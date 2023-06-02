National First Ladies Day 2023: List of all First Ladies of the United States

National First Ladies Day 2023: National First Ladies Day is on June 2 every year. This day honours and celebrates the distinctive contribution that America's leading women made to the country. In total, there have been 54 first ladies including 43 official and 11 acting ones.

List of all First Ladies of the United States

The 'First Lady' is the title given to the hostess of the White House. A First Lady's position is both flexible and constrained, offering the chance to affect change and subjecting her to intense public scrutiny that is frequently rather harsh. The wife of the American president has traditionally held this position, but it has occasionally been held by other women, such as when the president was a bachelor or widower or when the wife of the president was unable to perform the duties of the first lady.

FLOTUS No. Name Tenure President 1 Martha Washington June 2, 1731 – May 22, 1802 April 30, 1789- March 4, 1797 George Washington 2 Abigail Adams November 22, 1744 – October 28, 1818 March 4, 1797- March 4, 1801 John Adams 3 Martha Jefferson September 27, 1772 – October 10, 1836 (aged 64) March 4, 1801- March 4, 1809 Thomas Jefferson 4 Dolley Madison May 20, 1768 – July 12, 1849 March 4, 1809- March 4, 1817 James Madison 5 Elizabeth Monroe June 30, 1768 – September 23, 1830 March 4, 1817- March 4, 1825 James Monroe 6 Louisa Adams



March 4, 1825- March 4, 1829 John Quincy Adams 7 Emily Donelson March 4, 1829- November 26, 1834 Andrew Jackson Sarah Jackson July 16, 1803 – August 23, 1887



