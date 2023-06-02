National First Ladies Day 2023: List of all First Ladies of the United States
National First Ladies Day 2023: National First Ladies Day is on June 2 every year. This day honours and celebrates the distinctive contribution that America's leading women made to the country. In total, there have been 54 first ladies including 43 official and 11 acting ones.
List of all First Ladies of the United States
The 'First Lady' is the title given to the hostess of the White House. A First Lady's position is both flexible and constrained, offering the chance to affect change and subjecting her to intense public scrutiny that is frequently rather harsh. The wife of the American president has traditionally held this position, but it has occasionally been held by other women, such as when the president was a bachelor or widower or when the wife of the president was unable to perform the duties of the first lady.
|
FLOTUS
No.
|
Name
|
Tenure
|
President
|
1
|
Martha Washington
June 2, 1731 – May 22, 1802
|
April 30, 1789- March 4, 1797
|
George Washington
|
2
|
Abigail Adams
November 22, 1744 – October 28, 1818
|
March 4, 1797- March 4, 1801
|
John Adams
|
3
|
Martha Jefferson
September 27, 1772 – October 10, 1836
(aged 64)
|
March 4, 1801- March 4, 1809
|
Thomas Jefferson
|
4
|
Dolley Madison
May 20, 1768 – July 12, 1849
|
March 4, 1809- March 4, 1817
|
James Madison
|
5
|
Elizabeth Monroe
June 30, 1768 – September 23, 1830
|
March 4, 1817- March 4, 1825
|
James Monroe
|
6
|
Louisa Adams
|
March 4, 1825- March 4, 1829
|
John Quincy Adams
|
7
|
Emily Donelson
|
March 4, 1829- November 26, 1834
|
Andrew Jackson
|
Sarah Jackson
July 16, 1803 – August 23, 1887
|
November 26, 1834- March 4, 1837
|
Andrew Jackson
|
8
|
Vacant
|
March 4, 1837- November 27, 1838
|
Martin Van Buren
|
Sarah Van Buren
February 13, 1818 – December 29, 1877
|
November 27, 1838- March 4, 1841
|
Martin Van Buren
|
9
|
Anna Harrison
July 25, 1775 – February 25, 1864
|
March 4, 1841- April 4, 1841
|
William Henry Harrison
|
Jane Harrison
July 23, 1804 – May 11, 1847
|
March 4, 1841- April 4, 1841
|
William Henry Harrison
|
10
|
Letitia Tyler
November 12, 1790 – September 10, 1842
|
April 4, 1841- September 10, 1842
|
John Tyler
|
Elizabeth Priscilla Tyler
June 14, 1816 – December 29, 1889
|
September 10, 1842- June 26, 1844
|
John Tyler
|
Julia Tyler
May 4, 1820 – July 10, 1889
|
June 26, 1844- March 4, 1845
|
John Tyler
|
11
|
Sarah Polk
September 4, 1803 – August 14, 1891
|
March 4, 1845- March 4, 1849
|
James K. Polk
|
12
|
Margaret "Peggy" Taylor
September 21, 1788 – August 14, 1852
|
March 4, 1849- July 9, 1850
|
Zachary Taylor
|
13
|
Abigail Fillmore
March 13, 1798 – March 30, 1853
|
July 9, 1850- March 4, 1853
|
Millard Fillmore
|
14
|
Jane Pierce
March 12, 1806 – December 2, 1863
|
March 4, 1853- March 4, 1857
|
Franklin Pierce
|
15
|
Harriet Lane
May 9, 1830 – July 3, 1903
|
March 4, 1857- March 4, 1861
|
James Buchanan
|
16
|
Mary Lincoln
December 13, 1818 – July 16, 1882
|
March 4, 1861- April 15, 1865
|
Abraham Lincoln
|
17
|
Eliza Johnson
October 4, 1810 – January 15, 1876
|
April 15, 1865- March 4, 1869
|
Andrew Johnson
|
18
|
Julia Grant
January 26, 1826 – December 14, 1902
|
March 4, 1869- March 4, 1877
|
Ulysses S. Grant
|
19
|
Lucy Hayes
August 28, 1831 – June 25, 1889
|
March 4, 1877- March 4, 1881
|
Rutherford B. Hayes
|
20
|
Lucretia Garfield
April 19, 1832 – March 14, 1918
|
March 4, 1881- September 19, 1881
|
James A. Garfield
|
21
|
Mary McElroy
July 5, 1841 – January 8, 1917
|
