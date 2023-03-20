List of 'World's Greatest Places Of 2023': Check the Name of Indian Destinations

The list of 'World's Greatest Places Of 2023' is released by TIME magazine. Here, you’ll get the complete list of the 50 destinations that the magazine has recommended to tourists.

2 Indian destinations included in the List of 'World's Greatest Places Of 2023

Recently, TIME magazine released its annual list of the 'World's Greatest Places' for the year 2023 which comprises 50 places that people can explore. Among those 50 spots, two of them are Indian destinations namely, Ladakh and Mayubhanj that have been selected in the list for their ancient temples and adventure spots. The list includes 50 familiar spots which are moving towards sustainable tourism practices Before we head in for more reasons for these two places becoming part of the list, check out the complete list below; See all 50 of the World's Greatest Places of 2023 in under two minutes https://t.co/jQaqrdHlyo pic.twitter.com/plHCnOIlRb — TIME (@TIME) March 16, 2023

List of 'World's Greatest Places Of 2023'

S.NO Destinations Country/ Region 1 Tampa, Florida USA 2 Willamette Valley, Oregon USA 3 Rio Grande, Puerto Rico USA 4 Tucson, Arizona USA 5 Yosemite National Park, California USA 6 Bozeman, Montana USA 7 Washington, D.C. USA 8 Vancouver Canada 9 Churchill, Manitoba Canada 10 Dijon France 11 Pantelleria Italy 12 Naples Italy 13 Aarhus Denmark 14 St. Moritz Switzerland 15 Barcelona Spain 16 Timișoara Romania 17 Sylt Germany 18 Berat Albania 19 Budapest Hungary 20 Vienna Austria 21 Brisbane Australia 22 Kangaroo Island Australia 23 Dominica Dominica 24 Mexico City Mexico 25 Guadalajara Mexico 26 Torres del Paine National Park Chile 27 Pantanal Brazil 28 Medellín Colombia 29 Ollantaytambo Peru 30 Roatán Honduras 31 Ladakh India 32 Mayurbhanj India 33 Kyoto Japan 34 Nagoya Japan 35 Isan Thailand 36 Phuket Thailand 37 Jeju Island South Korea 38 Luang Prabang Laos 39 Giza and Saqqara Egypt 40 Chyulu Hills Kenya 41 Musanze Rwanda 42 Rabat Morocco 43 Dakar Senegal 44 Loango National Park Gabon 45 Freetown Peninsula Sierra Leon 46 The Red Sea Sauri Arabia 47 Aqaba Jordan 48 Jerusalem Israel 49 Sharjah UAE 50 Tuamotu Archipelago French Polynesia

Top reasons why Ladakh and Mayubhanj are part of the list;

Known for its bewildering landscapes and Tibetan Buddhist culture, Ladakh is numerous wonders that attract tourists from all over the world, the magazine quoted.

Talking about Mayurbhanj, the magazine highlighted that it’s the only place on earth where rare black tigers can be spotted. Also, this year Mayurbhanj will host an enthralling dance festival known as Mayurbhanj Chhau which will host ancient martial arts and folk dance scheduled at the elegant boutique hotel and royal residence,'' The Belgadia Palace.

More about the list

According to a senior editor of the Times magazine, the selected list reflects considerable trends in the present travel industry, i.e, sustainability, and authenticity. Many locations in the list are finding ways to allow tourist visits with a more limited environmental impact. On the other hand, many have responded to travelers' desire to have unique, local experiences by offering indigenous-led tours or curated homestays.

To compile this list of the World's Greatest Places, the magazine obtained nominations of places from its international network of correspondents and contributors,'' focusing on those locations offering new and exciting experiences.





