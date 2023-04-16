List of all Femina Miss India Winners (1964-2023)

Femina Miss India is one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in India, known for showcasing the intelligence, talent, and grace of young women across the country.

Since its inception in 1964, Miss Femina has been a platform for young Indian women to represent their states and compete for the coveted title of Miss India. Over the years, several talented and remarkable women have won the title, each leaving their unique mark on the pageant's history.

From seasoned actors to successful entrepreneurs, Miss Femina winners have gone on to achieve great heights in various fields. In this article, we will delve into the list of Miss Femina winners, highlighting their accomplishments, and celebrating their beauty, poise, and accomplishments. Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan is the current winner of the beauty pageant.

Let's take a journey through the years and learn more about the exceptional women who have held the title of Miss Femina.

Femina Miss India Winners (1964-2023)

The first Femina Miss India pageant took place in 1964. Maharashtra's Meher Castelino Mistri was crowned the inaugural Femina Miss India. Here is the list of other women who have won the title since then.

1964: Meher Castelino

1965: Persis Khambatta

1966: Yasmin Daji

1967: Nayyara Mirza

1968: Kawaljeet Singh

1969: Cherylee Houston

1970: Parveen Kumar

1971: Prema Narayan

1972: Roopa Satyan

1973: Naina Balsaver

1974: Shailini Bhavnath

1975: Romilla Roy

1976: Urmila Diveker

1977: Bhanu Priya

1978: Leela Naidu

1979: Swaroop Sampat

1980: Sangeeta Bijlani

1981: Rita Faria

1982: Pamela Chopra

1983: Rekha Hande

1984: Juhi Chawla

1985: Sonu Walia

1986: Mehr Jesia

1987: Nayanika Chatterjee

1988: Fleur Ezekiel

1989: Suzanne Sablok

1990: Priyanka Shah

1991: Namrata Shirodkar

1992: Madhu Sapre

1993: Namrata Kaur

1994: Sushmita Sen

1995: Manpreet Brar

1996: Rani Jeyraj

1997: Diya Mirza

1998: Aishwarya Rai

1999: Gul Panag

2000: Lara Dutta

2001: Celina Jaitly

2002: Neha Dhupia

2003: Amrita Thapar

2004: Sayali Bhagat

2005: Sindhura Gadde

2006: Natasha Suri

2007: Sarah Jane Dias

2008: Parvathy Omanakuttan

2009: Pooja Chopra

2010: Manasvi Mamgai

2011: Kanishtha Dhankar

2012: Vanya Mishra

2013: Navneet Kaur Dhillon

2014: Koyal Rana

2015: Aditi Arya

2016: Priyadarshini Chatterjee

2017: Manushi Chhillar

2018: Anukreethy Vas

2019: Suman Rao

2020: NA

2021: Manasa Varanasi

2022: Sini Shetty

2023: Nandini Gupta

These young women are endowed with grace, talent, vision, and, of course, beauty. These winners have not only showcased their poise and elegance on the pageant stage but have also made significant contributions in various fields, leaving an indelible mark on Indian society and beyond.

