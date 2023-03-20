List of 'World's Greatest Places Of 2023': Check the Name of Indian Destinations
Recently, TIME magazine released its annual list of the 'World's Greatest Places' for the year 2023 which comprises 50 places that people can explore. Among those 50 spots, two of them are Indian destinations namely, Ladakh and Mayubhanj that have been selected in the list for their ancient temples and adventure spots. The list includes 50 familiar spots which are moving towards sustainable tourism practices Before we head in for more reasons for these two places becoming part of the list, check out the complete list below;
List of 'World's Greatest Places Of 2023'
|
S.NO
|
Destinations
|
Country/ Region
|
1
|
Tampa, Florida
|
USA
|
2
|
Willamette Valley, Oregon
|
USA
|
3
|
Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
|
USA
|
4
|
Tucson, Arizona
|
USA
|
5
|
Yosemite National Park, California
|
USA
|
6
|
Bozeman, Montana
|
USA
|
7
|
Washington, D.C.
|
USA
|
8
|
Vancouver
|
Canada
|
9
|
Churchill, Manitoba
|
Canada
|
10
|
Dijon
|
France
|
11
|
Pantelleria
|
Italy
|
12
|
Naples
|
Italy
|
13
|
Aarhus
|
Denmark
|
14
|
St. Moritz
|
Switzerland
|
15
|
Barcelona
|
Spain
|
16
|
Timișoara
|
Romania
|
17
|
Sylt
|
Germany
|
18
|
Berat
|
Albania
|
19
|
Budapest
|
Hungary
|
20
|
Vienna
|
Austria
|
21
|
Brisbane
|
Australia
|
22
|
Kangaroo Island
|
Australia
|
23
|
Dominica
|
Dominica
|
24
|
Mexico City
|
Mexico
|
25
|
Guadalajara
|
Mexico
|
26
|
Torres del Paine National Park
|
Chile
|
27
|
Pantanal
|
Brazil
|
28
|
Medellín
|
Colombia
|
29
|
Ollantaytambo
|
Peru
|
30
|
Roatán
|
Honduras
|
31
|
Ladakh
|
India
|
32
|
Mayurbhanj
|
India
|
33
|
Kyoto
|
Japan
|
34
|
Nagoya
|
Japan
|
35
|
Isan
|
Thailand
|
36
|
Phuket
|
Thailand
|
37
|
Jeju Island
|
South Korea
|
38
|
Luang Prabang
|
Laos
|
39
|
Giza and Saqqara
|
Egypt
|
40
|
Chyulu Hills
|
Kenya
|
41
|
Musanze
|
Rwanda
|
42
|
Rabat
|
Morocco
|
43
|
Dakar
|
Senegal
|
44
|
Loango National Park
|
Gabon
|
45
|
Freetown Peninsula
|
Sierra Leon
|
46
|
The Red Sea
|
Sauri Arabia
|
47
|
Aqaba
|
Jordan
|
48
|
Jerusalem
|
Israel
|
49
|
Sharjah
|
UAE
|
50
|
Tuamotu Archipelago
|
French Polynesia
Top reasons why Ladakh and Mayubhanj are part of the list;
- Known for its bewildering landscapes and Tibetan Buddhist culture, Ladakh is numerous wonders that attract tourists from all over the world, the magazine quoted.
- Talking about Mayurbhanj, the magazine highlighted that it’s the only place on earth where rare black tigers can be spotted. Also, this year Mayurbhanj will host an enthralling dance festival known as Mayurbhanj Chhau which will host ancient martial arts and folk dance scheduled at the elegant boutique hotel and royal residence,'' The Belgadia Palace.
More about the list
According to a senior editor of the Times magazine, the selected list reflects considerable trends in the present travel industry, i.e, sustainability, and authenticity. Many locations in the list are finding ways to allow tourist visits with a more limited environmental impact. On the other hand, many have responded to travelers' desire to have unique, local experiences by offering indigenous-led tours or curated homestays.
To compile this list of the World's Greatest Places, the magazine obtained nominations of places from its international network of correspondents and contributors,'' focusing on those locations offering new and exciting experiences.