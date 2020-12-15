List of National Parks in India
National Parks are the protected areas observed and declared by the Government of India to preserve wildlife, save flora & fauna and restore the natural ecological balance. Listed below are 105 National Parks in India along with the details of their location and year of establishment. Also know the basic difference between a national park and a wildlife sanctuary here.
What is a National Park?
A national park is a natural habitat set aside by any state's government for the preservation of its natural environment. A national park may be used for the purposes of recreation or because of its scientific or historical significance.
In India areas secured under Act 35(A) under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 are called National Parks.
The main purpose of a national park is to protect the natural environment of the area and conservation of biodiversity.
The world's first National Park was the Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, USA and India got its first National Park when Jim Corbett, Uttarkhand was made in 1936, which was then called Hailey National park.
Objectives of National Parks:
- An entire ecosystem of the area is protected by Central or State Government
- These contribute to the conservation of wide-ranging species, regional ecological processes, and migration routes.
- These maintain viable and ecologically functional populations in the areas assigned
- They aid in the cultural, ecological and educational development of the natural resources in the protected area
National Parks in India: Facts
Largest National Park of India: Hemis National Park, Ladakh
Smallest National Park: South Button Island National Park, Andaman and Nicobar Island
First Marine National Park: Gulf of Kutchh National Park
Floating National Park: Keibul Lamjao National Park, Manipur
Total number of National Parks: 105
Importance of National Parks
- National parks contribute to the economy by supporting agricultural activities. For example, in various protected marine areas, fish are allowed to breed and grow. They also spill over into the fished areas. This leads to replenishment of the fished areas and allows more fish to be caught and sold.
- Inland national parks allow the wild relatives of common crops to thrive in them. This provides for the diverse genetic material that is then used for crop breeding and protecting against crop damage or failure
- Local communities and tribes associated with the area of the Park flourish economically and socially
List of National Parks in India:
Take a look at all 103 National parks of India here:
|
Location
|
National Park
|
Establishment Year
|
Ladakh
|
Hemis National Park
|
1981
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Mouling National Park
|
1986
|
Namdapha National Park
|
1983
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Papikonda National Park
|
2008
|
Rajiv Gandhi (Rameswaram) National Park
|
2005
|
Sri Venkateswara National Park
|
1989
|
Assam
|
Dibru-Saikhowa National Park
|
1999
|
Kaziranga National Park
|
1974
|
Manas National Park
|
1990
|
Nameri National Park
|
1998
|
Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park
|
1999
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
Campbell Bay National Park
|
1992
|
Galathea Bay National Park
|
1992
|
Mahatama Gandhi Marine (Wandoor) National Park
|
1982
|
Middle Button Island National Park
|
1987
|
Mount Harriett National Park
|
1987
|
North Button Island National Park
|
1987
|
Rani Jhansi Marine National Park
|
1996
|
Saddle Peak National Park
|
1987
|
South Button Island National Park
|
1987
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Guru Ghasidas (Sanjay) National Park
|
1981
|
Indravati (Kutru) National Park
|
1982
|
Kanger Valley National Park
|
1982
|
Bihar
|
Valmiki National Park
|
1989
|
Gujarat
|
Vansda National Park
|
1979
|
Blackbuck (Velavadar) National Park
|
1976
|
Gir National Park
|
1975
|
Marine (Gulf of Kachchh) National Park
|
1982
|
Goa
|
Mollem National Park
|
1992
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Great Himalayan National Park
|
1984
|
Inderkilla National Park
|
2010
|
Khirganga National Park
|
2010
|
Pin Valley National Park
