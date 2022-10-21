Diwali 2022: List of Indian neighboring countries that celebrate Deepawali but with different names

Diwali, the festival of lights is majorly celebrated by the Hindu population all over the world. Although the grand celebration is equally shared by other communities including Jains and Sikhs.

Sikhs living in India and the world celebrate this day as Bandi Chor Diwas as their 6th teacher Guru Hargobind Ji was released from the captivity of Jahangir, the Mughal Emperor. Other than this, according to reports and records, the foundation of the Golden Temple was laid on the auspicious day of Deepawali.

The population of West Bengal, and Odisha celebrates Diwali as Kali Puja. Kali Puja, also known as Shyama Puja or Mahanisha Puja, is a festival, observed on the new moon day (Dipannita Amavasya) of the Hindu month Kartik, especially in the regions of West Bengal.

Whereas the Jain disciples of India and the world mark the beginning of the New Year on the next day of Diwali.

This was about Indians, but do you know many neighboring countries also celebrate Diwali? Check the complete list of countries celebrating Diwali but with different names and values:

Hari Diwali

Diwali is celebrated as Hari Diwali in the month of Aswayuja in Malaysia. Similar to Diwali, Hari Diwali is usually celebrated during the 7th month of the Hindu solar calendar. As part of the celebration, people bathe in the oil and then offer prayer at various temples, followed by get-togethers, exchange of gifts, sweets, and good wishes.

Lam Kriyongh

Thailand celebrates Diwali as Lam Kriyongh. It is celebrated on the full moon day of the 12th month according to the Thai calendar. Lamps made up of banana leaves and incense are lit are released in the water. People meet and greet each other offering sweets and best wishes for a better future. Alike water bodies, the sky is also lit with exceptional fireworks.

Tihar

The festival of lights Diwali is observed as Tihar in Nepal. Tihar is a five-day Hindu festival marked by the lighting of lamps inside and outside the home and worshiping the four creatures associated with the Hindu god of death Yama with the final day reserved for people themselves.

Tihar is the second most popular and celebrated Nepali festival after Dashain. The most peaceful and green country observes a three-day-long national holiday. It just not includes worship of gods but also shows reverence to animals such as crows, cows, and dogs that have long-lived alongside humans.

The festival of lights, good over evil will be celebrated across the globe on 24th October. All kinds of Marketplace are decked up to cater to the needs of people. Make the best of this festive season without harming nature and fellow living creatures. Happy Diwali !!