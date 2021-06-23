List of Governor Generals of Bengal, Governor Generals of India and Viceroys

Governor General of Bengal, Governor General of India, Viceroys of India- Major Details

It was as per the Charter Act of 1883 that India got its first Governor General. As per the features of the Charter Act, the Governor General of Bengal was vested with the civil and military powers making him the Governor General of entire India. Take a look at all the Governors, Governor Generals of Bengal, of India and Viceroys along with the major events that took place during their regimes below.

Governor General of Bengal:

The position of Governor of Bengal was available from 1773 to 1833. The East India Company controlled Bengal through the post of Governor of Bengal. Robert Clive was the first one to hold this position. The other Presidencies of Bombay, Madras had their governors. After the Regulating Act of 1773 was passed, the post of Governor of Bengal was converted to Governor-General of Bengal. The first Governor-General of Bengal was Warren Hastings. The same followed for Bombay and Madras presidencies too.

Take a look at the table below that shows all the Governor Generals of Bengal

Year/ Duration Name Events during tenure 1772-1785 Warren Hastings He was the first Governor-General of Bengal and brought an end to the dual system of administration. His achievements include Regulating Act of 1773, establishment of Supreme Court at Calcutta and the Asiatic Society of Bengal. He fought the first Anglo-Maratha War and signed the Treaty of Salbai. The first English translation of Bhagavad Gita was done in his tenure and lastly Pitt’s India Act-1784 was brought in his regime. 1786-1793 Lord Cornwallis He established appellate courts, lower grade courts and Sanskrit college.

During his tenure the wars that were fought were the Third Anglo-Mysore War and Treaty of Seringapatam was signed.

Introduction of Permanent Settlement and civil services were also conducted during his tenure. 1793-1798 Sir John Shore Charter act of 1793 was passed as he came in. Policy of Non-intervention and Battle of Kharda are his achievements. 1798-1805 Lord Wellesley He is extremely well known for introducing Subsidiary Alliance System and fighting wars like Fourth Anglo- Mysore war and the Treaty of Bassein, Second Anglo – Maratha war.

He established the Madras presidency and also Fort William College in Calcutta 1805-1807 Sir George Barlow He was the Acting Governor-General of India until Lord Minto arrived. He is the reason for diminishing area of British territory due to his passion for economy and retrenchment. The Mutiny of Vellore took place in 1806 under his tenure. 1807-1813 Lord Minto I Treaty of Amritsar was concluded with Maharaja Ranjit Singh in 1809 when Lord Minto came and he introduced the Charter Act of 1813 in India. 1813-1823 Lord Hastings During his tenure the following events took place: The end of policy of Non-intervention Anglo-Nepal War (1814-16) and the Treaty of Sagauli, 1816 Third Anglo-Maratha war Abolition of Peshwaship Establishment of the Ryotwari System in Madras and Bombay Mahalwari system in north-western Provinces and Bombay 1823-1828 Lord Amherst During his time the annexation of Assam happened leading to the first Burmese war of 1824, and a mutiny broke out in Barrackpore.

Governor General of India:

This post was created after the passing of the Charter Act of 1833. The first Governor General of India was William Bentinck. This post was administrative and they reported directly to the East India Company's court of directors. Take a look at the table below.

Year Name of the Governor General Major Events during tenure 1828-1835 Lord William Bentinck First Governor-General of India as per the rules in the Charter Act of 1833.

He abolished Sati system, suppressed the Thugee system along with infanticide and child sacrifices.

