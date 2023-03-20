JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

List of 'World's Greatest Places Of 2023': Check the Name of Indian Destinations

The list of 'World's Greatest Places Of 2023' is released by TIME magazine. Here, you’ll get the complete list of the 50 destinations that the magazine has recommended to tourists.
2 Indian destinations included in the List of 'World's Greatest Places Of 2023
2 Indian destinations included in the List of 'World's Greatest Places Of 2023

Recently, TIME magazine released its annual list of the 'World's Greatest Places' for the year 2023 which comprises 50 places that people can explore. Among those 50 spots, two of them are Indian destinations namely, Ladakh and Mayubhanj that have been selected in the list for their ancient temples and adventure spots. The list includes 50 familiar spots which are moving towards sustainable tourism practices Before we head in for more reasons for these two places becoming part of the list, check out the complete list below; 

&mdash; TIME (@TIME) March 16, 2023 ">

List of 'World's Greatest Places Of 2023'

S.NO 

Destinations 

Country/ Region

1

Tampa, Florida

USA

2

Willamette Valley, Oregon

USA

3

Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

USA

4

Tucson, Arizona

USA

5

Yosemite National Park, California

USA

6

Bozeman, Montana

USA

7

Washington, D.C.

USA

8

Vancouver

Canada

9

Churchill, Manitoba

Canada

10

Dijon

France

11

Pantelleria

Italy

12

Naples

Italy

13

Aarhus

Denmark

14

St. Moritz

Switzerland

15

Barcelona

Spain

16

Timișoara

Romania

17

Sylt

Germany

18

Berat

Albania

19

Budapest

Hungary

20

Vienna

Austria

21

Brisbane

Australia

22

Kangaroo Island

Australia

23

Dominica

Dominica

24

Mexico City

Mexico

25

Guadalajara

Mexico

26

Torres del Paine National Park

Chile

27

Pantanal

Brazil

28

Medellín

Colombia

29

Ollantaytambo

Peru

30

Roatán

Honduras

31

Ladakh

India

32

Mayurbhanj

India

33

Kyoto

Japan

34

Nagoya

Japan

35

Isan

Thailand

36

Phuket

Thailand

37

Jeju Island

South Korea

38

Luang Prabang

Laos

39

Giza and Saqqara

Egypt

40

Chyulu Hills

Kenya

41

Musanze

Rwanda

42

Rabat

Morocco

43

Dakar

Senegal

44

Loango National Park

Gabon

45

Freetown Peninsula

Sierra Leon

46

The Red Sea

Sauri Arabia

47

Aqaba

Jordan

48

Jerusalem

Israel 

49

Sharjah

UAE

50

Tuamotu Archipelago

French Polynesia

Top reasons why Ladakh and Mayubhanj are part of the list; 

  • Known for its bewildering landscapes and Tibetan Buddhist culture, Ladakh is numerous wonders that attract tourists from all over the world, the magazine quoted. 
  • Talking about Mayurbhanj, the magazine highlighted that it’s the only place on earth where rare black tigers can be spotted. Also, this year Mayurbhanj will host an enthralling dance festival known as Mayurbhanj Chhau which will host ancient martial arts and folk dance scheduled at the elegant boutique hotel and royal residence,'' The Belgadia Palace. 

More about the list

According to a senior editor of the Times magazine, the selected list reflects considerable trends in the present travel industry, i.e, sustainability, and authenticity. Many locations in the list are finding ways to allow tourist visits with a more limited environmental impact. On the other hand, many have responded to travelers' desire to have unique, local experiences by offering indigenous-led tours or curated homestays. 

To compile this list of the World's Greatest Places, the magazine obtained nominations of places from its international network of correspondents and contributors,'' focusing on those locations offering new and exciting experiences. 



Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

Next