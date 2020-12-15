List of National Parks in India:

National Parks are the protected areas observed and declared by the Government of India to preserve wildlife, save flora & fauna and restore the natural ecological balance. Listed below are 105 National Parks in India along with the details of their location and year of establishment. Also know the basic difference between a national park and a wildlife sanctuary here.

What is a National Park?

A national park is a natural habitat set aside by any state's government for the preservation of its natural environment. A national park may be used for the purposes of recreation or because of its scientific or historical significance.

In India areas secured under Act 35(A) under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 are called National Parks.

The main purpose of a national park is to protect the natural environment of the area and conservation of biodiversity.

The world's first National Park was the Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, USA and India got its first National Park when Jim Corbett, Uttarkhand was made in 1936, which was then called Hailey National park.

Objectives of National Parks:

An entire ecosystem of the area is protected by Central or State Government These contribute to the conservation of wide-ranging species, regional ecological processes, and migration routes. These maintain viable and ecologically functional populations in the areas assigned They aid in the cultural, ecological and educational development of the natural resources in the protected area

National Parks in India: Facts

Largest National Park of India: Hemis National Park, Ladakh

Smallest National Park: South Button Island National Park, Andaman and Nicobar Island

First Marine National Park: Gulf of Kutchh National Park

Floating National Park: Keibul Lamjao National Park, Manipur

Total number of National Parks: 105

Importance of National Parks

National parks contribute to the economy by supporting agricultural activities. For example, in various protected marine areas, fish are allowed to breed and grow. They also spill over into the fished areas. This leads to replenishment of the fished areas and allows more fish to be caught and sold. Inland national parks allow the wild relatives of common crops to thrive in them. This provides for the diverse genetic material that is then used for crop breeding and protecting against crop damage or failure Local communities and tribes associated with the area of the Park flourish economically and socially

List of National Parks in India:

Take a look at all 103 National parks of India here:

Location National Park Establishment Year Ladakh Hemis National Park 1981 Arunachal Pradesh Mouling National Park 1986 Namdapha National Park 1983 Andhra Pradesh Papikonda National Park 2008 Rajiv Gandhi (Rameswaram) National Park 2005 Sri Venkateswara National Park 1989 Assam Dibru-Saikhowa National Park 1999 Kaziranga National Park 1974 Manas National Park 1990 Nameri National Park 1998 Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park 1999 Andaman & Nicobar Islands Campbell Bay National Park 1992 Galathea Bay National Park 1992 Mahatama Gandhi Marine (Wandoor) National Park 1982 Middle Button Island National Park 1987 Mount Harriett National Park 1987 North Button Island National Park 1987 Rani Jhansi Marine National Park 1996 Saddle Peak National Park 1987 South Button Island National Park 1987 Chhattisgarh Guru Ghasidas (Sanjay) National Park 1981 Indravati (Kutru) National Park 1982 Kanger Valley National Park 1982 Bihar Valmiki National Park 1989 Gujarat Vansda National Park 1979 Blackbuck (Velavadar) National Park 1976 Gir National Park 1975 Marine (Gulf of Kachchh) National Park 1982 Goa Mollem National Park 1992 Himachal Pradesh Great Himalayan National Park 1984 Inderkilla National Park 2010 Khirganga National Park 2010 Pin Valley National Park 1987 Simbalbara National Park 2010 Haryana Kalesar National Park 2003 SultaNational Parkur National Park 1989 Jharkhand Betla National Park 1986 Jammu and Kashmir City Forest (Salim Ali) National Park 1992 Dachigam National Park 1981 Kishtwar National Park 1981 Kerala Anamudi Shola National Park 2003 Eravikulam National Park 1978 Mathikettan Shola National Park 2003 Pambadum Shola National Park 2003 Periyar National Park 1982 Silent Valley National Park 1984 Karnataka Anshi National Park 1987 Bandipur National Park 1974 Bannerghatta National Park 1974 Kudremukh National Park 1987 Nagarahole (Rajiv Gandhi) National Park 1988 Manipur Keibul-Lamjao National Park 1977 Madhya Pradesh Bandhavgarh National Park 1968 Fossil National Park 1983 Indira Priyadarshini Pench National Park 1975 Kanha National Park 1955 Madhav National Park 1959 Panna National Park 1981 Sanjay National Park 1981 Satpura National Park 1981 Van Vihar National Park 1979 Meghalaya Balphakram National Park 1985 Nokrek Ridge National Park 1986 Mizoram Murlen National Park 1991 Phawngpui Blue Mountain National Park 1992 Maharashtra Chandoli National Park 2004 Gugamal National Park 1975 Nawegaon National Park 1975 Pench (Jawaharlal Nehru) National Park 1975 Sanjay Gandhi (Borivali) National Park 1983 Tadoba National Park 1955 Odisha Bhitarkanika National Park 1988 Simlipal National Park 1980 Nagaland Intanki National Park 1993 Rajasthan Mukundra Hills National Park 2006 Desert National Park 1992 Keoladeo Ghana National Park 1981 Ranthambhore National Park 1980 Sariska National Park 1992 Telangana Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park 1994 Mahaveer Harina Vanasthali National Park 1994 Mrugavani National Park 1994 Tamil Nadu Guindy National Park 1976 Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park 1980 Indira Gandhi (Annamalai) National Park 1989 Mudumalai National Park 1990 Mukurthi National Park 1990 Sikkim Khangchendzonga National Park 1977 Tripura Clouded Leopard National Park 2007 Bison (Rajbari) National Park 2007 West Bengal Buxa National Park 1992 Gorumara National Park 1992 Jaldapara National Park 2014 Neora Valley National Park 1986 Singalila National Park 1986 Sunderban National Park 1984 Uttarakhand Corbett National Park 1936 Gangotri National Park 1989 Govind National Park 1990 Nanda Devi National Park 1982 Rajaji National Park 1983 Valley of Flowers National Park 1982 Uttar Pradesh Dudhwa National Park 1977

Difference between a National Park and a Wild Life Sanctuary

Listed below is the summary of the difference between a National Park and Wild Life sanctuary. Students must note that both acts as protected areas and are used for conservation of flora and fauna.

Difference Between Wildlife Sanctuary And National Park Criteria Wildlife Sanctuary National Park Activities Human activities are allowed in wildlife sanctuaries No human interference is allowed for conservation purposes Aim/ Goal The major goal is to protect certain flora or fauna Can include anything- flora, fauna or any other objects of historical/geographic importance. Area There are no fixed boundaries Boundaries are fixed and defined by Govt Public Access It is open to for public Not usually open to the public as human activities are restricted Authority Central or the State Government orders National Parks are formed by the State or central Legislature. Miscellaneous A sanctuary can be changed to a national park A national park cannot be changed to a sanctuary.

National parks are important for preserving biodiversity through supporting ecosystems and the flora within, protecting the environment through providing sustainable energy and mitigating the impact of climate change, and for national and local economies through supporting tourism and protecting agriculture.