List of all Femina Miss India Winners (1964-2023)

Femina Miss India is one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in India, known for showcasing the intelligence, talent, and grace of young women across the country.
Since its inception in 1964, Miss Femina has been a platform for young Indian women to represent their states and compete for the coveted title of Miss India. Over the years, several talented and remarkable women have won the title, each leaving their unique mark on the pageant's history.
From seasoned actors to successful entrepreneurs, Miss Femina winners have gone on to achieve great heights in various fields. In this article, we will delve into the list of Miss Femina winners, highlighting their accomplishments, and celebrating their beauty, poise, and accomplishments. Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan is the current winner of the beauty pageant.
Let's take a journey through the years and learn more about the exceptional women who have held the title of Miss Femina.
Femina Miss India Winners (1964-2023)
The first Femina Miss India pageant took place in 1964. Maharashtra's Meher Castelino Mistri was crowned the inaugural Femina Miss India. Here is the list of other women who have won the title since then.
1964: Meher Castelino
1965: Persis Khambatta
1966: Yasmin Daji
1967: Nayyara Mirza
1968: Kawaljeet Singh
1969: Cherylee Houston
1970: Parveen Kumar
1971: Prema Narayan
1972: Roopa Satyan
1973: Naina Balsaver
1974: Shailini Bhavnath
1975: Romilla Roy
1976: Urmila Diveker
1977: Bhanu Priya
1978: Leela Naidu
1979: Swaroop Sampat
1980: Sangeeta Bijlani
1981: Rita Faria
1982: Pamela Chopra
1983: Rekha Hande
1984: Juhi Chawla
1985: Sonu Walia
1986: Mehr Jesia
1987: Nayanika Chatterjee
1988: Fleur Ezekiel
1989: Suzanne Sablok
1990: Priyanka Shah
1991: Namrata Shirodkar
1992: Madhu Sapre
1993: Namrata Kaur
1994: Sushmita Sen
1995: Manpreet Brar
1996: Rani Jeyraj
1997: Diya Mirza
1998: Aishwarya Rai
1999: Gul Panag
2000: Lara Dutta
2001: Celina Jaitly
2002: Neha Dhupia
2003: Amrita Thapar
2004: Sayali Bhagat
2005: Sindhura Gadde
2006: Natasha Suri
2007: Sarah Jane Dias
2008: Parvathy Omanakuttan
2009: Pooja Chopra
2010: Manasvi Mamgai
2011: Kanishtha Dhankar
2012: Vanya Mishra
2013: Navneet Kaur Dhillon
2014: Koyal Rana
2015: Aditi Arya
2016: Priyadarshini Chatterjee
2017: Manushi Chhillar
2018: Anukreethy Vas
2019: Suman Rao
2020: NA
2021: Manasa Varanasi
2022: Sini Shetty
2023: Nandini Gupta
These young women are endowed with grace, talent, vision, and, of course, beauty. These winners have not only showcased their poise and elegance on the pageant stage but have also made significant contributions in various fields, leaving an indelible mark on Indian society and beyond.
