National First Ladies Day 2023: List of all First Ladies of the United States

National First Ladies Day 2023: June 2 is observed as National First Ladies Day every year. Check out the complete list of all the official First Ladies of the United States here.
National First Ladies Day 2023: National First Ladies Day is on June 2 every year. This day honours and celebrates the distinctive contribution that America's leading women made to the country. In total, there have been 54 first ladies including 43 official and 11 acting ones.  

List of all First Ladies of the United States

The 'First Lady' is the title given to the hostess of the White House. A First Lady's position is both flexible and constrained, offering the chance to affect change and subjecting her to intense public scrutiny that is frequently rather harsh. The wife of the American president has traditionally held this position, but it has occasionally been held by other women, such as when the president was a bachelor or widower or when the wife of the president was unable to perform the duties of the first lady.

FLOTUS

No.

Name

Tenure

President

1

Martha Washington

June 2, 1731 – May 22, 1802

April 30, 1789- March 4, 1797

George Washington

2

Abigail Adams

November 22, 1744 – October 28, 1818

March 4, 1797- March 4, 1801

John Adams

3

Martha Jefferson

September 27, 1772 – October 10, 1836

(aged 64)

March 4, 1801- March 4, 1809

Thomas Jefferson

4

Dolley Madison

May 20, 1768 – July 12, 1849

March 4, 1809- March 4, 1817

James Madison

5

Elizabeth Monroe

June 30, 1768 – September 23, 1830

March 4, 1817- March 4, 1825

James Monroe

6

Louisa Adams

March 4, 1825- March 4, 1829

John Quincy Adams

7

Emily Donelson

March 4, 1829- November 26, 1834

Andrew Jackson

Sarah Jackson

July 16, 1803 – August 23, 1887

November 26, 1834- March 4, 1837

Andrew Jackson

8

Vacant

March 4, 1837- November 27, 1838

Martin Van Buren

Sarah Van Buren

February 13, 1818 – December 29, 1877

November 27, 1838- March 4, 1841

Martin Van Buren

9

Anna Harrison

July 25, 1775 – February 25, 1864

March 4, 1841- April 4, 1841

William Henry Harrison

Jane Harrison

July 23, 1804 – May 11, 1847

March 4, 1841- April 4, 1841

William Henry Harrison

10

Letitia Tyler

November 12, 1790 – September 10, 1842

April 4, 1841- September 10, 1842

John Tyler

Elizabeth Priscilla Tyler

June 14, 1816 – December 29, 1889

September 10, 1842- June 26, 1844

John Tyler

Julia Tyler

May 4, 1820 – July 10, 1889

June 26, 1844- March 4, 1845

John Tyler

11

Sarah Polk

September 4, 1803 – August 14, 1891

March 4, 1845- March 4, 1849

James K. Polk

12

Margaret "Peggy" Taylor

September 21, 1788 – August 14, 1852

March 4, 1849- July 9, 1850

Zachary Taylor

13

Abigail Fillmore

March 13, 1798 – March 30, 1853

July 9, 1850- March 4, 1853

Millard Fillmore

14

Jane Pierce

March 12, 1806 – December 2, 1863

March 4, 1853- March 4, 1857

Franklin Pierce

15

Harriet Lane

May 9, 1830 – July 3, 1903

March 4, 1857- March 4, 1861

James Buchanan

16

Mary Lincoln

December 13, 1818 – July 16, 1882

March 4, 1861- April 15, 1865

Abraham Lincoln

17

Eliza Johnson

October 4, 1810 – January 15, 1876

April 15, 1865- March 4, 1869

Andrew Johnson

18

Julia Grant

January 26, 1826 – December 14, 1902

March 4, 1869- March 4, 1877

Ulysses S. Grant

19

Lucy Hayes

August 28, 1831 – June 25, 1889

March 4, 1877- March 4, 1881

Rutherford B. Hayes

20

Lucretia Garfield

April 19, 1832 – March 14, 1918

March 4, 1881- September 19, 1881

