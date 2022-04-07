List of Indian Subcontinent: India is one of the oldest civilisations and countries in the world. Due to its progress, economy, and world power, India has become a world power. One of the most noticeable features of India is that it is also a subcontinent.

A section of a continent that is separated from the rest of the continent politically or geographically is known as a subcontinent. The subcontinental countries of India have significant political and cultural ties. From a geographical point of view, it is also a subcontinent because it is a geographically separate territory from the rest of Asia. Phrases like "Indian Subcontinent," "South Asia," and "Southern Asia" are frequently used interchangeably. When used in international contexts, all three of these expressions refer to the same portion of the world.

Definitions of Subcontinent

As per the Oxford English Dictionary, Subcontinent term describes a "subdivision of a continent which has a distinct geographical, political, or cultural identity". Also, large land mass somewhat smaller than a continent".

As per John R. Lukacs, an anthropologist, "the Indian Subcontinent occupies the major landmass of South Asia."

Historian B.N.Mukherjee said, "The subcontinent is an indivisible geographical entity." On the other hand, according to Dudley Stamp, a geographer, "there is perhaps no mainland part of the world better marked off by nature as a region or a 'realm' by itself than the Indian subcontinent."

Geographically, the Indian Subcontinent comprises the peninsular part of present-day India, south of the Himalayas, on the Indian tectonic plate. As per the political perspective, the Indian subcontinent consists of at least seven countries, namely India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. Some may consider Afghanistan to be a part of the Indian Subcontinent. On the Indian Subcontinent, people have shared ethnic, linguistic, cultural, and historical ties.

What makes the Indian Subcontinent?

Geographically, it is a general notion that the Indian subcontinent consists of present-day India, south of the Himalayas, on the Indian tectonic plate that is distinct from the rest of Asia.

It is to be noted here that the Indian plate also includes some of southern China and eastern Indonesia, which are not considered part of the Indian subcontinent. Therefore, the geographical definition of the Indian Subcontinent is arbitrary. On the other hand, politics, culture, and history also help in defining what constitutes the Indian Subcontinent.

Nearly all of the current countries of the Indian Subcontinent were formerly possessions of the British Empire, which includes the present-day states of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. Myanmar (Burma) was also a British possession at the time, but it has stronger ethnic, linguistic, and cultural ties to East Asia. Generally not considered as a part of the Indian Subcontinent.

Nepal and Bhutan were not possessions of the British Empire but are considered part of the subcontinent because of their cultural, religious, and political regions. Like Nepal, it shares a common religion with India—Hinduism. It is a religion that is professed by most of the people in India and Nepal. Also, for historical and political reasons, both India and Bhutan are also considered parts of the Indian Subcontinent. Historically, both countries maintained close relations when they were under British control, and they continue to do so today. India, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka have some religious ties.

List of Indian Subcontinent

From a political perspective, the Indian subcontinent consists of at least 7 countries namely;

India Pakistan Nepal Bhutan Bangladesh Sri Lanka Maldives

Now, look at the Indian Subcontinent as a political and cultural community.

Politically and culturally, the countries of the Indian subcontinent are thought to be regarded as a single community. Relations between India and Pakistan are often discussions of international relations in the region. Armed conflict is not common between the two countries, and both countries have fought several wars with each other.

When India gained independence from the Britishers, partition took place into two countries, namely India and Pakistan. At that time, Pakistan was known as East Pakistan, but later this part of Pakistan broke away and became an independent country, Bangladesh.

Relations between India and Pakistan have been tense since the time of partition. However, there are things that bind the people of India and the Indian Subcontinent together. Various people in the region share ethnic and linguistic values. Some languages, like Bengali, are spoken both in India and Bangladesh as well. Punjabi is spoken both in India and Pakistan. Also, Urdu and Hindi are the official languages of Pakistan and India, respectively. Few consider them the same language and the difference is only in how they are written. For instance, Urdu uses an Arabic script, and Hindi, a script related to Sanskrit. Therefore, we can say that these linguistic similarities allow people from different countries to be a part of the Indian Subcontinent. They also enjoy each other's culture, including music and movies.

One thing that can't be ignored is that most people who live in the Indian Subcontinent love a particular sport, and that is cricket. In the Indian Subcontinent, people follow cricket with an almost religious fervour.