September 19, 1881- March 4, 1885
|
Chester A. Arthur
|
22
|
Rose Cleveland
June 13, 1846 – November 22, 1918
|
March 4, 1885- June 2, 1886
|
Grover Cleveland
|
Frances Cleveland
July 21, 1864 – October 29, 1947
|
June 2, 1886- March 4, 1889
|
Grover Cleveland
|
23
|
Caroline Harrison
October 1, 1832 – October 25, 1892
|
March 4, 1889- October 25, 1892
|
Benjamin Harrison
|
Mary Harrison McKee
April 3, 1858 – October 28, 1930
|
October 25, 1892- March 4, 1893
|
Benjamin Harrison
|
24
|
Frances Cleveland
July 21, 1864 – October 29, 1947
|
March 4, 1893- March 4, 1897
|
Grover Cleveland
|
25
|
Ida McKinley
June 8, 1847 – May 26, 1907
|
March 4, 1897- September 14, 1901
|
William McKinley
|
26
|
Edith Roosevelt
August 6, 1861 – September 30, 1948
|
September 14, 1901- March 4, 1909
|
Theodore Roosevelt
|
27
|
Helen "Nellie" Taft
June 2, 1861 – May 22, 1943
|
March 4, 1909- March 4, 1913
|
William H. Taft
|
28
|
Ellen Wilson
May 15, 1860 – August 6, 1914
|
March 4, 1913- August 6, 1914
|
Woodrow Wilson
|
Margaret Wilson
April 16, 1886 – February 12, 1944
|
August 6, 1914- December 18, 1915
|
Woodrow Wilson
|
Edith Wilson
October 15, 1872 – December 28, 1961
|
December 18, 1915- March 4, 1921
|
Woodrow Wilson
|
29
|
Florence Harding
August 15, 1860 – November 21, 1924
|
March 4, 1921- August 2, 1923
|
Warren G. Harding
|
30
|
Grace Coolidge
January 3, 1879 – July 8, 1957
|
August 2, 1923- March 4, 1929
|
Calvin Coolidge
|
31
|
Lou Hoover
March 29, 1874 – January 7, 1944
|
March 4, 1929- March 4, 1933
|
Herbert Hoover
|
32
|
Anna Eleanor Roosevelt
October 11, 1884 – November 7, 1962
|
March 4, 1933- April 12, 1945
|
Franklin D. Roosevelt
|
33
|
Elizabeth "Bess" Truman
February 13, 1885 – October 18, 1982
|
April 12, 1945- January 20, 1953
|
Harry S. Truman
|
34
|
Mamie Eisenhower
November 14, 1896 – November 1, 1979
|
January 20, 1953- January 20, 1961
|
Dwight D. Eisenhower
|
35
|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Kennedy
July 28, 1929 – May 19, 1994
|
January 20, 1961- November 22, 1963
|
John F. Kennedy
|
36
|
Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson
December 22, 1912 – July 11, 2007
|
November 22, 1963-January 20, 1969
|
Lyndon B. Johnson
|
37
|
Thelma "Pat" Nixon
March 16, 1912 – June 22, 1993
|
January 20, 1969- August 9, 1974
|
Richard Nixon
|
38
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Ford
April 8, 1918 – July 8, 2011
|
August 9, 1974-January 20, 1977
|
Gerald Ford
|
39
|
Eleanor Rosalynn Carter
Born August 18, 1927 (age 95)
|
January 20, 1977-January 20, 1981
|
Jimmy Carter
|
40
|
Nancy Reagan
July 6, 1921 – March 6, 2016
|
January 20, 1981-January 20, 1989
|
Ronald Reagan
|
41
|
Barbara Bush
June 8, 1925 – April 17, 2018
|
January 20, 1989-January 20, 1993
|
George H. W. Bush
|
42
|
Hillary Clinton
Born October 26, 1947 (age 75)
|
January 20, 1993- January 20, 2001
|
Bill Clinton
|
43
|
Laura Bush
Born November 4, 1946 (age 76)
|
January 20, 2001-January 20, 2009
|
George W. Bush
|
44
|
Michelle Obama
Born January 17, 1964 (age 59)
|
January 20, 2009-January 20, 2017
|
Barack Obama
|
45
|
Melania Trump
|
January 20, 2017-January 20, 2021
|
Donald Trump
|
46
|
Jill Biden
Born June 3, 1951 (age 71)
|
January 20, 2021-Present
|
Joe Biden
Under the First Spouse Programme, the United States Mint started issuing half-ounce, $10 gold coins in 2007. These coins have engravings of the first ladies' images on the Obverse. When a president served without a spouse, a gold coin was produced with an image of Liberty on the obverse that was representative of the time and a theme from that president's life on the reverse.
Source: whitehouse.gov