of environmental distinction in support of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations (SDGs).

The first Blue Flag program in Europe was introduced in 1987. "The iconic Blue Flag is one of the world's most recognized voluntary awards for beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators," claims the FEE. Strict environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility standards must be met and maintained in order to qualify for the Blue Flag.

5,042 beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators have received prestigious voluntary awards, which have been given out in 48 different countries to date.

List of all Blue-Flag Beaches in India

Bhupender Yadav, the minister for environment, forests, and climate change, tweeted his happiness and congratulations to everyone involved, noting that it is all a part of India's relentless effort to create a sustainable environment under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Two more Indian beaches have made it to the list of Blue Beaches. Minicoy, Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach - both in Lakshadweep - are the proud entrants in the coveted list of Blue Beaches, an eco-label given to the cleanest beaches in the world. pic.twitter.com/i2bTdB5tJi — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) October 26, 2022

The list of all Blue-Flag Beaches of India are:

Kadmat Beach

Kadmat was more enjoyable because the island stretch had beaches on both sides. It is a mountain peak beneath the sea where peace naturally enjoys solitude.

Thundi Beach

Thundi Beach is one of the Lakshadweep archipelago's most beautiful and unspoiled beaches, with white sand and turquoise water. It provides fantastic recreational amenities for use by visitors.

Shivrajpur-Gujarat

One of Gujarat's most well-known beaches, Shivrajpur Beach, which recently received Blue Flag beach accreditation, is located 12 kilometers from Dwarka. The solar-powered, wheelchair-accessible beach has white sand and clear water.

Ghoghla-Diu

The village of Ghoghla, located in close proximity to the main town of Diu at a distance of about 15 km, is home to Ghoghla Beach. Being the most popular tourist destination, it offers a tranquil atmosphere thanks to its clean water, tidy surroundings, and steady tides.

Kasarkod

One of India's eight blue flag-certified beaches is located in the Honnavar Taluk of the Uttara Kannada District, at Kasarkod Beach. The 5-kilometer-long Kasarkod beach is located in Kerala. There are Casuarina trees all around this undeveloped beach, which has white sand.

Padubidri-Karnataka

A small town called Padubidri, also known as Padubidre or Padubedre in Tulu, can be found in the Karnataka state of India's Udupi coastal district. On the route from Udupi to Mangalore, Padubidri is located.

Kappad-Kerala

Kappad, also known locally as Kappakadavu, is a village and beach located close to Koyilandy in the Keralan district of Kozhikode. Vasco da Gama "landed" here, in Kappakadavu, in the year 1498, according to a stone monument that the government erected in honor of the event.

Rushikonda- Andhra Pradesh

On the road connecting Visakhapatnam and Bheemili is the neighborhood of Rushikonda. The infrastructure and tourism development projects are handled by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

Golden-Odisha

A beach in the Indian city of Puri, located in the state of Odisha, is known as Puri Beach or the Golden Beach. It is adjacent to the Bay of Bengal. Both a tourist destination and a holy site for Hindus, it is well known.

Radhanagar- Andaman and Nicobar

The beach at Radhanagar is regarded as one of Asia's most stunning. Due to its breathtaking beauty, it draws a lot of tourists and is ranked as the seventh most beautiful beach in the world. It's a treat to watch the sunrise and sunset over Radhanagar Beach.

Kovalam in Tamil Nadu

Another beach, Kovalam Beach in Tamil Nadu, received the certification this year, bringing the total number of Blue Flag beaches in the nation to 10th position.

Eden in Puducherry beaches

The Foundation for Environment Education, based in Denmark, has awarded the coveted "Blue Flag" certification to Eden Beach in Chinna Veerampattinam near Puducherry, making it the first beach in the Union Territory to receive this honor (FEE).

FYI, through environmental education, environmental protection, and other sustainable development practices, Blue Flag seeks to advance sustainability in the tourism industry.