James A. Garfield

21

Mary McElroy

July 5, 1841 – January 8, 1917

September 19, 1881- March 4, 1885

Chester A. Arthur

22

Rose Cleveland

June 13, 1846 – November 22, 1918

March 4, 1885- June 2, 1886

Grover Cleveland

Frances Cleveland

July 21, 1864 – October 29, 1947

June 2, 1886- March 4, 1889

Grover Cleveland

23

Caroline Harrison

October 1, 1832 – October 25, 1892

March 4, 1889-  October 25, 1892

Benjamin Harrison

Mary Harrison McKee

April 3, 1858 – October 28, 1930

October 25, 1892- March 4, 1893

Benjamin Harrison

24

Frances Cleveland

July 21, 1864 – October 29, 1947

March 4, 1893- March 4, 1897

Grover Cleveland

25

Ida McKinley

June 8, 1847 – May 26, 1907

March 4, 1897- September 14, 1901

William McKinley

26

Edith Roosevelt

August 6, 1861 – September 30, 1948

September 14, 1901- March 4, 1909

Theodore Roosevelt

27

Helen "Nellie" Taft

June 2, 1861 – May 22, 1943

March 4, 1909- March 4, 1913

William H. Taft

28

Ellen Wilson

May 15, 1860 – August 6, 1914

March 4, 1913- August 6, 1914

Woodrow Wilson

Margaret Wilson

April 16, 1886 – February 12, 1944

August 6, 1914- December 18, 1915

Woodrow Wilson

Edith Wilson

October 15, 1872 – December 28, 1961

December 18, 1915- March 4, 1921

Woodrow Wilson

29

Florence Harding

August 15, 1860 – November 21, 1924

March 4, 1921- August 2, 1923

Warren G. Harding

30

Grace Coolidge

January 3, 1879 – July 8, 1957

August 2, 1923- March 4, 1929

Calvin Coolidge

31

Lou Hoover

March 29, 1874 – January 7, 1944

March 4, 1929- March 4, 1933

Herbert Hoover

32

Anna Eleanor Roosevelt

October 11, 1884 – November 7, 1962

March 4, 1933- April 12, 1945

Franklin D. Roosevelt

33

Elizabeth "Bess" Truman

February 13, 1885 – October 18, 1982

April 12, 1945- January 20, 1953

Harry S. Truman

34

Mamie Eisenhower

November 14, 1896 – November 1, 1979

January 20, 1953- January 20, 1961

Dwight D. Eisenhower

35

Jacqueline "Jackie" Kennedy

July 28, 1929 – May 19, 1994

January 20, 1961- November 22, 1963

John F. Kennedy

36

Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson

December 22, 1912 – July 11, 2007

November 22, 1963-January 20, 1969

Lyndon B. Johnson

37

Thelma "Pat" Nixon

March 16, 1912 – June 22, 1993

January 20, 1969- August 9, 1974

Richard Nixon

38

Elizabeth "Betty" Ford

April 8, 1918 – July 8, 2011

August 9, 1974-January 20, 1977

Gerald Ford

39

Eleanor Rosalynn Carter

Born August 18, 1927 (age 95)

January 20, 1977-January 20, 1981

Jimmy Carter

40

Nancy Reagan

July 6, 1921 – March 6, 2016

January 20, 1981-January 20, 1989

Ronald Reagan

41

Barbara Bush

June 8, 1925 – April 17, 2018

January 20, 1989-January 20, 1993

George H. W. Bush

42

Hillary Clinton

Born October 26, 1947 (age 75)

January 20, 1993- January 20, 2001

Bill Clinton

43

Laura Bush

Born November 4, 1946 (age 76)

January 20, 2001-January 20, 2009

George W. Bush

44

Michelle Obama

Born January 17, 1964 (age 59)

January 20, 2009-January 20, 2017

Barack Obama

45

Melania Trump

January 20, 2017-January 20, 2021

Donald Trump

46

Jill Biden

Born June 3, 1951 (age 71)

January 20, 2021-Present

Joe Biden

Under the First Spouse Programme, the United States Mint started issuing half-ounce, $10 gold coins in 2007. These coins have engravings of the first ladies' images on the Obverse. When a president served without a spouse, a gold coin was produced with an image of Liberty on the obverse that was representative of the time and a theme from that president's life on the reverse.

Source: whitehouse.gov
