List of Top 7 Largest Tuna in the World

By Ayukta Zisha
Nov 11, 2025, 18:32 IST

The world's seven largest tuna species, led by the massive Atlantic Bluefin, are powerful, fast, and vital to marine ecosystems and global fisheries. From the Pacific Bluefin's migrations to the Bigeye Tuna's deep-water hunting, these fish demonstrate incredible strength. However, due to their high commercial value, many species face risks of overfishing, making sustainable management crucial for their future.

Largest Tunas in the World
Largest Tunas in the World

Tunas are some of the largest and fastest-swimming fish in the ocean/world, recognized for their size, speed, and power. Like the mackerel, these large predatory fish live in tropical and temperate waters all over the world. Some species, such as Atlantic and Pacific bluefin, are huge fish that can weigh as much as large marine mammals, both in weight and muscle power. With their slim bodies, warm-blooded physiology, and endurance, these fishes are capable long-distance travelers across entire oceans. 

In addition to the biological wonders of tunas, they are also vital to marine ecosystems and global fisheries, providing support for natural food webs, in addition to acting as a part of significant seafood industries. However, due to their high consumptive value in the market, there are now multiple tuna species that face risks of overfishing. Below is an overview of the seven largest tunas in the ocean, in descending order of size and incredible presence in the ocean.

Top 7 Largest Tuna in the World

This list has been curated based on the data and records by World WildLife, it includes the common name, scientific name along with the approximate maximum size: 

Rank

Common Name

Scientific Name

Approx. Maximum Size

1

Atlantic Bluefin Tuna

Thunnus thynnus

Up to 4 m (13 ft) in length, 900 kg (2,000 lb)

2

Pacific Bluefin Tuna

Thunnus orientalis

Up to 3 m (9.8 ft), 450 kg (990 lb)

3

Southern Bluefin Tuna

Thunnus maccoyii

Up to 2.45 m (8 ft), 260 kg (570 lb)

4

Yellowfin Tuna

Thunnus albacares

Up to 2 m (6.5 ft), 200 kg (440 lb)

5

Bigeye Tuna

Thunnus obesus

Up to 2.3 m (7.5 ft), 210 kg (460 lb)

6

Albacore Tuna

Thunnus alalunga

Up to 1.4 m (4.6 ft), 40 kg (88 lb)

7

Longtail Tuna

Thunnus tonggol

Up to 1.45 m (4.7 ft), 36 kg (80 lb)

1. Atlantic Bluefin Tuna (Thunnus thynnus)

Atlantic bluefin tuna: the forgotten superpredator - Blue Planet Society

The largest and most powerful tuna species is the Atlantic Bluefin Tuna, reaching length and weight of up to 4 meters and nearly 900 kilograms, respectively. Found in both the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea, this species moves quickly and is primarily consumed as sushi and sashimi for its rich, red meat. Due to overfishing, it has seen its numbers decline, which has led to globally imposed conservation measures.

2. Pacific Bluefin Tuna (Thunnus orientalis)

Pacific bluefin tuna - Wikipedia

The Pacific Bluefin Tuna is the second largest at up to 3 meters long and weighing about 450 kilograms. It migrates across the Pacific Ocean, from Japan to the U.S. West Coast, showing an amazing endurance in its travels. It has a high market value, especially in Japan; overfishing has taken a toll on its popular numbers, but conservation efforts are helping to rebuild the population.

3. Southern Bluefin Tuna (Thunnus maccoyii)

Southern Bluefin Tuna | Great Southern Reef

Native to the cold waters of the Southern Hemisphere, the Southern Bluefin Tuna can grow up to 2.5 meters and weigh around 260 kilograms. It’s a long-lived and slow-growing species, known for its rich taste and commercial value. Found mostly around Australia, South Africa, and Indonesia, it’s listed as endangered due to excessive fishing, making sustainable management crucial for its survival.

4. Yellowfin Tuna (Thunnus albacares)

Everything You Need to Know About the Yellowfin Tuna - Seafood Society

The Yellowfin Tuna, known for its bright yellow fins and sleek body, can reach up to 2 meters in length and weigh about 200 kilograms. It thrives in tropical and subtropical oceans worldwide. A favorite among sport fishers and seafood lovers, it’s commonly used in canned tuna and sushi. Though not as threatened as bluefin species, Yellowfin populations still face pressure from commercial overfishing.

5. Bigeye Tuna (Thunnus obesus)

Bigeye Tuna - Le Comptoir de l ocean

The Bigeye Tuna is a deep-diving species, reaching around 2.3 meters in length and weighing up to 210 kilograms. It is known for its large eyes that help it hunt in dim, deep waters. Found in warm oceans worldwide, it’s prized for its firm, flavorful flesh. However, intensive fishing has led to declining stocks, prompting calls for better management and sustainable fishing practices.

Conclusion

The largest tuna species in the world exemplify the immense diversity and strength that our oceans can contain. From the mighty bluefins to the lightning fast yellowfin, these species are vital for the health of marine ecosystems. Sustainable fishing practices will protect the future of these magnificent giants while maintaining balance.