It was in his regime the English Education Act of 1835 was proposed and Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata was established. 1835-1836 Lord Charles Metcalfe He is famously called the Liberator of the Indian Press because he openly withdrew the restraints on an open press in India 1836-1842 Lord Auckland Improvement of domestic schools took place in his regime. He is also responsible for the expansion of the commercial industry of India. The first Anglo-Afghan war was fought in his tenure. 1842-1844 Lord Ellenborough Sindh was annexed during his tenure. 1844-1848 Lord Hardinge I First Anglo Sikh War took place in his time. 1848-1856 Lord Dalhousie He is responsible for the following: Second Anglo-Sikh War (1848-49) The annexation of Lower Burma (1852) Introduction of the Doctrine of Lapse Wood’s Dispatch 1854 First railway line connecting Bombay and Thane in 1853 Establishment of PWD Indian Post Office Act 1856-1857 Lord Canning The Calcutta, Madras and Bombay Universities were established and the Revolt of 1857 took place during his tenure

Viceroys of India:

It was after the revolt of 1857 took place that the British Crown took it all under its direct control. Government of India Act 1858 was passed and the post of the Governor General of India was replaced by Viceroy of India. He was directly appointed by the British Government. Lord Canning was the first viceroy of India.

Year Name of Viceroy Events during the tenure 1856-1862 Lord Canning The events that took place under his regime were Revolt of 1857 Establishment of three universities at Calcutta, Madras and Bombay in 1857 Abolition of East India Company and transfer of power to the British Queen Government of India Act, 1858

Indian Councils Act of 1861 1864-1869 Lord John Lawrence Bhutan War took place in 1865 and the establishment of the High Courts at Calcutta, Bombay and Madras were done under his regime 1876-1880 Lord Lytton The Vernacular Press Act of 1878 was passed followed by the Arms Act (1878), Second Afghan War in 1878 to 1880. Queen Victoria was crowned the Queen of India in his regime. 1880-1884 Lord Ripon The first Factory Act was passed in 1881 and Vernacular Press Act was repealed by him in 1882.

Local self-government was formed during his regime and Ilbert Bill controversy arose followed by Hunter Commission on education (1882) 1884-1888 Lord Dufferin The two major events in his tenure were Third Burmese War and the establishment of Indian National Congress 1888-1894 Lord Lansdowne He brought the Indian Councils Act in 1892 and set up the Durand Commission in 1893 1899-1905 Lord Curzon He is responsible for the Indian Universities Act Partition of Bengal Appointment of Police Commission (1902) Appointment of Universities Commission (1902) 1905-1910 Lord Minto II Swadeshi Movement took place from 1905-11 and establishment of Muslim League happened in his regime.

Morley-Minto Reforms were brought about in 1909. 1910-1916 Lord Hardinge II His tenure witnessed: Annulment of Partition of Bengal Transfer of capital from Calcutta to Delhi Establishment of the Hindu Mahasabha 1916-1921 Lord Chelmsford Lucknow pact , Champaran Satyagraha , Montague’s August Declaration, Government of India Act, Rowlatt Act , Jallianwalan Bagh massacre , Launch of Non-Cooperation and Khilafat Movements 1921-1926 Lord Reading Chauri Chaura incident took place in 1922 followed by withdrawal of Non-Cooperation Movement.

Also establishment of Swaraj Party happened and Kakori train robbery took place in 1925. 1926-1931 Lord Irwin Simon Commission came to India in 1927 when he was the Viceroy. The other events were, Harcourt Butler Indian States Commission (1927), Nehru Report (1928), Lahore session of the Congress in 1929, Dandi March and the Civil Disobedience Movement (1930), First Round Table Conference (1930), Gandhi-Irwin Pact (1931) 1931-1936 Lord Willingdon The following happened : Communal Award (1932) Second & Third Round Table Conference (1932) Poona Pact (1932) Government of India Act of 1935 1936-1944 Lord Linlithgow His tenure witnessed the Congress ministries resignation following the Second World War in 1939, followed by Tripuri Crisis & formation of Forward Bloc.

Then came the August Offer in 1940 and the formation of the Indian National Army, Cripps Mission and Quit India Movement 1944-1947 Lord Wavell Wavell Plan and the Simla Conference (1942) Cabinet Mission (1946) Direct Action Day (1946) Announcement of end of British rule in India by Clement Attlee (1947) 1947-1948 Lord Mountbatten Radcliff commission of 1947 followed by India’s Independence on 15th August 1947

C Rajgopalachari was the last Governor General of India and the post was abolished in 1950 for good.

Also Read| Main features of The Charter Act of 1833