|
1987
|
Simbalbara National Park
|
2010
|
Haryana
|
Kalesar National Park
|
2003
|
SultaNational Parkur National Park
|
1989
|
Jharkhand
|
Betla National Park
|
1986
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
City Forest (Salim Ali) National Park
|
1992
|
Dachigam National Park
|
1981
|
Kishtwar National Park
|
1981
|
Kerala
|
Anamudi Shola National Park
|
2003
|
Eravikulam National Park
|
1978
|
Mathikettan Shola National Park
|
2003
|
Pambadum Shola National Park
|
2003
|
Periyar National Park
|
1982
|
Silent Valley National Park
|
1984
|
Karnataka
|
Anshi National Park
|
1987
|
Bandipur National Park
|
1974
|
Bannerghatta National Park
|
1974
|
Kudremukh National Park
|
1987
|
Nagarahole (Rajiv Gandhi) National Park
|
1988
|
Manipur
|
Keibul-Lamjao National Park
|
1977
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bandhavgarh National Park
|
1968
|
Fossil National Park
|
1983
|
Indira Priyadarshini Pench National Park
|
1975
|
Kanha National Park
|
1955
|
Madhav National Park
|
1959
|
Panna National Park
|
1981
|
Sanjay National Park
|
1981
|
Satpura National Park
|
1981
|
Van Vihar National Park
|
1979
|
Meghalaya
|
Balphakram National Park
|
1985
|
Nokrek Ridge National Park
|
1986
|
Mizoram
|
Murlen National Park
|
1991
|
Phawngpui Blue Mountain National Park
|
1992
|
Maharashtra
|
Chandoli National Park
|
2004
|
Gugamal National Park
|
1975
|
Nawegaon National Park
|
1975
|
Pench (Jawaharlal Nehru) National Park
|
1975
|
Sanjay Gandhi (Borivali) National Park
|
1983
|
Tadoba National Park
|
1955
|
Odisha
|
Bhitarkanika National Park
|
1988
|
Simlipal National Park
|
1980
|
Nagaland
|
Intanki National Park
|
1993
|
Rajasthan
|
Mukundra Hills National Park
|
2006
|
Desert National Park
|
1992
|
Keoladeo Ghana National Park
|
1981
|
Ranthambhore National Park
|
1980
|
Sariska National Park
|
1992
|
Telangana
|
Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park
|
1994
|
Mahaveer Harina Vanasthali National Park
|
1994
|
Mrugavani National Park
|
1994
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Guindy National Park
|
1976
|
Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park
|
1980
|
Indira Gandhi (Annamalai) National Park
|
1989
|
Mudumalai National Park
|
1990
|
Mukurthi National Park
|
1990
|
Sikkim
|
Khangchendzonga National Park
|
1977
|
Tripura
|
Clouded Leopard National Park
|
2007
|
Bison (Rajbari) National Park
|
2007
|
West Bengal
|
Buxa National Park
|
1992
|
Gorumara National Park
|
1992
|
Jaldapara National Park
|
2014
|
Neora Valley National Park
|
1986
|
Singalila National Park
|
1986
|
Sunderban National Park
|
1984
|
Uttarakhand
|
Corbett National Park
|
1936
|
Gangotri National Park
|
1989
|
Govind National Park
|
1990
|
Nanda Devi National Park
|
1982
|
Rajaji National Park
|
1983
|
Valley of Flowers National Park
|
1982
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Dudhwa National Park
|
1977
Difference between a National Park and a Wild Life Sanctuary
Listed below is the summary of the difference between a National Park and Wild Life sanctuary. Students must note that both acts as protected areas and are used for conservation of flora and fauna.
|
Difference Between Wildlife Sanctuary And National Park
|
Criteria
|
Wildlife Sanctuary
|
National Park
|
Activities
|
Human activities are allowed in wildlife sanctuaries
|
No human interference is allowed for conservation purposes
|
Aim/ Goal
|
The major goal is to protect certain flora or fauna
|
Can include anything- flora, fauna or any other objects of historical/geographic importance.
|
Area
|
There are no fixed boundaries
|
Boundaries are fixed and defined by Govt
|
Public Access
|
It is open to for public
|
Not usually open to the public as human activities are restricted
|
Authority
|
Central or the State Government orders
|
National Parks are formed by the State or central Legislature.
|
Miscellaneous
|
A sanctuary can be changed to a national park
|
A national park cannot be changed to a sanctuary.
National parks are important for preserving biodiversity through supporting ecosystems and the flora within, protecting the environment through providing sustainable energy and mitigating the impact of climate change, and for national and local economies through supporting tourism and protecting agriculture.