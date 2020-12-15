List of National Parks in India

India has 105 National Parks across its territory. Know about the significance, the location and the details of all the National Parks here. Also, get to know the difference between a National Park and a Wild Life Sanctuary here
National Parks in India

National Parks are the protected areas observed and declared by the Government of India to preserve wildlife, save flora & fauna and restore the natural ecological balance. Listed below are 105 National Parks in India along with the details of their location and year of establishment.  Also know the basic difference between a national park and a wildlife sanctuary here. 

What is a National Park?

A national park is a natural habitat set aside by any state's government for the preservation of its natural environment. A national park may be used for the purposes of recreation or because of its scientific or historical significance.

 In India areas secured under Act 35(A) under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 are called National Parks. 

The main purpose of a national park is to protect the natural environment of the area and conservation of biodiversity.

The world's first National Park was the Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, USA and India got its first National Park when Jim Corbett, Uttarkhand was made in 1936, which was then called Hailey National park.

Objectives of National Parks:

  1. An entire ecosystem of the area is protected by Central or State Government
  2. These contribute to the conservation of wide-ranging species, regional ecological processes, and migration routes.
  3. These maintain viable and ecologically functional populations in the areas assigned
  4. They aid in the cultural, ecological and educational development of the natural resources in the protected area

National Parks in India: Facts

Largest National Park of India: Hemis National Park, Ladakh

Smallest National Park: South Button Island National Park, Andaman and Nicobar Island

First Marine National Park: Gulf of Kutchh National Park

Floating National Park: Keibul Lamjao National Park, Manipur

Total number of National Parks: 105

 

Importance of National Parks

  1. National parks contribute to the economy by supporting agricultural activities. For example, in various protected marine areas, fish are allowed to breed and grow. They also spill over into the fished areas. This leads to replenishment of the fished areas and allows more fish to be caught and sold.
  2. Inland national parks allow the wild relatives of common crops to thrive in them. This provides for the diverse genetic material that is then used for crop breeding and protecting against crop damage or failure
  3. Local communities and tribes associated with the area of the Park flourish economically and socially

List of National Parks in India:

Location

National Park

Establishment Year

Ladakh

Hemis National Park

1981

Arunachal Pradesh

Mouling National Park

1986

Namdapha National Park

1983

Andhra Pradesh

Papikonda National Park

2008

Rajiv Gandhi (Rameswaram) National Park

2005

Sri Venkateswara National Park

1989

Assam

Dibru-Saikhowa National Park

1999

Kaziranga National Park

1974

Manas National Park

1990

Nameri National Park

1998

Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park

1999

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Campbell Bay National Park

1992

Galathea Bay National Park

1992

Mahatama Gandhi Marine (Wandoor) National Park

1982

Middle Button Island National Park

1987

Mount Harriett National Park

1987

North Button Island National Park

1987

Rani Jhansi Marine National Park

1996

Saddle Peak National Park

1987

South Button Island National Park

1987

Chhattisgarh

Guru Ghasidas (Sanjay) National Park

1981

Indravati (Kutru) National Park

1982

Kanger Valley National Park

1982

Bihar

Valmiki National Park

1989

Gujarat

Vansda National Park

1979

Blackbuck (Velavadar) National Park

1976

Gir National Park

1975

Marine (Gulf of Kachchh) National Park

1982

Goa

Mollem National Park

1992

Himachal Pradesh

Great Himalayan National Park

1984

Inderkilla National Park

2010

Khirganga National Park

2010

Pin Valley National Park

1987

Simbalbara National Park

2010

Haryana

Kalesar National Park

2003

SultaNational Parkur National Park

1989

Jharkhand

Betla National Park

1986

Jammu and Kashmir

City Forest (Salim Ali) National Park

1992

Dachigam National Park

1981

Kishtwar National Park

1981

Kerala

Anamudi Shola National Park

2003

Eravikulam National Park

1978

Mathikettan Shola National Park

2003

Pambadum Shola National Park

2003

Periyar National Park

1982

Silent Valley National Park

1984

Karnataka

Anshi National Park

1987

Bandipur National Park

1974

Bannerghatta National Park

1974

Kudremukh National Park

1987

Nagarahole (Rajiv Gandhi) National Park

1988

Manipur

Keibul-Lamjao National Park

1977

Madhya Pradesh

Bandhavgarh National Park

1968

Fossil National Park

1983

Indira Priyadarshini Pench National Park

1975

Kanha National Park

1955

Madhav National Park

1959

Panna National Park

1981

Sanjay National Park

1981

Satpura National Park

1981

Van Vihar National Park

1979

Meghalaya

Balphakram National Park

1985

Nokrek Ridge National Park

1986

Mizoram

Murlen National Park

1991

Phawngpui Blue Mountain National Park

1992

Maharashtra

Chandoli National Park

2004

Gugamal National Park

1975

Nawegaon National Park

1975

Pench (Jawaharlal Nehru) National Park

1975

Sanjay Gandhi (Borivali) National Park

1983

Tadoba National Park

1955

Odisha

Bhitarkanika National Park

1988

Simlipal National Park

1980

Nagaland

Intanki National Park

1993

Rajasthan

Mukundra Hills National Park

2006

Desert National Park

1992

Keoladeo Ghana National Park

1981

Ranthambhore National Park

1980

Sariska National Park

1992

Telangana

Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park

1994

Mahaveer Harina Vanasthali National Park

1994

Mrugavani National Park

1994

Tamil Nadu

Guindy National Park

1976

Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park

1980

Indira Gandhi (Annamalai) National Park

1989

Mudumalai National Park

1990

Mukurthi National Park

1990

Sikkim

Khangchendzonga National Park

1977

Tripura

Clouded Leopard National Park

2007

Bison (Rajbari) National Park

2007

West Bengal

Buxa National Park

1992

Gorumara National Park

1992

Jaldapara National Park

2014

Neora Valley National Park

1986

Singalila National Park

1986

Sunderban National Park

1984

Uttarakhand

Corbett National Park

1936

Gangotri National Park

1989

Govind National Park

1990

Nanda Devi National Park

1982

Rajaji National Park

1983

Valley of Flowers National Park

1982

Uttar Pradesh

Dudhwa National Park

1977

 

Difference between a National Park and a Wild Life Sanctuary

 Listed below is the summary of the difference between a National Park and Wild Life sanctuary. Students must note that both acts as protected areas and are used for conservation of flora and fauna. 

Difference Between Wildlife Sanctuary And National Park

Criteria

Wildlife Sanctuary

National Park

Activities

Human activities are allowed in wildlife sanctuaries

No human interference is allowed for conservation purposes

Aim/ Goal

The major goal is to protect certain flora or fauna

Can include anything- flora, fauna or any other objects of historical/geographic importance.

Area

There are no fixed boundaries

Boundaries are fixed and defined by Govt

Public Access

It is open to for public

Not usually open to the public as human activities are restricted

Authority

Central or the State Government orders

National Parks are formed by the State or central Legislature.

Miscellaneous

A sanctuary can be changed to a national park

A national park cannot be changed to a sanctuary.

 

National parks are important for preserving biodiversity through supporting ecosystems and the flora within, protecting the environment through providing sustainable energy and mitigating the impact of climate change, and for national and local economies through supporting tourism and protecting agriculture.

FAQ

Which is the smallest National park of India?

South Button Island National Park is the smallest national park of India

Which is the largest National park in India?

Hemis National Park is the largest in India

Which is the latest National park in India?

Dehing Patkai is the latest National park added in India

How many National Parks are there in India?

There are a total of 105 National Parks now in India