November 26, 1834- March 4, 1837 Andrew Jackson 8 Vacant March 4, 1837- November 27, 1838 Martin Van Buren Sarah Van Buren February 13, 1818 – December 29, 1877 November 27, 1838- March 4, 1841 Martin Van Buren 9 Anna Harrison July 25, 1775 – February 25, 1864 March 4, 1841- April 4, 1841 William Henry Harrison Jane Harrison July 23, 1804 – May 11, 1847 March 4, 1841- April 4, 1841 William Henry Harrison 10 Letitia Tyler November 12, 1790 – September 10, 1842 April 4, 1841- September 10, 1842 John Tyler Elizabeth Priscilla Tyler June 14, 1816 – December 29, 1889 September 10, 1842- June 26, 1844 John Tyler Julia Tyler May 4, 1820 – July 10, 1889 June 26, 1844- March 4, 1845 John Tyler 11 Sarah Polk September 4, 1803 – August 14, 1891 March 4, 1845- March 4, 1849 James K. Polk 12 Margaret "Peggy" Taylor September 21, 1788 – August 14, 1852 March 4, 1849- July 9, 1850 Zachary Taylor 13 Abigail Fillmore March 13, 1798 – March 30, 1853 July 9, 1850- March 4, 1853 Millard Fillmore 14 Jane Pierce March 12, 1806 – December 2, 1863 March 4, 1853- March 4, 1857 Franklin Pierce 15 Harriet Lane May 9, 1830 – July 3, 1903 March 4, 1857- March 4, 1861 James Buchanan 16 Mary Lincoln December 13, 1818 – July 16, 1882 March 4, 1861- April 15, 1865 Abraham Lincoln 17 Eliza Johnson October 4, 1810 – January 15, 1876 April 15, 1865- March 4, 1869 Andrew Johnson 18 Julia Grant January 26, 1826 – December 14, 1902 March 4, 1869- March 4, 1877 Ulysses S. Grant 19 Lucy Hayes August 28, 1831 – June 25, 1889 March 4, 1877- March 4, 1881 Rutherford B. Hayes 20 Lucretia Garfield April 19, 1832 – March 14, 1918 March 4, 1881- September 19, 1881 James A. Garfield 21 Mary McElroy July 5, 1841 – January 8, 1917 September 19, 1881- March 4, 1885 Chester A. Arthur 22 Rose Cleveland June 13, 1846 – November 22, 1918 March 4, 1885- June 2, 1886 Grover Cleveland Frances Cleveland July 21, 1864 – October 29, 1947 June 2, 1886- March 4, 1889 Grover Cleveland 23 Caroline Harrison October 1, 1832 – October 25, 1892 March 4, 1889- October 25, 1892 Benjamin Harrison Mary Harrison McKee April 3, 1858 – October 28, 1930 October 25, 1892- March 4, 1893 Benjamin Harrison 24 Frances Cleveland July 21, 1864 – October 29, 1947 March 4, 1893- March 4, 1897 Grover Cleveland 25 Ida McKinley June 8, 1847 – May 26, 1907 March 4, 1897- September 14, 1901 William McKinley 26 Edith Roosevelt August 6, 1861 – September 30, 1948 September 14, 1901- March 4, 1909 Theodore Roosevelt 27 Helen "Nellie" Taft June 2, 1861 – May 22, 1943 March 4, 1909- March 4, 1913 William H. Taft 28 Ellen Wilson May 15, 1860 – August 6, 1914 March 4, 1913- August 6, 1914 Woodrow Wilson Margaret Wilson April 16, 1886 – February 12, 1944 August 6, 1914- December 18, 1915 Woodrow Wilson Edith Wilson October 15, 1872 – December 28, 1961 December 18, 1915- March 4, 1921 Woodrow Wilson 29 Florence Harding August 15, 1860 – November 21, 1924 March 4, 1921- August 2, 1923 Warren G. Harding 30 Grace Coolidge January 3, 1879 – July 8, 1957 August 2, 1923- March 4, 1929 Calvin Coolidge 31 Lou Hoover March 29, 1874 – January 7, 1944 March 4, 1929- March 4, 1933 Herbert Hoover 32 Anna Eleanor Roosevelt October 11, 1884 – November 7, 1962 March 4, 1933- April 12, 1945 Franklin D. Roosevelt 33 Elizabeth "Bess" Truman February 13, 1885 – October 18, 1982 April 12, 1945- January 20, 1953 Harry S. Truman 34 Mamie Eisenhower November 14, 1896 – November 1, 1979 January 20, 1953- January 20, 1961 Dwight D. Eisenhower 35 Jacqueline "Jackie" Kennedy July 28, 1929 – May 19, 1994 January 20, 1961- November 22, 1963 John F. Kennedy 36 Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson December 22, 1912 – July 11, 2007 November 22, 1963-January 20, 1969 Lyndon B. Johnson 37 Thelma "Pat" Nixon March 16, 1912 – June 22, 1993 January 20, 1969- August 9, 1974 Richard Nixon 38 Elizabeth "Betty" Ford April 8, 1918 – July 8, 2011 August 9, 1974-January 20, 1977 Gerald Ford 39 Eleanor Rosalynn Carter Born August 18, 1927 (age 95) January 20, 1977-January 20, 1981 Jimmy Carter 40 Nancy Reagan July 6, 1921 – March 6, 2016 January 20, 1981-January 20, 1989 Ronald Reagan 41 Barbara Bush June 8, 1925 – April 17, 2018 January 20, 1989-January 20, 1993 George H. W. Bush 42 Hillary Clinton Born October 26, 1947 (age 75) January 20, 1993- January 20, 2001 Bill Clinton 43 Laura Bush Born November 4, 1946 (age 76) January 20, 2001-January 20, 2009 George W. Bush 44 Michelle Obama Born January 17, 1964 (age 59) January 20, 2009-January 20, 2017 Barack Obama 45 Melania Trump January 20, 2017-January 20, 2021 Donald Trump 46 Jill Biden Born June 3, 1951 (age 71) January 20, 2021-Present Joe Biden

Under the First Spouse Programme, the United States Mint started issuing half-ounce, $10 gold coins in 2007. These coins have engravings of the first ladies' images on the Obverse. When a president served without a spouse, a gold coin was produced with an image of Liberty on the obverse that was representative of the time and a theme from that president's life on the reverse.

Source: whitehouse.gov