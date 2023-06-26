Australia, the continent comprises the mainland of the Australia country, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. The continent of Australia is the world’s smallest continent. It is often referred to as ‘island continent’ and is also considered the world’s largest island. Australia is also the world's driest inhabited continent, with the least fertile soils.

The total land area of the Australian continent is 8.6 million square kilometres (3,310,000 sq mi). It is the lowest, smallest, flattest and second-driest continent on Earth. The name ‘Australia’ is derived from the Latin word ‘Terra Australis’, which means ‘southern land’. The name was first used by the Dutch explorer Abel Tasman in the 17th century.

In this article, we have shared the list of countries in Australia along with the top 10 Oceanian countries (in terms of population and area).

How many countries are in Australia?

Australia is the only country in the continent of Australia. It is one of the largest countries in the world that covers an entire continent. The country of Australia is the largest mainland in the continent. It is the world's sixth-largest country by area and the largest country by area in the Australian continent/Oceania.

The capital of Australia is Canberra, and the largest city is Sydney. Other major cities include Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide. The population of Australia is about 25 million people, and the official language is English.

Australia is a diverse country with deserts, tropical rainforests, tropical savannas, and mountain ranges. The total land area of the country of Australia is 7.6 million square kilometres (2.9 million square miles). Australia has a coastline, excluding all offshore islands, that stretches for 34,218 kilometres (21,262 miles) and a sizable Exclusive Economic Zone that covers 8,148,250 kilometres (3,146,060 square miles).

List of Countries in North America: Interesting Facts, Population, Area

List of countries in Oceania

Oceania is made of thousands of islands across the South and Central Pacific Ocean. There are 15 countries in Oceania as the UN officials. By far the largest country in Oceania in terms of area is Australia with 7,692,024 km², followed by Papua New Guinea with 462,840 km² and New Zealand with 270,467 km². The smallest independent country in Oceania is the island nation of Nauru, which covers an area of 21 km² (8 sq mi).

1 Australia 2 Papua New Guinea 3 Indonesia 4 New Zealand 5 Solomon Islands 6 Fiji 7 Vanuatu 8 Samoa 9 Kiribati 10 Tonga 11 Micronesia 12 Palau 13 Marshall Islands 14 Tuvalu 15 Nauru

List of Countries in Europe: Interesting Facts, Population, Area

Interesting GK Facts About Australia

Some interesting facts about Australia include:

1. Australia is the only continent that is also a country. This means that Australia is both a large landmass and a sovereign state. It is the world's sixth-largest country by area, and the largest country by area in Oceania.

2. Kangaroos are found only in Australia. Kangaroos are marsupials, which means that they carry their young in a pouch. There are many different species of kangaroos, ranging in size from the tiny musky rat kangaroo to the large red kangaroo.

3. Australia is home to the Great Barrier Reef, the world's largest coral reef system. The Great Barrier Reef is located off the coast of Queensland, Australia. It is the world's largest single structure made by living organisms, and it is home to a wide variety of marine life.

4. The world's most venomous snake the Inland Taipan is found in Australia. The Inland Taipan is a venomous snake that is found in Australia. It is the most venomous snake in the world, and its venom can kill a human within minutes.

5. The world's smallest bird, the honeyeater is also found in the continent of Australia. The honeyeater is a small bird that is found in Australia. It is the smallest bird in the world, and it feeds on nectar and pollen.

6. The world's largest desert, the Simpson Desert is located in Australia. The Simpson Desert is a desert that is located in Australia. It is the world's largest desert, and it covers an area of over 170,000 square kilometres.

7. The Great Dividing Range, or the Eastern Highlands, is Australia's largest mountain range. It is the fifth-longest land-based range in the world. The Great Dividing Range is a mountain range that is located in Australia. It is the largest mountain range in Australia, and it stretches for over 3,000 kilometres.

Check out some of our personality tests, puzzles, and optical illusions too!

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Foot Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also check: Only 1% People With Super Vision Can Find The Cat In This Optical Illusion In 5 Seconds!

Also check: IQ Test: Can You Find 11 Squares In This Tricky Puzzle In 11 Seconds?