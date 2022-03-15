List of countries where hijab is banned: The Karnataka HC has pronounced its verdict on wearing hijab in schools. The court upheld the ban and ruled that wearing of hijab is not an essential religious practice of the Islamic faith.

In view of this, we take a look at some of the countries across the world that have placed a ban on hijab.

Austria

Austria in 2019 placed a ban on headscarves for children up to the age of ten years to promote equality between men and women. The ban is also aimed at boosting social integration concerning local customs.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Despite being a secular country, wearing the hijab and other religious symbols are banned in courts and other institutions. Presently, Muslim women employed in judicial institutions are prohibited to wear hijab to work.

Canada

Wearing religious symbols for all public servants in positions of authority in Canadian province Québec are prohibited.

France

France passed a law in 2004 banning all religious clothing and symbols in schools. The law, however, doesn't apply to universities.

India

Although some schools in India do not allow girls to wear hijab in classrooms, it is not banned in the country. Being a secular nation, the country allows people to donn headscarves, turbans or other religious clothing in public.

Kazakhstan

Some schools banned headscarves in Kazakhastan in 2017. A year later, the government proposed a ban on people wearing headscarves, niqabs, and other similar forms of clothes in public.

Kosovo

Wearing of hijab in public schools, universities and government buildings is banned since 2009. However, in 2014, Kosovo got its first women parliamentarian with a headscarf.

Kyrgyzstan

Some schools in Kyrgyzstan barred Muslim students donning headscarves from attending classes in 2011, 2012 and 2015.

Russia

Hijab is banned in schools and varsities in two regions of Russia-- the Republic of Mordovia and the Stavropol Territory.

Uzbekistan

The government in 2012 banned the selling of religious clothing such as hijabs and face veils in the market. In 2018, an Uzbek imam was sacked by the Uzbek authorities after he urged the country's President to lift a ban on religious symbols including the hijab.

Please note that the above list includes the countries that have placed a ban on hijab (headscarf) and not burqa and niqab (face-covering veil).

